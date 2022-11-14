ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

WJHL

LIST: 2022 Christmas events in the Tri-Cities

(WJHL) — It may be up for debate whether it is considered socially acceptable to deck your house in holiday decor before Thanksgiving, but one thing is for certain: Christmas is just around the corner, and it never hurts to plan ahead. That is why News Channel 11 compiled a list of holiday happenings that […]
JOHNSON CITY, TN
wjhl.com

Toppers hope for different outcome against Maryville

JOHNSON CITY, TN
John M. Dabbs

Vendors Prepare for Speedway In Lights Opening This Weekend at Bristol Motor Speedway

Early preparation for Ice Rink at BMSJohn Dabbs/Photographer. Seasonal festivities are in the works for the big opening this weekend at the World's Fastest Half-Mile - Bristol Motor Speedway (BMS). The Pinnacle Speedway In Lights - Powered by TVA - returns on November 18, 2022. The light show will continue each night, even on Thanksgiving, Christmas, and New Year's Day until January 7, 2023.
BRISTOL, TN
wcyb.com

Missing teen from Russell County found safe

RUSSELL COUNTY, Va. (WCYB) — UPDATE: According the the Russell County Sheriff's Office, Jonathan Lee Hess, has been found safe and is now with his family. According to the Russell County Sheriff's Office they are looking for a missing 14-year-old boy. Jonathan Lee Hess, was last seen while at...
RUSSELL COUNTY, VA
wjhl.com

School district denies some locker room assault rumors in letter to Daniel Boone parents, sheriff's office investigating

WASHINGTON COUNTY, TN
wjhl.com

1 dead, 1 arrested after Bristol, Va. shooting, police report

BRISTOL, VA
wjhl.com

Virginia Gov., First Lady visiting Abingdon & Bristol Thursday

VIRGINIA STATE
Kingsport Times-News

City starting citizen-led study to create Lynn Garden redevelopment plan

The Kingsport Board of Mayor and Aldermen voted unanimously Tuesday night to enter into a partnership to create a corridor development plan for Lynn Garden Drive in an effort to help revitalize the area. “This will look for ways we can provide recommendations on a redevelopment standpoint,” Kingsport City Manager...
cardinalnews.org

Fans can pose for photos with 49 Winchester in Bristol; more . . .

Here’s a round-up of news briefs from around Southwest and Southside. Send yours for possible inclusion to news@cardinalnews.org. 49 Winchester sets hang-out with fans Nov. 25; a Bristol concert in April. Fans of the Russell County-based band 49 Winchester have two chances to see the group up close in...
BRISTOL, VA
Johnson City Press

New deli opens in Johnson City Mall

Al’s Deli had its grand opening last weekend in the Mall at Johnson City. The deli, located next to Pal’s in the food court, is owned and operated by Al Rugovac. He moved from the Bronx to Johnson City two years ago with his wife and six kids, but he already had connections in the area.
JOHNSON CITY, TN
wjhl.com

TBI issues Silver Alert for Johnson City man

JOHNSON CITY, TN
WJHL

ETSU opening outdoor ice rink

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — ETSU is getting into the holiday spirit with a synthetic outdoor ice rink. The rink will be open in December and January for both students and the public. This is a first for ETSU with the rink located at University Commons outside the DP Culp Center. The new feature will […]
JOHNSON CITY, TN

