Michaela Jaé Rodriguez certainly has a lot going on in her life after taking home a Golden Globe, but nothing is more important than supporting her community for National Transgender Awareness Week. The talented actress partnered with Citi on their Chosen Name initiative, which allows customers to update banking cards with their chosen first name without requiring a legal name change, a feature especially helpful to transgender and non-binary people. “They can go out in the world and use the identity that is representative of them,” Michaela EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife on Nov. 16.

13 MINUTES AGO