If you get a knock from someone wanting to measure your property, it's not a joke. The city of Portsmouth Assessor's Office will begin its citywide data collection Monday, which will last up to two years through the end of Tax Year 2024/Fiscal Year 2025. The collection of data requires an inspection of the interior, as well as a measurement of the exterior of all 9,804 properties and buildings.

PORTSMOUTH, NH ・ 23 HOURS AGO