Maine Standoff Over Landscaping Ends After Nearly 24 Hours
A standoff with a man in Cornish, Maine that started Thursday morning in a dispute over a weekend landscaping came to an end nearly 24 hours after it began. York County Sheriff William King said Edward Kalinoski, 66, broke the window of his neighbor's house on Spur Road around 6:45 a.m. using a tractor and flattened his neighbor's tires with a knife. Kalinoski went back to his home and refused to cooperate with sheriff deputies when they attempted to speak with him.
Knock Knock: Portsmouth, New Hampshire, Data Collection At Your Door
If you get a knock from someone wanting to measure your property, it's not a joke. The city of Portsmouth Assessor's Office will begin its citywide data collection Monday, which will last up to two years through the end of Tax Year 2024/Fiscal Year 2025. The collection of data requires an inspection of the interior, as well as a measurement of the exterior of all 9,804 properties and buildings.
Maine State Police: Active Shooting Reports Across Maine Are Fake
Maine State Police say reports of active shooters at high schools across Maine, including Sanford and Portland, are not true. "The Department of Public Safety is aware of multiple active shooter threats that have been made at schools throughout the state. Maine State Police have been assisting local law enforcement agencies with these initial investigations," spokeswoman Shannon Moss said in a statement. "At this time these reports are believed to be a hoax. The Maine Information Analysis Center (MIAC) is heavily involved in coordinating these investigations."
One Dead, One Injured in Maine Domestic Dispute, Sheriff Says
A Waterboro, Maine, man took his own life after his wife was shot in the shoulder during what police called a domestic dispute Sunday afternoon. York County Sheriff William King said sheriff's deputies responded to a report of a shooting on Lakeview Drive and found Elizabeth Rideout with a shoulder injury around 2 p.m.
An NYC Rockefeller Center Holiday Vibe is Coming to Salem, New Hampshire
On the grounds of what used to be the Rockingham Park race track in Salem, New Hampshire, lies an appropriately named area known as Tuscan Village. Because it truly is a small little village with apartments, restaurants, grocery stores, and shops. In fact, you could go as far as to...
The Best Human in New England May Be a Teen from Lynnfield, Massachusetts
There's no denying, this time of year is stressful as hell. Between the weather changing and getting colder, which causes stress driving and trying to keep your home warm, and trying to make the holidays special for family and friends -- blood pressure tends to hit an all-time high. But...
Maine Man Clocked at 137 MPH on NH’s Interstate 95
An open bottle of alcohol was found in an SUV driven by a 20-year-old Maine man clocked speeding at 137 mph on Interstate 95 in Greenland in a 65 mph zone early Saturday morning. Darryl Germain of Portland was behind the wheel of a 2021 Nissan Armada in the northbound...
Lexie’s Burgers Opens New Location in Epping, New Hampshire
We've got some awesome news for burger fans everywhere. The popular burger joint, Lexie's, is "bringing the peace love and burgers" to their newest location in Epping, New Hampshire, which officially opened its doors today. Folks who have been to Lexie's probably aren't surprised that this beloved joint is opening...
Husband Killed in Seabrook, NH Crash a Week Before Wedding
The couple that was struck while riding their motorcycle in Seabrook on November 5 had just made the final deposit paid to the venue where they would be celebrating their marriage the following week. Jessica Edom-Zajac and Jeff Zajac, who live in Saugus, Massachusetts, were riding a Harley Davidson south...
Portsmouth, New Hampshire, Holiday Parade and Tree Lighting to Bring the 2022 Christmas Cheer
It's here, the 2022 Portsmouth, New Hampshire, Holiday Parade & Tree Lighting!. Holiday parades and tree lightings are the unofficial kickoff to the holidays in whatever town you're in. Let me be the first to tell you that going to these parades matters. Whether you think your child will remember...
Hate Graffiti Found in Exeter, NH’s Swasey Park Again
A swastika was reported on a shed on Exeter's Swasey Parkway Thursday morning, the second time a symbol of hate was found. Exeter Police said it was painted on the back of the building some time ago but not noticed until Thursday. The swastika was removed by police. The other...
This 9-Year-Old Maine Girl’s Smart Decision to Call 911 Saved Her Mom’s Life
An incredible story out of southern Maine was recently shared on social media. It's a story about a heroic and determined little girl, who rose up when it mattered most. The York Police Department posted this amazing account of how 9-year-old Violet Gould helped save her mother Veronica's life. According...
When a Boston Comedy Legend Stole a Trolley While Running for Mayor
Two issues have dominated the news in New England this fall: contentious elections and the dysfunction of mass transit. And once upon a time, a man in Cambridge took on both at once, long before his days as a standup comedian, actor, and Boston comedy legend. While still serving as...
‘Jingle Bells’ Was Written in a Massachusetts Tavern, and Wait Until You See What’s There Now
There are so many iconic Christmas and holiday songs, and you better believe that we know all of the words to every single traditional one. You know what I'm talking about; the original songs like "Jingle Bells". As a matter of fact, that song's home is right here in New England.
One of the Most Historic Homes in the Country is Up for Sale in Boston
Owning a home that's listed on the National Register of Historic Places would definitely stand out as one of the most unique talking points at a party. On sale now for just over $1,000,000 in the western Boston, Massachusetts, suburb of Natick sits this nearly 300-year-old home that predates the American Revolution.
Celebrity Sighting: Comedian Kevin James Stopped By These Restaurants in Worcester, MA, Last Week
New England is home to some delicious food, this we know. With all the celebrities that pass through our states, it is not uncommon to catch one at one of your favorite local places to eat. Earlier this year musician Steven Tyler was spotted at an oyster house in Massachusetts.
Andover, Massachusetts Native Michael Chiklis Starring in New FOX TV Series
For probably the better part of a decade, one of the most popular genres of shows, movies, and podcasts has been true crime. More networks are airing true crime shows -- hell, more true crime networks are popping up. From Netflix dropping the latest insanely popular (which is weird to...
Experience Magical, Unique Outdoor Igloo Dining at This Historic Massachusetts Inn
They call it "Inngloo Wonderland", and if you want to get off the beaten path, then you'll find a little adventure with cozy outdoor dining just 30 minutes northwest of Boston. The Inn at Hastings Park is in Lexington, Massachusetts, and yes, it's Lexington where the first shot of the...
Deadliest Highway in the Country is in New England
This isn't really a shocker when you think about the density that is New England, the northeast, and the entire eastern seaboard. I mean the heavy population and major cities along both coasts gave us here in New England a 50/50 chance of having the most dangerous highway in the country.
Need for Speed? This Breathtaking New Hampshire Winter Zipline Hits Up to 60 MPH
One thing that everyone from New England knows is that you need a winter hobby, a winter vacation, or something to look forward in the winter. Let's face it, the winter months are sometimes grey, cold, and bleak. In order to avoid the inevitable seasonal depression that comes every January...
