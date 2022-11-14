The Walkmen just announced their first shows since 2013, happening in their hometown of NYC in April, and now they've added two more dates. The new shows are on April 24 and 25 at Webster Hall, right before the previously announced dates on April 26 and 27 at the same venue. Tickets for all four shows go on sale Friday, November 18 at 11 AM, with a presale happening now.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO