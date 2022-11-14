Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Arkansas hospitals face staffing concerns amid flu season surge
ARKANSAS, USA — RSV cases are on the rise in Arkansas, but health experts also said not to forget about the flu— as those cases continue to climb. “When we usually start to see influenza cases rise is more like late November in really into December,” said Dr.Joel Tumlison the Medical Director for Immunization at the Arkansas Department of Health.
Kait 8
RSV hospitalizations rise among older adults
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The country is seeing a rise in RSV among older adults. A decreased immune system in older adults can put them at risk if they contract RSV, and if it’s not taken care of, it can lead to more serious diseases. “Specifically, RSV because it...
fayettevilleflyer.com
Case update: Arkansas COVID-19 cases increase by 1,898 over past 7 days
Arkansas COVID-19 cases increased by 1,898 over the last seven days, according to the Arkansas Department of Health website update on Tuesday. The increase is down slightly from the 2,104 cases reported over the previous seven-day period. This week's count averages to about 271 new cases per day in the...
magnoliareporter.com
Fire Ant quarantine to include seven new Arkansas counties
The U.S. Department of Agriculture has expanded an Imported Fire Ant quarantine in Arkansas to include seven new counties, bringing the quarantined area in the state to 50 counties. The quarantine, issued through USDA’s Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service, confirms the presence of the invasive species in Cross, Franklin,...
Arkansas Department of Health reports five new flu deaths for 2022 season
State health officials said Tuesday that the flu in Arkansas has claimed five additional lives for the second week in a row.
RSV cases continue rising in Arkansas; here's what to know
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Josh Lyon is a pediatrician at ‘All For Kids Pediatric Clinic’, and he said that recently they’ve been busy seeing more patients walk through their doors. “There's honestly probably a good eight to 10 different viruses that are roaming around right now...
Mercy Hospitals Arkansas receive top safety grades
Mercy hospitals in Northwest Arkansas and Fort Smith have received A grades in the latest Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade report.
kwos.com
Missourians are urged to stay home if you’re sick
Missouri health officials are warning about an increase in respiratory viruses, including the flu and RSV. The state Department of Health and Senior Services (DHSS) is now offering free testing for flu, RSV and the COVID virus at several locations statewide. A single swab will detect all three viruses, according to DHSS. Click here to find a location near you.
DHS identifies Medicaid client information breach
ARKANSAS, USA — The Department of Human Services (DHS) discovered a breach of Medicaid client information and is working to notify the affected clients. On September 16, 2022, the DHS was made aware that an employee sent emails from her DHS email to her personal Yahoo account with client information attached.
talkbusiness.net
$35-$40 million manufacturing workforce center to locate in Conway
Gov. Asa Hutchinson announced Tuesday (Nov. 15) the creation of the Arkansas Manufacturing Workforce Training Center, a joint venture between the Arkansas Office of Skills Development and the Conway Development Corp. The facility will be located in Conway, Arkansas, to make it as easily accessible as possible to companies throughout the state.
magnoliareporter.com
Arkansas DHS notifying some Medicaid clients of data breach
The Arkansas Department of Human Services (DHS) has discovered a breach of Medicaid client information and is notifying the affected clients. On September 16, DHS became aware that an employee sent emails from her DHS email to her personal Yahoo account with client information attached. The attachments consisted of Excel spreadsheets used to notify the Department of Health of the number of Medicaid clients who had been diagnosed with the flu.
Plaintiffs request emergency order in Arkansas medical marijuana dispensary case
The plaintiffs in a Pulaski County Circuit Court case have filed an emergency motion seeking enforcement of a court order in a lawsuit involving medical marijuana dispensary licensing.
KYTV
LAND WANTED: State of Arkansas searching for land for new prison; Is northwest Arkansas a possibility?
HARRISON, Ark. (KY3) - The Arkansas Board of Corrections and the Arkansas Department of Corrections (DOC) issued a public notice for submissions for communities to express interest in donating land for the construction of a new maximum-security facility. According to a DOC, the new prison would house approximately 1,000 inmates....
Arkansas hunter's death has experts urging caution this deer season
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — It's deer season, and for many, the sport is all in good fun— but it can also be a dangerous game with hazards that can sneak up on hunters. Those hazards include a danger that recently killed a man in Johnson County. According to...
ktoy1047.com
AG Rutledge announces cemetery allocation
Arkansas Attorney General Leslie Rutledge announced an allocation of $250,000 for the Arkansas State Veterans Cemetery. The 82-acre cemetery is located in North Little Rock and serves as a place of internment for veterans who have been honorably discharged from military service. The announcement comes in advance of Saturday’s Wreaths of Honor Ceremony at the Arkansas State Cemetery in North Little Rock.
Arkansas attorney general calls contractor ‘con artist’ as complaints pile up against him
The Arkansas Attorney General announced her office is investigating a man described as a serial scammer that Working 4 You first exposed last week.
Washington Examiner
Ammunition manufacturer bringing 125 jobs to Arkansas
(The Center Square) - Ammunition manufacturer Fiocchi announced Tuesday it is expanding operations in Arkansas, creating 125 new jobs. The Italian-based company, which already has one site in Arkansas, said the new expansion in the Port of Little Rock would represent a $42 million investment. “This is the second development...
Flu hospitalizations on the rise in Oklahoma
TULSA, Okla. — Oklahoma is seeing a rise in flu cases. The Oklahoma State Department of Health reported 94 people in the state have been hospitalized with the flue since Sept. 1. Twenty seven of those patients were in Tulsa County, according to the health department. According to the...
neareport.com
AG Alert: New Arkansas Law Wins National Award for Helping Fight Fraud
LITTLE ROCK— During International Fraud Awareness Week, Arkansas Attorney General Leslie Rutledge is highlighting an award-winning, Arkansas law she and members of the General Assembly introduced to help protect Arkansas Seniors and people with disabilities from falling victim to financial exploitation. Rutledge helped craft the legislation alongside Rep. Carlton Wing, Senator Jonathan Dismang and representatives of the state’s banks and other financial services providers, in an effort to develop protocols between state agencies and the Attorney General’s Office to expedite potential action when an individual is facing financial exploitation.
Arkansas medical marijuana sales top $23M in October
The potential for legal recreational marijuana was defeated at the ballot box on Election Day, but medical marijuana sales remain strong across The Natural State.
