Antoni From "Queer Eye" Got Engaged, And His Announcement Is Actually Pretty Funny And Cute
"I really hope the wedding photos are less blurry."
Michaela Jaé Rodriguez Teases She’s ‘Coming In Hot’ With New Music, ‘Loot’ Season 2, & More in 2023 (Exclusive)
Michaela Jaé Rodriguez certainly has a lot going on in her life after taking home a Golden Globe, but nothing is more important than supporting her community for National Transgender Awareness Week. The talented actress partnered with Citi on their Chosen Name initiative, which allows customers to update banking cards with their chosen first name without requiring a legal name change, a feature especially helpful to transgender and non-binary people. “They can go out in the world and use the identity that is representative of them,” Michaela EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife on Nov. 16.
B.I Answered 30 Questions In 3 Minutes, And Revealed Some Juicy Tidbits About Himself
He tells us how he really feels about him doing aegyo.
"The Inspection" and Don't Ask Don't Tell for a queer Black man: "Boot camp is brainwashing"
Writer/director Elegance Bratton's "The Inspection," an extraordinary, must-see drama about Ellis French (Jeremy Pope), a homeless young gay Black man who enlists in the Marines, is as brutal as boot camp. The film, set in 2005, is inspired by Bratton's own experiences. Like Bratton, French has been kicked out of his house by his homophobic mother Inez (Gabrielle Union, who co-produced) and has been living on the streets since he was a teen. (Bratton's previous film was the excellent 2019 documentary feature, "Pier Kids" about three queer homeless youths in New York).
