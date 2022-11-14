Read full article on original website
Google Chat will let you schedule Do Not Disturb
Google Hangouts has finally been laid to rest, and Google Chat has taken the torch. Thus, the company is issuing certain updates to help bring Google Chat up to speed and make it a better messaging platform. According to a new report from 9To5Google, Google Chat will soon let you schedule Do Not Disturb mode (DND).
Material You is coming to Chromebooks, and here's an early look
Material You has made a big splash on Android smartphones, and some of its design cues have snuck their way into ChromeOS. However, Google is not stopping there. The company is going to bring Material You over to Chromebooks, and we have an early first look. Material You, just like...
Your Chromebook will make a fun sound when you plug it in
Google is making a small but interesting change to ChromeOS and Chromebook devices charging status. When you plug your device into power, a funny sound will inform you about the power level. The change might not seem like a big one, but it’s still a forward step for Chromebooks.
YouTube Music gets rid of the 'dislike' button
At this point, it seems that YouTube is against the notion of “dislikes”. After getting rid of the “dislike” counter on YouTube proper last year, the company seems to be turning toward its music streaming service. YouTube Music is bringing an update that will get rid of the “dislike” button.
Deezer launches Wear OS app with download support
Popular music streaming service Deezer has launched a Wear OS app. The brand new app is available for smartwatches running Wear OS 3 or higher, such as the Google Pixel Watch and Samsung’s Galaxy Watch 4 and Galaxy Watch 5 series. Deezer’s smartwatch app allows users to leave their...
Amazon will reportedly lay off 10,000 workers. Here are the other major US companies that have made cuts so far, from Meta to Twitter.
Amazon has become the latest major company to start slashing its headcount as business growth slows and costs increase.
3 best ways to market your new Android app
You’ve done a great job building an app from the ground up that you believe everyone would love and make frequent use of. However, quickly after its launch, your downloads do not hit the targets you thought they would, so what exactly is the deal with that?. For one,...
Top 10 Best Anime Android Games – November 2022
Anime dominates several forms of media like TV shows, comic books, and, unfortunately, movies (we’re all still reeling from DragonBall Evolution). It also dominates the gaming world with all sorts of games based on anime characters across multiple platforms. There’s a healthy number of Anime Android games, and here’s a list of the top 10.
Discord voice chat on Xbox is now a direct connection on console
Discord and Xbox today have announced that voice chat can now be completed via a direct connection right on the console. You no longer need your phone to start the process. Earlier this year, Xbox rolled out the Discord voice chat feature for users on Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S consoles. As well as Xbox One. But the only way to use the voice chat was to first start a call on your phone using the Discord mobile app. Then transfer that call to the console using the Xbox mobile app.
Lenovo's next premium tablet was spotted on the Google Play console
Lenovo’s most powerful tablet to date, the Lenovo Tab P12 Pro, has been out for a little bit now, and it’s definitely one to consider. However, it seems that the company is looking forward to its next premium tablet. According to Android Central, the Lenovo Tab Extreme was just spotted on the Google Play console. This may be the company’s next premium tablet.
Black Friday knocks $10 off the Chromecast with Google TV
Amazon is knocking $10 off of both models of the Chromecast with Google TV, for Black Friday. The new HD version is actually a little more than $10. Chromecast with Google TV (HD) – $18 (reg. $30) Chromceast with Google TV (4K) – $39 (reg. $49) These are...
Galaxy Z Fold 4 & Flip 4 get Android 13 in more markets
Samsung is widely rolling out the Android 13 stable update for the Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Galaxy Z Flip 4. The rollout began in the US last week for users who participated in the company’s Android 13-based One UI 5.0 beta program. Those on Android 12 are also now getting the new Android version.
Google Fi subscribers can get YouTube Premium for free
Google is giving Fi subscribers one year of YouTube Premium completely free. Yes, that is correct. The service that normally costs $11.99 a month, which amounts to almost $144 a year, is free for Google Fi subscribers. That means you can finally enjoy YouTube videos without having to sit through those god awful mid-roll ads time and again. Not to mention get access to background playback for videos and music.
Samsung's Galaxy A11 finally gets Android 12 in the US
Samsung‘s Galaxy A11 is receiving the Android 12 update in the US. The budget smartphone is getting the Korean firm’s One UI Core 4.1 custom software with the new Android version. This is the last major Android OS upgrade for the phone. Samsung began the Android 12-based One...
Android casino apps with fast registration – get started in seconds!
Gambling on your mobile phone has never been easier than it is today. With the advances in technology, you can now enjoy all your favorite casino games on your Android device. And the best part is that you don’t even have to download any special apps or software, as most casinos now offer their services directly through the web browser.
New WhatsApp feature will let you search for businesses
You can use WhatsApp for many different things, and the app continues to add additional functionality. According to Engadget, WhatsApp will soon let you search for businesses right within the app. This will eliminate the need to venture outward to another app. WhatsApp has become a bit of a shopping...
Black Friday: Save $1,700 on this Samsung 8K Neo QLED TV
Amazon has a great deal on the Samsung QN900B 65-inch Neo QLED 8K TV. It’s $1,700 off right now, bringing the price down to $3,297. That still seems like a lot of money, but it is a pretty good price here. There’s not many 8K TVs out there, but this is one of the cheaper ones out there.
Fitbit Sense 2 owners can now use Google Wallet for payments
Google Wallet is expanding to more devices and more countries following its resurgence earlier this year, and is now available on two Fitbit devices while making its way to additional regions. Those who own a Fitbit Sense 2 or a Fitbit Versa 4, the company’s latest smartwatches, can now use...
Samsung has begun Galaxy S23 firmware development
Samsung has upped its preparations for the Galaxy S23 launch. Hardware developments have been going on for the past few months. We have come across multiple leaks and rumors that revealed the details about the cameras, batteries, and design of the upcoming Samsung flagships. Word is that the Korean firm has now begun firmware development for the phones.
"Rock solid" Twitter Blue verification will be back on November 29
Elon Musk has announced that Twitter Blue verification is coming back on November 29, and that it will be “rock solid”. Well, he technically said the company wants to make sure it’s “rock solid” before it’s released. So, we’re about two weeks away from...
