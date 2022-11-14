Read full article on original website
Amazon Begins Layoffs in Devices & Services Organization
Amazon has notified employees of layoffs after deciding to consolidate some teams and programs within its Devices & Services organization. The firm did not specify the number of employees affected, but said it notified them Tuesday (Nov. 16), according to a blog post on the company’s website. “As you...
Klarna CEO Laments Global Investment Environment
Sebastian Siemiatkowski, CEO of Swedish buy now, pay later (BNPL) firm Klarna, has expressed his frustration at the current global investment environment. “The consequence of the new environment is that investors price companies differently,” he said at the Slush conference in Helsinki this week, Bloomberg reported Friday (Nov. 18). “It means that money isn’t as cheap as it was a year ago. It doesn’t allow you to invest as much into the future as you’d like to.
Tractor Supply Teams With Klarna to Offer BNPL
Rural lifestyle retailer Tractor Supply Company has turned to buy now, pay later (BNPL) provider Klarna to offer customers interest-free installment payments at its stores and online. “In today’s environment, providing multiple payment options to fit each customer’s unique financial circumstance is more important than ever,” Tractor Supply CFO Kurt...
Amazon Eases Instant Account Deactivation Policy to Appease Sellers
After years of grumbling, Amazon said Wednesday (Nov 16) it was amending a dispute policy that instantly deactivated sellers’ accounts, in favor of a plan that allows sellers to stay open while they work towards a resolution. Before now, Amazon’s 2 million sellers faced an ongoing threat of having...
UK’s Ofcom Calls for Social Media Algorithm Regulation
U.K communications regulator Ofcom is calling for better social media regulations amid concerns about the influence U.S.-based Big Tech firms have on news consumption in the U.K. “U.S. tech firms increasingly shape the news stories that people in the U.K. see and read [...] leading to risks around transparency and...
FIs Embrace Biometric Payment Cards To Improve Security, Enhance User Experience
Last month, biometric payment cards that incorporate fingerprint scanners received a significant boost thanks to the publication of new specifications by EMVCo, the global card standards-setting body owned by Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, JCB and UnionPay. Among other things, the new EMV Contactless Kernel Specification is intended to accelerate...
UK Shoppers’ Preference for At-Home Delivery Is 10% Stronger Than Average
In this age of convenience, options such as at-home delivery that enable consumers to save time and costs by easily comparing prices between brands continue to gain traction across markets. In the U.K. it’s an even bigger deal as preference for shipping eCommerce purchases directly home is high among local...
EU Targets Apple Pay’s Exclusive Access to iPhone NFC Chip
Since the launch of the iPhone 6, all subsequent models of Apple’s smartphone have enabled contactless payments with the Apple Pay mobile wallet using near field communication (NFC) technology. And unlike users of Android phones, iPhone users have no alternative options if they want to make NFC payments, as...
Digitization of Rail Transport Enables Seamless Journeys for Europe’s Passengers
Just like consumers now expect to be able to book a single journey with multiple airlines in one transaction, rail booking platforms like Trainline and Omio have become essential tools for Europe’s rail travelers who don’t fancy navigating multiple train booking systems to purchase tickets. And like modern...
Demand for Brand Authenticators Rises Amid Growing Threat of Counterfeits
Recalling then-candidate Joe Biden’s 2019 advice that out-of-work coal miners should learn to code, now-unemployed coders may want to check job listings for “Luxury Procurement Specialist” or “Handbag Authenticator” as the resale sector widens its crackdown on knockoffs. A quick web search finds job openings...
Gap Uses Streamlined Branding and Expanded Discounts to Raise eCommerce Profits
Apparel retail company Gap Inc. made a huge turnaround this quarter in sales and profits even as global commerce faces continued challenges amid high inflation rates. The company, which also manages clothing brands like Banana Republic and Old Navy, revealed in its third-quarter earnings report that profits are on an upswing.
10 US Banks Participating in Test of Interoperable Digital Money Platform
Ten members of the banking community are working with the New York Innovation Center (NYIC), which is part of the Federal Reserve Bank of New York, to explore the feasibility of the regulated liability network (RLN) — an interoperable digital money platform. The proposed RLN would use distributed ledger...
Globant Buys eWave to Grow Digital Commerce Capabilities in APAC
Digital transformation firm Globant has acquired digital commerce specialist eWave to reinforce Globant’s capabilities and support its expansion into Australia and several Asian countries. The acquisition will add eWave’s expertise in Salesforce Commerce Cloud and Adobe Commerce and its portfolio of B2B and B2C clients to Globant’s existing resources,...
Elon Musk summons Twitter engineers to headquarters amid mass resignations
Elon Musk emailed Twitter staff on Friday asking that any employees who write software code report to the 10th floor of the office in San Francisco early afternoon, according to multiple news reports. The billionaire said in a follow-up email, “If possible, I would appreciate it if you could fly...
Foot Locker Says Battered Consumers Want Affordable Luxury and Fun
Consumers’ desires for affordable luxury and a fun shopping experience are driving sales of sneakers even in the face of inflation and uncertainty, specialty athletic retailer Foot Locker said Friday (Nov. 18) during its quarterly earnings call. Catering to these trends, the company achieved better-than-expected results in a volatile...
Visa to Bring Contactless Payments to World Cup
Visa is bringing a contactless payments network to this year’s World Cup, joining a legion of companies attempting to make paying easier for sports fans. Visa said in a Thursday (Nov. 17) news release that contactless payments will be available at the eight stadiums hosting the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 next week.
DoorDash Looks to Office Events to Deliver Growth to its B2B Unit
As food delivery aggregators look to drive spending with consumers and businesses alike, DoorDash, the United States’ leading aggregator, is setting its sights on workplaces’ corporate event spending. The company announced Thursday (Nov. 17) a partnership with coworking space provider WeWork to be the exclusive delivery provider for...
Bump Teams With Mastercard, Highnote to Help Creators
With the global creator economy expanding, financial services platform Bump has teamed up with Mastercard and card issuer Highnote to launch the Bump Creator Card. The card, announced Wednesday (Nov. 16), is designed to break down financial barriers facing independent creators face while helping them build brands and businesses. “The...
Alameda Research Made Loans to Sam Bankman-Fried and FTX Execs
FTX-affiliated trading firm Alameda Research reportedly made $4.1 billion in combined loans to “related parties,” with the majority going to then-FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried, one of his majority-owned companies and two other executives. The loans include $2.3 billion to Paper Bird Inc., $1 billion to Bankman-Fried, $543 million...
Home Retailer Williams-Sonoma Sees Growing Demand From B2B Customers
B2B customers’ demand for corporate gifting and custom merchandise services contributed to record earnings results for home retailer Williams-Sonoma, the company said Thursday (Nov. 17) during its quarterly earnings call. The company’s B2B segment achieved a 17% year-over-year increase during the quarter and is one of Williams-Sonoma’s greatest opportunities...
