Dave Chappelle’s ‘SNL’ Monologue Prompts Anti-Defamation League Backlash

Dave Chappelle ’s opening Saturday Night Live monologue has received criticism from the Anti-Defamation League for allegedly spreading anti-semitism.

On Sunday (Nov. 13), Jonathan Greenblatt, the national director of the Jewish Civil Rights Association, took to Twitter to voice his opinion regarding the comedian’s jokes about Kanye West’s recent anti-Jewish controversies .

Greenblatt expressed that society shouldn’t expect Dave to be the “moral compass” and called out NBC for partaking in perpetuating anti-semitism .

“We shouldn’t expect Dave Chappelle to serve as society’s moral compass,” the national director expressed. “But disturbing to see NBC not just normalize but popularize anti-semitism. Why are Jewish sensitivities denied or diminished at almost every turn? Why does our trauma trigger applause?”

Chappelle, 49, opened his 15-minute performance by unfurling a piece of paper, seemingly parodying the slew of apologies figures like Kanye West and Kyrie Irving have had to make for their anti-semitic actions. Later in the monologue, the former Chappelle Show host continued his Jewish jokes and social commentary, stating that there are “two words in the English language that you should never say together in sequence: ‘The’ and ‘Jews.'”

“I denounce anti-semitism in all its forms,” he joked. “And I stand with my friends in the Jewish community. And that, Kanye, is how you buy yourself some time.”

“I’ve been to Hollywood and — no one get mad at me — I’m just telling you what I saw. It’s a lot of Jews. Like a lot. But that doesn’t mean anything! You know what I mean? Because there are a lot of Black people in Ferguson, Missouri, it doesn’t mean we run the place,” he quipped.

Chappelle further stoked the fire as the show continued, expressing that the “delusion that Jews run show business ” is “not a crazy thing to think,” however, “it’s a crazy thing to say out loud.”

Towards the end of his SNL monologue, the Half-Baked actor began to take his routine in a more serious tone. He suggested that he was tired of the political climate because it was “making my job incredibly difficult.”

“It shouldn’t be this scary to talk about anything. It’s making my job incredibly difficult. And to be honest with you, I’m sick of talking to a crowd like this. I love you to death, and I thank you for your support. And I hope they don’t take anything away from me, whoever they are.”

“You know, the rules of perception,” he added. “If they’re Black, then it’s a gang. If they’re Italian, it’s a mob. If they’re Jewish, it’s a coincidence, and you should never speak about it.”

Watch the monologue below.