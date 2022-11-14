ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Longboat Key, FL

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fox13news.com

Hometown: North Port's recovery after Hurricane Ian

NORTH PORT, Fla. - From first responders answering seemingly endless calls for help at the height of the storm, to city officials working to repair roads and make them stronger for the future, the city of North Port has been through a lot since Hurricane Ian. FOX 13's Good Day...
NORTH PORT, FL
Longboat Observer

Mary Mockler Neufeld, 96, formerly of Illinois, Longboat Key, Sarasota and then Bradenton, passed away on November 14, 2022.

Mary Mockler Neufeld, 96, formerly of Illinois, Longboat Key, Sarasota and then Bradenton, passed away on November 14, 2022. She was preceded in death by her husband of 70 years, Richard S. Neufeld. Mrs. Neufeld is survived by her five children: Anne Neufeld Rutz (Daniel), Richard R. Neufeld, Douglas Neufeld (Barbara), David Neufeld (Lisa) and Donald Neufeld, fifteen grandchildren and eleven great-grandchildren.
BRADENTON, FL
Longboat Observer

Hagen Brody looks back on his time on City Commission

From restoration of the Bobby Jones Golf Complex to the Bay Runner trolley to comprehensive plan amendments intended to incentivize affordable and workforce housing, Hagen Brody looks back on the accomplishments of the city during his five-and-a-half years as a city commissioner. After stepping down from the dais on Monday following an unsuccessful bid for a seat on the Sarasota County Commission, he discussed his time as an elected official during a Q&A with the Sarasota Observer.
SARASOTA, FL
Longboat Observer

Siesta Key home tops sales at $5.4 million

A home in Ocean View tops all transactions in this week’s real estate. Robert Pappas, of Sarasota, sold the home at 8347 Midnight Pass Road to Michael and Sheila Cloonen, trustees, of Palmer, Texas, for $5,445,000. Built in 2010, it has four bedrooms, five-and-a-half baths, a pool and 6,512 square feet of living area. It sold for $6.5 million in 2021.
SARASOTA, FL
sarasotamagazine.com

All the Best Holiday Events Happening in Sarasota This Year

Saturday, Nov. 19, George Mullen Activity Center, 1602 Kramer Way, North Port, (941) 240-8122, northportfl.gov. From 10 a.m. to noon on Saturday, Nov. 19, the Gingerbread House Workshop will feature music, games and a hot chocolate bar. Houses built at the workshop or at home can be entered into the Gingerbread House People’s Choice contest on Monday, Nov. 21, and will remain on view for voting through Saturday, Dec. 3, culminating in an awards ceremony at the Poinsettia Festival. Each kit is stocked with all the necessary building materials. Admission is $15 and includes one house kit; each additional house is $10.
SARASOTA, FL
Longboat Observer

St. Armands Winter Fest moves toward Friday opening despite quarrel

Teams of workers nearly outnumbered tourists in St. Armands Circle this week, setting up attractions, decorating and lighting the shopping district’s park for the six-week run of a new festival scheduled to open at 4 p.m. Friday. Organizers and merchants say the St. Armands Winter Spectacular, which will feature...
SARASOTA, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Holidays in Paradise returns to Bradenton Beach

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Holidays in Paradise is back!. Bradenton Beach on the south end of Anna Maria Island recently announced details for its highly anticipated holiday schedule. Bradenton Beach merchants and city officials will soon launch the Season of Lights and Spirit, an incredible light display with a peekaboo view from the Cortez Bridge.
BRADENTON BEACH, FL
Longboat Observer

Amy Guest Parker of Longboat Key Fl., 103, passed away on November 11, 2022.

Amy Guest Parker of Longboat Key Fl., 103, passed away on November 11, 2022. She was born on September 25, 1919 in Cleveland, Ohio and was predeceased by her husband Robert and her son Rob. She moved to Florida in 1959 and lived a long, wonderful life in both Largo and Longboat Key. She is survived by her brother, Bobby, her daughters and their spouses, Pam (John) and Beth (Bob), 8 grandchildren, 12 great-grandchildren and many caring friends at Twin Shores Resort and Marina. A future Celebration of Life will be announced.
LONGBOAT KEY, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Vehicular burglaries up 19% in Manatee County

PALMETTO, Fla. (WWSB) - The Manatee County Sheriff’s Office reporting a 19% increase in vehicular burglaries since this time last year. On Tuesday the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office released video surveillance footage of three young men wandering the Thousand Oaks neighborhood breaking into unlocked cars in Palmetto. They...
MANATEE COUNTY, FL
Longboat Observer

Grade A baseball card business in Lakewood Ranch

Walking in, I felt like I was asking for entry into Fort Knox. Security cameras line the outer walls of Certified Collectibles Group's Lakewood Ranch location, one of six buildings the company uses in the Sarasota-Bradenton area. It is the building that houses Certified Sports Guaranty, the arm of the parent company that authenticates and grades sports cards on a 0-10 scale. Other arms grade things like video games, Pokemon cards, coins and comics.
SARASOTA, FL
Longboat Observer

Sarasota weather page photo: November 17

Gordon Silver captured this monarch butterfly’s colors in Myakka River State Park. Go to yourobserver.com/weather to submit a photo, or several photos! Each week, we will choose a photo to run on the weather page of our print edition. All submissions will be entered for the 2022-23 Weather and...
SARASOTA, FL
Longboat Observer

Bath & Racquet Club redevelopment wins final approval

For half a century, the Bath & Racquet Club had been an integral part of Sarasota’s south side. Closed since the onset of COVID-19 in 2020, new owner Sarasota Springs LLC has cleared the final approval hurdle and redevelopment of the 13.42-acre site just off South Tamiami Trail could begin within weeks.
SARASOTA, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy