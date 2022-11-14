ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Starr County, TX

8 students in bus accident in Starr County; child in other vehicle sent to hospital

By Alejandra Yañez
ValleyCentral
ValleyCentral
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4KYXM3_0jAFkpWm00

RIO GRANDE CITY, Texas ( ValleyCentral ) — Eight Rio Grande City students were involved in a school bus accident early Monday, school officials say.

Rio Grande City Grulla ISD officials said the school bus was struck by another vehicle as it was entering the intersection in the vicinity of La Union Elementary. The accident occurred before 8 a.m., officials say.

Donna HS coach of 30 years dies from stroke; family organizes fundraiser

Eight students were on board the school bus at the time of the accident, a release from the school district stated. Four of the students were from Grulla Middle School and the other four were from La Union Elementary.

Paramedics arrived on the scene to provide aid to the students and bus driver, but none were transported for further care, the release stated.

“There were some minor bumps and bruises, but none were deemed serious enough as to require treatment,” the release stated.

Criminal charges ‘pending’ after fights at Donna school, officials say

According to the release, some parents did take their students to a physician of their choice. However, paramedics did clear every student.

The passengers in the other vehicle included one student enrolled in a neighboring school district. The child was taken to the hospital for “lacerations to his forehead.”

Traffic was backed up due to the accident.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KVEO-TV.

Comments / 0

Related
ValleyCentral

Police: Motorcyclist injured after hit by driver later charged with DWI

MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A McAllen man was arrested after wrecking with a motorcyclist and failing a field sobriety test. Christopher Houston Moreno was charged with accident involving serious bodily injury, intoxication assault with a vehicle, possession of marijuana and tampering with evidence, Hidalgo County Jail records indicate. The motorcyclist broke his hip in the […]
MCALLEN, TX
ValleyCentral

Wreck causes massive traffic backup on 281

EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — An accident between an 18-wheeler and a pickup has caused a massive traffic backup on U.S. 281 southbound near Edinburg. The tractor-trailer rig lost a front tire, and the Dodge Ram truck had its front driver’s side dangling from the axel. Traffic is being diverted to the Chapin Road exit. Fire […]
EDINBURG, TX
ValleyCentral

One dead after two-vehicle accident in Hidalgo

HIDALGO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — One person is dead after a two-vehicle accident in Hidalgo Thursday morning. One person is dead as a result of the crash and their identification is pending notification of next of kin. A second person was hospitalized. According to Hidalgo Police Chief Romeo Rodriguez, the accident occurred on 10th Street and […]
HIDALGO, TX
ValleyCentral

Officials: Woman arrested after McAllen community center employee stabbed

MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — An employee with the city of McAllen Las Palmas Community Center was hospitalized after being stabbed Thursday morning, authorities said. Esmeralda Rodriguez, 60, of McAllen, was arrested and charged in the stabbing, the McAllen Police Department said in a press release. The investigation is ongoing. Rodriguez is also being investigated for […]
MCALLEN, TX
ValleyCentral

McAllen PD: Burglary suspect sought

MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The McAllen Police Department on Friday said officers are searching for a suspect in a burglary of a building investigation. The suspect, who has not been identified, is seen on surveillance camera footage wearing a ball cap and dark clothing, according to images provided by police. A media release from the […]
MCALLEN, TX
ValleyCentral

Police: Teenager shot overnight in Elsa; investigation underway

ELSA, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Elsa Police Department is actively investigating a homicide after a teenager was pronounced dead overnight in Elsa. At 7:58 p.m. Tuesday, Elsa police were dispatched to the 300 block of W. 3rd St. in reference to shots fired, a release from the police department stated. In the parking area of the Elsa […]
ELSA, TX
KRGV

Woman arrested after stabbing employee at Las Palmas Community Center, police say

Officers with the McAllen Police Department arrested a 60-year-old woman they say stabbed an employee at the Las Palmas Community Center. Esmeralda Rodriguez was arrested Thursday after she arrived at the center at around 8 a.m. and stabbed an employee with a knife before running away, according to a news release from the McAllen Police Department.
MCALLEN, TX
ValleyCentral

Former San Juan officer pleads guilty to intoxication assault

SAN JUAN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A former San Juan police officer pleaded guilty after a major crash that left one person seriously injured, records show. Ricardo Daniel Martinez pleaded guilty Wednesday to charges of intoxication assault with a vehicle causing serious bodily injury, according to Hidalgo County records. Martinez’s sentencing is scheduled for Dec. 2. […]
SAN JUAN, TX
KRGV

EXCLUSIVE: Family seeks answers in fatal shooting of Elsa teen

An Elsa family is waiting for answers after the body of a 17-year-old male teen was found in the parking lot of the city’s housing authority. The victim was discovered Tuesday evening at the 300 block of West 3rd Street by officers with the Elsa Police Department who responded to a report of shots fired at the location.
ELSA, TX
ValleyCentral

Mercedes man sentenced to life for brutal 2016 murder

MERCEDES, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A Mercedes man has been sentenced to life in prison after a Hidalgo County jury found him guilty of capital murder. On Nov. 9, the jury found Ramiro Garcia Lopez, 51, guilty of capital murder by terror/threat. Lopez was sentenced to life without the possibility of parole in the Texas Department of […]
MERCEDES, TX
KRGV

Elsa police chief: Texas Rangers assisting with fatal shooting investigation

The Texas Rangers are assisting the Elsa Police Department in the investigation of a fatal shooting of a 17-year-old male whose body was discovered Tuesday, according to Elsa police Chief Robert McGinnis. Elsa police responded to a shots fired call near the City of Elsa Housing Authority where they found...
ELSA, TX
kurv.com

Valley Murder Suspect Sentenced On Manslaughter Plea

One of four men charged with the murder of a man in McAllen more than two years ago has been sentenced for his part in the killing. 39-year-old Gilbert Daniel Montalvo Garren of Pharr was sentenced to 18 years in prison after he pleaded guilty to a lesser charge of manslaughter.
MCALLEN, TX
ValleyCentral

Car bursts in flames after crash in Pharr

Correction: The location of the crash has been updated PHARR, Texas (ValleyCentral) — First responders battled a blaze in Pharr after a crash Monday, officials say. According to a post by the Texas Department of Transportation, Pharr District, the accident occurred near Alamo Road and Military Highway. Sgt. Maria Montalvo, a public information officer with […]
PHARR, TX
ValleyCentral

ValleyCentral

25K+
Followers
8K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

CBS 4 and Local 23 News online source for headlines in the Rio Grande Valley. https://www.valleycentral.com/

 https://www.valleycentral.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy