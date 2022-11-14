Read full article on original website
Sarasota Police say an armed robbery suspect was shot by a cop and is in stable condition.EddyEvonAnonymousSarasota, FL
Sarasota Soccer Team to Join Amateur USL League Two Next Year.EddyEvonAnonymousSarasota, FL
New Mayor and Vice Mayor are Elected; the City of Sarasota Appoints Two Commissioners.EddyEvonAnonymousSarasota, FL
Brunch on the Bay generates $537,000 for scholarships and the USF Sarasota-Manatee Nursing/STEM building.EddyEvonAnonymousSarasota, FL
Take To The Sand And See Amazing Sand Sculptures At The Siesta Key Crystal Classic Sand Sculpting Festival Nov 11-14Off Our CouchSiesta Key, FL
fox13news.com
Hometown: North Port's recovery after Hurricane Ian
NORTH PORT, Fla. - From first responders answering seemingly endless calls for help at the height of the storm, to city officials working to repair roads and make them stronger for the future, the city of North Port has been through a lot since Hurricane Ian. FOX 13's Good Day...
Nearly a dozen projects in Bradenton; city tries to maintain 'controlled growth'
The city is considering selling its Downtown waterfront property that is currently City Hall and the Bradenton Police Department.
Longboat Observer
Mary Mockler Neufeld, 96, formerly of Illinois, Longboat Key, Sarasota and then Bradenton, passed away on November 14, 2022.
Mary Mockler Neufeld, 96, formerly of Illinois, Longboat Key, Sarasota and then Bradenton, passed away on November 14, 2022. She was preceded in death by her husband of 70 years, Richard S. Neufeld. Mrs. Neufeld is survived by her five children: Anne Neufeld Rutz (Daniel), Richard R. Neufeld, Douglas Neufeld (Barbara), David Neufeld (Lisa) and Donald Neufeld, fifteen grandchildren and eleven great-grandchildren.
Longboat Observer
Hagen Brody looks back on his time on City Commission
From restoration of the Bobby Jones Golf Complex to the Bay Runner trolley to comprehensive plan amendments intended to incentivize affordable and workforce housing, Hagen Brody looks back on the accomplishments of the city during his five-and-a-half years as a city commissioner. After stepping down from the dais on Monday following an unsuccessful bid for a seat on the Sarasota County Commission, he discussed his time as an elected official during a Q&A with the Sarasota Observer.
Longboat Observer
Siesta Key home tops sales at $5.4 million
A home in Ocean View tops all transactions in this week’s real estate. Robert Pappas, of Sarasota, sold the home at 8347 Midnight Pass Road to Michael and Sheila Cloonen, trustees, of Palmer, Texas, for $5,445,000. Built in 2010, it has four bedrooms, five-and-a-half baths, a pool and 6,512 square feet of living area. It sold for $6.5 million in 2021.
Access to state-owned ancient Indian mound blocked by nearby property owner
The I-Team learned a neighbor has blocked off an ancient Indian mound in Bradenton owned by the state which is supposed to be accessible to the public.
sarasotamagazine.com
All the Best Holiday Events Happening in Sarasota This Year
Saturday, Nov. 19, George Mullen Activity Center, 1602 Kramer Way, North Port, (941) 240-8122, northportfl.gov. From 10 a.m. to noon on Saturday, Nov. 19, the Gingerbread House Workshop will feature music, games and a hot chocolate bar. Houses built at the workshop or at home can be entered into the Gingerbread House People’s Choice contest on Monday, Nov. 21, and will remain on view for voting through Saturday, Dec. 3, culminating in an awards ceremony at the Poinsettia Festival. Each kit is stocked with all the necessary building materials. Admission is $15 and includes one house kit; each additional house is $10.
Longboat Observer
St. Armands Winter Fest moves toward Friday opening despite quarrel
Teams of workers nearly outnumbered tourists in St. Armands Circle this week, setting up attractions, decorating and lighting the shopping district’s park for the six-week run of a new festival scheduled to open at 4 p.m. Friday. Organizers and merchants say the St. Armands Winter Spectacular, which will feature...
Mysuncoast.com
Holidays in Paradise returns to Bradenton Beach
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Holidays in Paradise is back!. Bradenton Beach on the south end of Anna Maria Island recently announced details for its highly anticipated holiday schedule. Bradenton Beach merchants and city officials will soon launch the Season of Lights and Spirit, an incredible light display with a peekaboo view from the Cortez Bridge.
Red tide causing high risk of respiratory irritation in Manatee, Sarasota counties
A number of beaches from Manatee to Sarasota Counties are under a moderate to high risk of respiratory irritation due to harmful red tide algal blooms, according to recent data from the National Centers for Coastal Ocean Science (NCCOS).
Englewood Beach Waterfest will go on despite red tide levels
Beach goers explain why Waterfest should happen and the president of Waterfest announces that there will be free admission.
Longboat Observer
Amy Guest Parker of Longboat Key Fl., 103, passed away on November 11, 2022.
Amy Guest Parker of Longboat Key Fl., 103, passed away on November 11, 2022. She was born on September 25, 1919 in Cleveland, Ohio and was predeceased by her husband Robert and her son Rob. She moved to Florida in 1959 and lived a long, wonderful life in both Largo and Longboat Key. She is survived by her brother, Bobby, her daughters and their spouses, Pam (John) and Beth (Bob), 8 grandchildren, 12 great-grandchildren and many caring friends at Twin Shores Resort and Marina. A future Celebration of Life will be announced.
Mysuncoast.com
Vehicular burglaries up 19% in Manatee County
PALMETTO, Fla. (WWSB) - The Manatee County Sheriff’s Office reporting a 19% increase in vehicular burglaries since this time last year. On Tuesday the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office released video surveillance footage of three young men wandering the Thousand Oaks neighborhood breaking into unlocked cars in Palmetto. They...
10NEWS
Florida housing market shifting, but prices, interest rates remain high
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — To buy or not to buy? That seems to be the question for lots of people sitting on the Tampa Bay sidelines and renting for now. Competition in the housing market is cooling off giving would-be buyers some relief, but with interest rates rising, hesitation to invest is growing.
Englewood residents claim Ian debris dump endangers protected tortoises
At one point there were only a few dozen piles of Ian-related debris rising above an Englewood neighborhood near Buchan airport.
fox13news.com
Tampa Bay real estate market screeches to a halt after interest rate hike
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. - Big changes to the federal interest rate rocked Tampa Bay’s housing market over the last six months. During the summer, buyers missed opportunities left and right. Now they have options, but possibly at a much higher long term cost. Realtor Amy Heckler said she’s noticed...
Longboat Observer
Grade A baseball card business in Lakewood Ranch
Walking in, I felt like I was asking for entry into Fort Knox. Security cameras line the outer walls of Certified Collectibles Group's Lakewood Ranch location, one of six buildings the company uses in the Sarasota-Bradenton area. It is the building that houses Certified Sports Guaranty, the arm of the parent company that authenticates and grades sports cards on a 0-10 scale. Other arms grade things like video games, Pokemon cards, coins and comics.
Longboat Observer
Sarasota weather page photo: November 17
Gordon Silver captured this monarch butterfly’s colors in Myakka River State Park. Go to yourobserver.com/weather to submit a photo, or several photos! Each week, we will choose a photo to run on the weather page of our print edition. All submissions will be entered for the 2022-23 Weather and...
Construction worker dies after being crushed by 3,000-pound bundle of lumber at Port Tampa Bay
A construction worker was killed Wednesday in an accident at Port Tampa Bay, the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office said.
Longboat Observer
Bath & Racquet Club redevelopment wins final approval
For half a century, the Bath & Racquet Club had been an integral part of Sarasota’s south side. Closed since the onset of COVID-19 in 2020, new owner Sarasota Springs LLC has cleared the final approval hurdle and redevelopment of the 13.42-acre site just off South Tamiami Trail could begin within weeks.
