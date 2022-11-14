`Days of Our Lives' Actor John Aniston Dies

Photo: Getty Images

LOS ANGELES (CNS) - Funeral services were pending Monday for "Days of Our Lives" actor John Aniston, who played the romantic villain Victor Kiriakis on the NBC soap opera for more than 36 years.

Aniston, father of "Friends" actress Jennifer Aniston, died Friday at age 89.

His daughter posted a statement on Instagram Monday morning announcing her father's death.

"Sweet papa ... John Anthony Aniston. You were one of the most beautiful humans I ever knew. I am so grateful that you went soaring into the heavens in peace -- and without pain. And on 11/11 no less," his daughter posted. "You always had perfect timing. That number will forever hold an even greater meaning for me now. I'll love you till the end of time."

The veteran actor was born John Anastassakis on the Greek island of Crete in 1933 and emigrated to the U.S. when he was 10. Before he became a soap star, he served in the U.S. Navy.

Aniston was honored with a Daytime Emmy Lifetime Achievement Award in June for his 50-year career in soaps, best known for his portrayal as a ruthless criminal with a penchant for charming women on "Days of Our Lives." He didn't appear at the ceremony and his daughter accepted the award in a virtual appearance on his behalf.

Following the news of his death, "Days of Our Lives" posted a message on Twitter in honor of his life and career.

"Our hearts are broken over the loss of our beloved family member John Aniston," the show tweeted. "We love you, John. Your legend will live on."

Fellow soap star Sarah Joy Brown was among many sharing love for the man on social media.

"John Aniston was one of the kindest, most generous actors I've worked with," she tweeted. "Such a gentleman. I loved sharing scenes with him and seeing his smiling face on set. He certainly made me feel at home on `Days' from day one, and I appreciated him. Rest in peace, John."

Soap fans will see Kiriakis on "Days of Our Lives" for the last time on Monday, Dec. 26, when the late Aniston's final episode streams on Peacock.