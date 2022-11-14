Read full article on original website
LIST: 2022 Christmas events in the Tri-Cities
(WJHL) — It may be up for debate whether it is considered socially acceptable to deck your house in holiday decor before Thanksgiving, but one thing is for certain: Christmas is just around the corner, and it never hurts to plan ahead. That is why News Channel 11 compiled a list of holiday happenings that […]
Greeneville High School band students set to perform in Macy’s Thanksgiving Parade
GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — Nine band students from Greeneville High School were selected to perform with Macy’s Great American Band in its Thanksgiving Parade. Greeneville High School band students have been selected for this program in years past, but never this many at one time. Their band director, Brooke Williams, says it’s a huge honor.
Elizabethton Christmas Tree lighting takes place Saturday evening
ELIZABETHTON — One of the highlights of each Christmas season in Elizabethton is the lighting of the Fraser fir in the front yard of the Henderson Folsom House in downtown Elizabethton. This year, the lighting will take place on Saturday, Nov. 19, starting at 5 p.m. The event is...
3rd Annual Old Fashioned Christmas Fair coming up this weekend in Kingsport
Michelle Tolbert gets us ready for the 3rd Annual Old Fashioned Christmas Fair taking place at the Renaissance Center in Kingsport!
Rogersville drag strip hosting races and car show Saturday
Cherokee Race Park is hosting both racing and a car show Saturday. There are races at the 1/8-mile drag strip scheduled for the Pro, No Box and Junior Dragster divisions. Gates open at 10 a.m. with time trials to begin at noon.
Toppers hope for different outcome against Maryville
Toppers hope for different outcome against Maryville
Daytime LIVE: A Holiday visit to The General Morgan Inn
Amy takes us for a visit to the historic and beautiful General Morgan Inn in Greeneville, as they prepare for Thanksgiving, Christmas, and the New Year!. For more information go to The General Morgan Inn website.
Vendors Prepare for Speedway In Lights Opening This Weekend at Bristol Motor Speedway
Early preparation for Ice Rink at BMSJohn Dabbs/Photographer. Seasonal festivities are in the works for the big opening this weekend at the World's Fastest Half-Mile - Bristol Motor Speedway (BMS). The Pinnacle Speedway In Lights - Powered by TVA - returns on November 18, 2022. The light show will continue each night, even on Thanksgiving, Christmas, and New Year's Day until January 7, 2023.
Tri-Cities EMS service gets national recognition for hiring and retaining Veterans
Unicoi County EMS is the only ground ambulance service in the nation to receive the Gold HIRE Vets Medallion Award this year. Those I spoke with say Unicoi E-M-S mirrors the brother and sisterhood of the military. Tri-Cities EMS service gets national recognition …. Unicoi County EMS is the only...
Missing teen from Russell County found safe
RUSSELL COUNTY, Va. (WCYB) — UPDATE: According the the Russell County Sheriff's Office, Jonathan Lee Hess, has been found safe and is now with his family. According to the Russell County Sheriff's Office they are looking for a missing 14-year-old boy. Jonathan Lee Hess, was last seen while at...
School district denies some locker room assault rumors in letter to Daniel Boone parents, sheriff's office investigating
Washington County, Tennessee Schools (WCS) released a letter sent to parents of Daniel Boone High School students denying some rumors surrounding a reported locker room assault. School district denies some locker room assault rumors …. Washington County, Tennessee Schools (WCS) released a letter sent to parents of Daniel Boone High...
1 dead, 1 arrested after Bristol, Va. shooting, police report
1 dead, 1 arrested after Bristol, Va. shooting, police report
Virginia Gov., First Lady visiting Abingdon & Bristol Thursday
Virginia Gov., First Lady visiting Abingdon & Bristol Thursday
City starting citizen-led study to create Lynn Garden redevelopment plan
The Kingsport Board of Mayor and Aldermen voted unanimously Tuesday night to enter into a partnership to create a corridor development plan for Lynn Garden Drive in an effort to help revitalize the area. “This will look for ways we can provide recommendations on a redevelopment standpoint,” Kingsport City Manager...
Fans can pose for photos with 49 Winchester in Bristol; more . . .
Here’s a round-up of news briefs from around Southwest and Southside. Send yours for possible inclusion to news@cardinalnews.org. 49 Winchester sets hang-out with fans Nov. 25; a Bristol concert in April. Fans of the Russell County-based band 49 Winchester have two chances to see the group up close in...
After theft of Wise Co. lynching marker, group plans to build new one
After theft of Wise Co. lynching marker, group plans to build new one
New downtown Johnson City coffee shop approved to sell beer
Blue's Brews began as an Airstream serving hot beverages like coffee, but the business will now have some colder and harder options.
New deli opens in Johnson City Mall
Al’s Deli had its grand opening last weekend in the Mall at Johnson City. The deli, located next to Pal’s in the food court, is owned and operated by Al Rugovac. He moved from the Bronx to Johnson City two years ago with his wife and six kids, but he already had connections in the area.
TBI issues Silver Alert for Johnson City man
TBI issues Silver Alert for Johnson City man

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) on Thursday issued a Silver Alert for 70-year-old Ernest Cooper of Johnson City.
ETSU opening outdoor ice rink
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — ETSU is getting into the holiday spirit with a synthetic outdoor ice rink. The rink will be open in December and January for both students and the public. This is a first for ETSU with the rink located at University Commons outside the DP Culp Center. The new feature will […]
