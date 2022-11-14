ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Concord, NH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
102.1 & 105.3 The Shark

Maine Standoff Over Landscaping Ends After Nearly 24 Hours

A standoff with a man in Cornish, Maine that started Thursday morning in a dispute over a weekend landscaping came to an end nearly 24 hours after it began. York County Sheriff William King said Edward Kalinoski, 66, broke the window of his neighbor's house on Spur Road around 6:45 a.m. using a tractor and flattened his neighbor's tires with a knife. Kalinoski went back to his home and refused to cooperate with sheriff deputies when they attempted to speak with him.
CORNISH, ME
102.1 & 105.3 The Shark

Knock Knock: Portsmouth, New Hampshire, Data Collection At Your Door

If you get a knock from someone wanting to measure your property, it's not a joke. The city of Portsmouth Assessor's Office will begin its citywide data collection Monday, which will last up to two years through the end of Tax Year 2024/Fiscal Year 2025. The collection of data requires an inspection of the interior, as well as a measurement of the exterior of all 9,804 properties and buildings.
PORTSMOUTH, NH
102.1 & 105.3 The Shark

Maine State Police: Active Shooting Reports Across Maine Are Fake

Maine State Police say reports of active shooters at high schools across Maine, including Sanford and Portland, are not true. "The Department of Public Safety is aware of multiple active shooter threats that have been made at schools throughout the state. Maine State Police have been assisting local law enforcement agencies with these initial investigations," spokeswoman Shannon Moss said in a statement. "At this time these reports are believed to be a hoax. The Maine Information Analysis Center (MIAC) is heavily involved in coordinating these investigations."
PORTLAND, ME
102.1 & 105.3 The Shark

102.1 & 105.3 The Shark

Dover, NH
5K+
Followers
6K+
Post
923K+
Views
ABOUT

102.1 & 105.3 The Shark plays the best classic hits music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Portsmouth, New Hampshire. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://shark1053.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy