Jsalvat1
4d ago
To the officer involved in this shooting please accept any and all assistance that the Sheriff's office offers. As a firefighter for 20 plus years I have seen my fair share of trauma and thought I was strong enough to handle it on my own. That thought was not right and I started drinking to drown my issues. It took my wife threatening me to seek help.If anybody who knows this deputy please do not let them handle this on their own.
2
Michael Howard
4d ago
Praying for my brother. As a retired police officer who was involved in a fatal shooting I know the pain he’s going through. And he will have to carry this in his memory every day and night.
2
hernandosun.com
HCSO names man killed in deputy-involved shooting
The Hernando County Sheriff’s Office (HCSO) has released the name of the man shot by deputies earlier this month. The incident took place when HSCO law enforcement personnel attempted to serve a pair of arrest warrants on the Spring Hill man. In the early morning hours of Nov. 11,...
High school teacher accused of unlawfully touching student arrested in Hernando County
HERNANDO COUNTY, Fla. — Deputies say they arrested a high school teacher in Hernando County on Wednesday after he was accused of battering a student. On Friday, a student from South Sumter High School told officials at the school about inappropriate communication and physical contact from a teacher, the Sumter County Sheriff's Office said in a news release.
1 dead after Hillsborough County shooting: HCSO
One person is dead after a shooting on Tuesday, according to the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office (HCSO).
Spring Hill deputy-involved shooting leads to death of 1 person, authorities say
SPRING HILL, Fla. — A 61-year-old man was shot and killed after deputies in Hernando County attempted to serve two arrest warrants for him on Friday, authorities say. People at Gary Jean Schryver's home on Feather Street invited the deputies inside and guided law enforcement to the bedroom where the 61-year-old man was located, the Hernando County Sheriff's Office said in a news release. Deputies were attempting to serve felony warrants for violation of drug offender probation and traffic in stolen property and false information to pawn broken.
Deputies: 23-year-old shot, killed at neighborhood basketball court in Ruskin
RUSKIN, Fla. — An investigation is underway after deputies say one man was fatally shot in the back Tuesday evening at a neighborhood basketball court in Ruskin. On Wednesday, Hillsborough County authorities said during a news conference that dispatchers received calls around 4:35 p.m. about shots being fired on Auburn Woods Lane in the Cypress Creek subdivision near Sun City Center.
Hillsborough man found guilty in murder of beloved teacher
A Tampa jury found a man guilty of murder in the killing of a local elementary school teacher, the Office of the State Attorney 13th Judicial Circuit said.
fox13news.com
Woman caught on video stealing puppy from Lakeland store, investigators say
LAKELAND, Fla. - Investigators are searching for a woman who was seen stealing a Dachshund puppy from "All About Puppies" in Lakeland. The woman, who has not been identified, was caught on the store's surveillance video stealing the puppy on October 13 at around 2:45 p.m., the Lakeland Police Department said.
pasconewsonline.com
PORT RICHEY: Police say cocaine found inside man during body cavity search
PORT RICHEY, FLa.- Officers from the city of Port Richey arrested a man that was operating a vehicle without a valid driver's license in trafficking in Fentanyl. According to officers, they observed 26-year-old Ethan Ely operating and abandoning a motor vehicle at the Circle K located at 8011 U.S. Highway 19. Upon making contact with Ely, it was confirmed that he did not possess a valid driver license.
Man dies from 'severe upper-body trauma' in Tampa; investigation underway
A homicide investigation was launched after a man was found dead in Tampa on Wednesday, according to the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office (HCSO).
fox13news.com
Dozens of bullet casings scattered near scene of deadly shooting in Ruskin neighborhood
RUSKIN, Fla. - A shooting near a basketball court in Ruskin left one person dead Monday night. The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office sent deputies and investigators to Auburn Woods Lane near Trent Creek Drive, where houses surround a park with basketball courts, a community pool and the Cypress Creek Clubhouse.
Pasco Deputies Searching For Missing-Runaway Land O’ Lakes Teen
LAND O’ LAKES, Fla. – Pasco Sheriff’s deputies are currently searching for Jack Lockwood, a missing-runaway 17-year-old. Lockwood is 5’5”, around 170 lbs., with blonde hair and blue eyes. Lockwood was last seen on Nov. 17 around 10:45 a.m., in the Broad Porch Run area
WCJB
Deadly crash in Marion County sends motorcycle airborne
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - A man from Ocala was killed when his motorcycle crashed on Thursday morning. According to Florida Highway Patrol, a 45-year-old man was headed south on Maricamp Road around 6 a.m. Near Hickory Road, his vehicle veered off the roadway into the shoulder. The motorcycle went airborne...
WESH
Woman reported missing in Marion County, deputies say
MARION COUNTY, Fla. — The Marion County Sheriff's Office said a woman has been reported missing. Sabrina Sanclemente, 24, was last seen in a pink long-sleeved shirt with green and gray leggings. Deputies said she did not have on shoes. According to the sheriff's office, she'd gotten out of...
HCSO: 39-year-old inmate dies due to 'medical condition'
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — Deputies in Hillsborough County said on Tuesday they were investigating the death of a 39-year-old inmate. Ashley Boggs was taken to Brandon Regional Hospital on Monday due to a medical condition, the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office said in a news release. She was pronounced dead on Tuesday.
mycbs4.com
Marion County Sheriff's Office to conduct High Visibility Enforcement Details
According to the Marion County Sheriff's Office (MCSO), they plan to conduct high visibility enforcement details through May 2023. This comes after the occurrence of many traffic crashes that resulted in severe and fatal injuries to bicyclists and pedestrians. "In an effort to protect the safety of these most vulnerable...
FHP: Car crashes into Pinellas County school bus carrying 23 students
LARGO, Fla. — A school bus carrying 23 students from Largo High School was involved in a crash on Tuesday in Pinellas County, troopers say. At around 2:15 p.m. a driver in a Nissan Frontier was heading westbound on Belleair Road when they entered the opposite side of the road to pass stopped traffic, Florida Highway Patrol said in a news release.
villages-news.com
Villager arrested after allegedly biting man on his hand
A Villager was arrested Monday night at her home after allegedly biting a man on his hand. Mary Kessler Westerlund, 65, of the Village of Tierra Del Sol South, was arrested by Sumter County sheriff’s deputies on a felony charge of battery on a person over the age of 65. The man told deputies that Westerlund “struck him multiple times” and bit his hand. He had a fresh bite mark on his hand and it was bleeding. The nature of his relationship to Westerlund was redacted from the arrest report.
Lawyers argue over Polk County quadruple homicide suspect’s medical records at VA
Prosecutors are trying to gain access to years of medical records from a Tampa VA hospital involving a Marine accused of killing four members of a north Lakeland family, including a three-month-old baby, in September 2021.
Driver killed, another hospitalized following two-car crash at Tampa intersection
TAMPA, Fla. — A person is dead and another is hospitalized after two cars crashed late Wednesday night in Tampa, according to a release from police. Tampa police said officers were called just before 11:30 p.m. to the intersection of Busch Boulevard E and Nebraska Avenue N about a crash involving two cars. Police said the driver of a Nissan Maxima was driving west on Busch Boulevard and turned south to go on Nebraska Avenue.
ocala-news.com
Weirsdale man arrested after stealing generator from victim’s shed
The Marion County Sheriff’s Office arrested a 51-year-old Weirsdale man after he admitted to stealing a generator from a shed that was located on the victim’s fenced-in property. On Monday, at approximately 11 a.m., an MCSO corporal responded to a local residence in reference to a burglary and...
