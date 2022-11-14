8 students in bus accident in Starr County; child in other vehicle sent to hospital

RIO GRANDE CITY, Texas ( ValleyCentral ) — Eight Rio Grande City students were involved in a school bus accident early Monday, school officials say.

Rio Grande City Grulla ISD officials said the school bus was struck by another vehicle as it was entering the intersection in the vicinity of La Union Elementary. The accident occurred before 8 a.m., officials say.

Eight students were on board the school bus at the time of the accident, a release from the school district stated. Four of the students were from Grulla Middle School and the other four were from La Union Elementary.

Paramedics arrived on the scene to provide aid to the students and bus driver, but none were transported for further care, the release stated.

“There were some minor bumps and bruises, but none were deemed serious enough as to require treatment,” the release stated.

According to the release, some parents did take their students to a physician of their choice. However, paramedics did clear every student.

The passengers in the other vehicle included one student enrolled in a neighboring school district. The child was taken to the hospital for “lacerations to his forehead.”

Traffic was backed up due to the accident.

