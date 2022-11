On Tuesday, Kimberli Jones shot her husband before driving nearly 30 miles to a local reservoir where she took her own life, say authorities A Montana couple is dead in an apparent murder-suicide after a 50-year-old woman killed her doctor husband and then took her own life near a reservoir 30 miles away, say police. On Tuesday at about 6:45 p.m., the Gallatin County Sheriff's Office responded to reports of gunshots approximately 10 miles south of Gallatin Gateway in Gallatin Canyon, the sheriff's office said in a statement. A witness saw a woman...

BOZEMAN, MT ・ 25 DAYS AGO