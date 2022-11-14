ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Green Bay, WI

Cowboys 'Lose Control'? Dak Prescott & Mike McCarthy Message After Loss at Packers

By Mike Fisher
Cowboys Country
Cowboys Country
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0S4kR8_0jAFh7Fc00

"We've got to learn from this and make sure that we grow. It's still a long season and we have to control what we can." - Dak Prescott on Cowboys loss at Green Bay.

It is always a good sign when a head coach and his quarterback speak the same languages and share the same messages - in victory or defeat.

The Dallas Cowboys, with coach Mike McCarthy and QB Dak Prescott, at least have that.

"I thought,'' McCarthy said after being overtaken by the Green Bay Packers a 31-28 loss OT loss Sunday, "we were in total control in overtime .''

"Control.''

Added Prescott: "It was a tough game, a tough environment and we've got to learn from this and make sure that we grow. It's still a long season and we have to control what we can."

"Control.''

The McCarthy context and the Prescott context? Different, of course; the coach is trying to describe the vibe while trying to explain some controversial decision-making on his part. The QB, meanwhile, is trying to turn the page to the big picture ...

But this much is true: The Cowboys were not and are not in "control.''

Two interceptions thrown by Prescott (on which there is shared blame) needed to be overcome here by Dallas, and they were; the Cowboys entered the fourth quarter with a 14-point lead - one that is historically insurmountable.

And they allowed the Packers to win anyway. And there went the "control.''

And then there is the point that Prescott is trying to make, a point that is essentially about the NFC standings. Suddenly, the Cowboys - not that there is anything wrong with a 6-3 record - have dropped to the bottom of the pile of "good teams.'' And more, they trail the 8-0 Eagles in the NFC East, with Philly preparing for a Monday night home bout with underdog Washington.

Prescott said that McCarthy is "disappointed that we didn't take that step that we've talked about - laying another brick and building on what we've accomplished to this point ... It's tough. It was a playoff environment.

"For us, it's about sticking together, knowing where we're going and who we are.''

And where are the 6-3 Cowboys "going''? Now it's on to Minnesota, the Vikings boasting an 8-1 record ... and Dallas searching for a way to regain "control.''

Beatles69
4d ago

Dak reminds me of Jason Garrett 😂, he was always saying "we'll learn from this"! Man, you're not a rookie. Step up and lead, play better. Learn when you practice not when you lose!

Reply(1)
14
Ed
4d ago

Dak says time to grow, it’s time stop throwing interceptions, getting sacked, not completing passes, Rogers didn’t miss passes on the second half, Dallas got out played. Offense and defense!

Reply(2)
11
Coo Williams
4d ago

The Cowboys as a whole don't have a Killer's instinct. They are consistent in playing with passion and precision. As a lifelong fan, I am tired of these types of Postgame speeches. Don't talk about it, be about it.

Reply
10
 

