Was This Popular Midland-Odessa Restaurant Part Of Your Childhood?
If you didn't eat at this old-school restaurant growing up, did you even have a childhood? I am telling you right now, once a week my parents did some grocery shopping in Odessa, or took me to a movie and this was a must every.single.time. Friday's or Saturday's were made for Long John Silver's!
City of Midland to hold fall large item trash cleanup
MIDLAND, Texas — The City of Midland is holding a free fall large item trash cleanup Saturday in the northwest parking lot of Washington Park from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Items that will be accepted include furniture, appliances, refrigerators, bed frames, BBQ grills, washers, dryers and chairs. Fix...
More New Hot Spots Coming to Midland/Odessa
It's the most wonderful time of the year! Not just because the holidays are approaching but because of all the new fun stuff to do in Midland/Odessa. There are several new hot spots opening up and you guys should be the first to know. Hoop and Barrel. Hoop and Barrel...
A Bah Humbug Christmas light decoration
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) -It’s not Santa on the rooftop click click click. It’s Bah Humbug Lighting on the rooftop making sure you have the best-decorated house on the block. For the last 4 years, bah humbug lighting has been decorating houses and businesses for Christmas in the Midland and Odessa area.
Free end-of-life pet photography in the Basin
PERMIAN BASIN (KMID/KPEJ)- Knowing that your pet probably doesn’t have much longer is not easy. Especially, when you know it could happen at any moment. ABC Big 2 met the families who got one last chance to say goodbye through the lens of a Midland photographer. “She was my first big animal, and she will […]
Don’t Miss The Gifty Grinchmas Market This Weekend At The Midland County Horseshoe
Is Christmas is upon us whether you like it or not? Everywhere you look everywhere you go Christmas is everywhere, it's almost like we just want to skip Thanksgiving and go right to Christmas. I was in Hobby Lobby over the weekend and so much of their Christmas decor is gone. I have to admit I am extra excited about decorating for Christmas this year because I got a new house.
Lone Star Liquor Now Open In Brand New Osaka Plaza in Midland! Tea 180 Coming!
There has been a lot happening at the intersection of Tradewinds and Deauville in Midland. The area heading to the Midland Rockhounds Ballpark behind Oskaka Midland has started to see a lot of new business in the past 2 years. Well, the newly constructed OSAKA Plaza is the latest shopping strip featuring 2 new businesses that are now open and one on the way.
Looking For A Holiday Party? Head To This Secret Spot In Downtown Midland
It's almost as if this were an old speakeasy except everyone is welcome. For the holiday season, Sip Haus converted their romantic, mysterious, onyx decor into a winter wonderland. From the holiday decor to the holiday-themed drinks you and your friends are guaranteed to have a great time. Reservations are...
West Texans gear up for annual Christmas celebrations
MIDLAND, Texas — The City of Midland the City of Odessa are preparing to celebrate the holiday season with exciting Christmas events. In Odessa, festivities will take place on Dec. 3. Attendees can write letters to Santa at the Copper Rose Building from 2-5 p.m. Santa, Mrs. Claus, their...
Help Support ECISD & MISD With These Two Awesome Holiday Events!
'Tis the season to help out your neighbors, family and friends! Throughout the year and especially this time of year, we try to do what we can to help out our fellow man and I'm here to spread the word about what we can do to spread some holiday cheer! The ECISD Development Office has an annual holiday event coming up that we can help out with.
Ask Midland Odessa – His Parents Want Us To Sleep In Separate Rooms When We Visit Them For Thanksgiving!
Buzz Question - Me and my MAN have a house together. We are not married but been tougher for a grip. Well, for the first time we are going to visit AND STAY WITH HIS FAMILY for Thanksgiving. Well, he just informed me that they have asked us to sleep in separate rooms. WE HAVE A HOUSE TOGETHER! We ARE 40!! I just scratch my head. Is it just me?
A List Of Restaurants In Midland-Odessa Offering Discounts And Free Meals Today For Veterans!
It is Veterans Day 2022, a day to honor our military veterans of the United States Armed Forces. We honor and appreciate all the brave individuals who have served and protected our country today and every day. Many restaurants and coffee shops are doing the same today with discounts and free meals for those who have served.
Are We Getting Some SNOW This Weekend Here In Midland Odessa?
So, you say there's a chance? Are we going to see our first SNOW of the season this weekend? The forecast calls for some SNOW chances this weekend here in the Midland Odessa area. We usually don't average or get SNOW flurries in November, but there is a chance. CHANCE...
Odessa, November 18 High School 🏈 Game Notice
Locals remember the loved ones fentanyl stole from them
ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – Two local mothers and an uncle recently sat down with ABC Big 2 News to talk about the loved ones they lost to fentanyl overdoses. They were willing to have those conversations because they hope sharing their experiences will encourage local parents and guardians to talk to their kids about the […]
Raising Cane’s Opening Date Is Set For It’s 3rd Location Here in Midland Odessa!
Get ready Permian Basin! Raising Cane's is set to open up their 3rd location here in the Midland Odessa area! Yep, bring on the Chicken fingers!. • NEW RAISING CANES LOCATION SET TO OPEN UP ON NOVEMBER 30TH!. The new location will be located at Loop 250 and Midkiff in...
Large earthquake shakes West Texas
MENTONE, Texas (KTEN) -- The U.S. Geological Survey confirms a 5.4 magnitude earthquake shook West Texas just after 3:30 p.m. Wednesday afternoon. The earthquake had a depth of 5 to 6 miles. People reported feeling the earthquake as far away as southeastern New Mexico and Midland, Texas. As of 5:30...
[WATCH]: Woman Rebukes Man Harassing Her at Crunch Fitness in Odessa, TX
One woman from Odessa, Texas had finally had enough, as you'll see in the video below. It had been going on for awhile. But finally, one young Texas woman from Odessa found the courage to rebuke a man who'd been harassing her during her workouts at her Crunch Fitness location.
7th grader arrested at Nimitz Middle School
ODESSA, TX. (KMID/KPEJ) — Thursday students at Nimitz Middle School reported to a teacher that Wednesday after school a student told them he was going to bring a gun to school, thats according to an ECISD spokesperson. ECISD says, “The campus officer was immediately called, and after investigation, it was determined that the student, a 7th grade boy, did make the […]
