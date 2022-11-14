ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
bitcoinmagazine.com

Scarce City Launches Bitcoin ECommerce Platform SatsCrap

Scarce City, a bitcoin-focused marketplace, has launched a marketplace that sells anything in exchange for bitcoin known as SatsCrap, per a release sent to Bitcoin Magazine. SatsCrap allows users to list or purchase products with bitcoin and thus maintain user privacy. Anyone with a device connected to the internet can list or purchase a product with no Know Your Customer (KYC) data collected. The marketplace does not use logins, bank accounts or a registration process.
bitcoinmagazine.com

Bitcoin Songsheet: How Fiat Money Ruins Civilization

This is an opinion editorial by Jimmy Song, a Bitcoin developer, educator and entrepreneur and programmer with over 20 years of experience. We want nice things. We want to live in a nice house, eat good food and have fulfilling relationships. We want to travel to exotic places, listen to great music and experience fun. We want to build something that lasts, achieve something great and leave a better world for tomorrow.
bitcoinmagazine.com

The Crypto Contagion Intensifies With More Dominoes To Fall

The below is an excerpt from a recent edition of Bitcoin Magazine Pro, Bitcoin Magazine's premium markets newsletter. To be among the first to receive these insights and other on-chain bitcoin market analysis straight to your inbox, subscribe now. We’re currently in the middle of the industry contagion and market...

Comments / 0

Community Policy