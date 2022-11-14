ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spring Hill, FL

Jsalvat1
4d ago

To the officer involved in this shooting please accept any and all assistance that the Sheriff's office offers. As a firefighter for 20 plus years I have seen my fair share of trauma and thought I was strong enough to handle it on my own. That thought was not right and I started drinking to drown my issues. It took my wife threatening me to seek help.If anybody who knows this deputy please do not let them handle this on their own.

Michael Howard
4d ago

Praying for my brother. As a retired police officer who was involved in a fatal shooting I know the pain he’s going through. And he will have to carry this in his memory every day and night.

