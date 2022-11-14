ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Midland, TX

NewsWest 9

City of Midland to hold fall large item trash cleanup

MIDLAND, Texas — The City of Midland is holding a free fall large item trash cleanup Saturday in the northwest parking lot of Washington Park from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Items that will be accepted include furniture, appliances, refrigerators, bed frames, BBQ grills, washers, dryers and chairs. Fix...
MIDLAND, TX
Fox Sports 1510 KMND

More New Hot Spots Coming to Midland/Odessa

It's the most wonderful time of the year! Not just because the holidays are approaching but because of all the new fun stuff to do in Midland/Odessa. There are several new hot spots opening up and you guys should be the first to know. Hoop and Barrel. Hoop and Barrel...
MIDLAND, TX
cbs7.com

A Bah Humbug Christmas light decoration

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) -It’s not Santa on the rooftop click click click. It’s Bah Humbug Lighting on the rooftop making sure you have the best-decorated house on the block. For the last 4 years, bah humbug lighting has been decorating houses and businesses for Christmas in the Midland and Odessa area.
ODESSA, TX
ABC Big 2 News

Free end-of-life pet photography in the Basin

PERMIAN BASIN (KMID/KPEJ)- Knowing that your pet probably doesn’t have much longer is not easy. Especially, when you know it could happen at any moment.  ABC Big 2 met the families who got one last chance to say goodbye through the lens of a Midland photographer. “She was my first big animal, and she will […]
MIDLAND, TX
LoneStar 92

Don’t Miss The Gifty Grinchmas Market This Weekend At The Midland County Horseshoe

Is Christmas is upon us whether you like it or not? Everywhere you look everywhere you go Christmas is everywhere, it's almost like we just want to skip Thanksgiving and go right to Christmas. I was in Hobby Lobby over the weekend and so much of their Christmas decor is gone. I have to admit I am extra excited about decorating for Christmas this year because I got a new house.
MIDLAND COUNTY, TX
NewsWest 9

West Texans gear up for annual Christmas celebrations

MIDLAND, Texas — The City of Midland the City of Odessa are preparing to celebrate the holiday season with exciting Christmas events. In Odessa, festivities will take place on Dec. 3. Attendees can write letters to Santa at the Copper Rose Building from 2-5 p.m. Santa, Mrs. Claus, their...
MIDLAND, TX
Fox Sports 1510 KMND

Ask Midland Odessa – His Parents Want Us To Sleep In Separate Rooms When We Visit Them For Thanksgiving!

Buzz Question - Me and my MAN have a house together. We are not married but been tougher for a grip. Well, for the first time we are going to visit AND STAY WITH HIS FAMILY for Thanksgiving. Well, he just informed me that they have asked us to sleep in separate rooms. WE HAVE A HOUSE TOGETHER! We ARE 40!! I just scratch my head. Is it just me?
ODESSA, TX
High School Football PRO

Odessa, November 18 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The Canutillo High School football team will have a game with Arlington Heights High School on November 18, 2022, 14:00:00.
ODESSA, TX
ABC Big 2 News

Locals remember the loved ones fentanyl stole from them

ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – Two local mothers and an uncle recently sat down with ABC Big 2 News to talk about the loved ones they lost to fentanyl overdoses. They were willing to have those conversations because they hope sharing their experiences will encourage local parents and guardians to talk to their kids about the […]
ODESSA, TX
KTEN.com

Large earthquake shakes West Texas

MENTONE, Texas (KTEN) -- The U.S. Geological Survey confirms a 5.4 magnitude earthquake shook West Texas just after 3:30 p.m. Wednesday afternoon. The earthquake had a depth of 5 to 6 miles. People reported feeling the earthquake as far away as southeastern New Mexico and Midland, Texas. As of 5:30...
MIDLAND, TX
ABC Big 2 News

7th grader arrested at Nimitz Middle School

ODESSA, TX. (KMID/KPEJ) — Thursday students at Nimitz Middle School reported to a teacher that Wednesday after school a student told them he was going to bring a gun to school, thats according to an ECISD spokesperson. ECISD says, “The campus officer was immediately called, and after investigation, it was determined that the student, a 7th grade boy, did make the […]
ODESSA, TX
