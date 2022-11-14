ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
brooklynvegan.com

Gorilla Biscuits add matinee; Walter Schreifels will talk about the ones at CBGB at NYC doc screening

Director Giangiacomo De Stefano's 2019 documentary At the Matinée, which revolves around '80s hardcore matinees at CBGB and features Walter Schreifels (Gorilla Biscuits, Quicksand, Youth of Today, etc), will screen at Williamsburg's Nitehawk Cinema on December 7 as part of the theater's BrooklynVegan-presented Music Driven series, along with a post-screening Q&A featuring Walter and veteran NYHC photographer Olivia Lorrain-Forsyth, who took the photo that was used on the film's poster (see below), moderated by NYHC Chronicles filmmaker Drew Stone. The screening begins at 7 PM. Tickets are on sale.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
brooklynvegan.com

Sidney Gish playing NYC with Feeble Little Horse before tour with The Beths

Sidney Gish has announced an end-of-year show at Bowery Ballroom on December 30, with support from Feeble Little Horse and Precious Human. In a post on Instagram, she wrote, "After five long years, our canine allowance policy is due for updates. Join us at Bowery Ballroom for a corporate indie rock mixer to discuss." Tickets are on sale now.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
brooklynvegan.com

Thievery Corporation on tour in December (win tix to Brooklyn show)

Long-running downtempo electronic duo Thievery Corporation (Rob Garza and Eric Hilton) will be heading out on an East Coast tour in December. Most of the tour is with Emancipator and stops include Atlanta, Brooklyn, New Haven, Asheville, two nights in their hometown of Washington, DC, and more. All dates are listed below.
BROOKLYN, NY
brooklynvegan.com

‘A Charlie Brown Christmas Live in Brooklyn’ moves to Williamsburg for 2022

The Pig Brooch Theatre Company have been staging a live adaptation of classic holiday special A Charlie Brown Christmas for 14 years now. It's now a holiday tradition, with a live jazz trio performing Vince Guaraldi's iconic soundtrack, and the actors matching the original special "word for word and gesture for gesture."
BROOKLYN, NY
brooklynvegan.com

The Walkmen announce 2 more NYC reunion shows

The Walkmen just announced their first shows since 2013, happening in their hometown of NYC in April, and now they've added two more dates. The new shows are on April 24 and 25 at Webster Hall, right before the previously announced dates on April 26 and 27 at the same venue. Tickets for all four shows go on sale Friday, November 18 at 11 AM, with a presale happening now.
NEW YORK CITY, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy