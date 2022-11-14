Read full article on original website
Local Institutions Collaborate to Address Clinical Care Staffing ShortageConnecticut by the NumbersHartford, CT
The Abandoned Connecticut Amusement Park you can Hike toTravel MavenFarmington, CT
WWE's Friday Night "SmackDown" Coming Back To The XL Center In HartfordFlorence CarmelaHartford, CT
The Hallmark Channel's "The Ghost Of Christmas Always" Filmed In ConnecticutFlorence CarmelaConnecticut State
DNA Finally Tested in 22-Year-Old Murder of Massachusetts TeenStill UnsolvedWarren, MA
Holiday fun returning to MGM Springfield next week
SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - With the holiday season in full swing, MGM Springfield is “cooking up” some festive fun. “It’s snowing outside and it’s cold and you’re going to eat this meal that’s going to stick to the inside and make you ready for a nap,” said Chris Smigel, executive director of hospitality at MGM Springfield.
Yelp Listed The Best Dive Bars In Western Mass., And Three, Including #1, Are In The Berkshires!
Do you have a favorite watering hole, Berkshire County residents? You know, a place to go after work, or meet up with some friends, or watch some football? Well, guess what? Your favorite place to hang might be one of the best in Western Massachusetts!. Yelp just recently released its...
Local Catch Of The Week: Rob Bellamy From Westfield, MA
There was a lyric in a song released by David Nail, some ten years ago, that kept popping into my head while listening to Rob Bellamy’s new offering. The lyric from “The Sound of a Million Dreams” was “So I labor for hours ’cause I know the power of a song, when a song hits you right.” There truly is power in a song, when it hits just right.
Small Massachusetts Town Named Best Christmas Village in The Country
Another national publication has recognized a small town in Berkshire County, Massachusetts as one of the most iconic in the country. Country Living magazine ranked Stockbridge at No. 1 on the publication’s list of 55 best Christmas towns to put on your holiday bucket list, “This is what Christmas magic looks like,” wrote the publication about the towns.
Killer Queen returns to MGM Springfield
MGM Springfield announced tickets will be going on sale to see Killer Queen, a tribute to Queen, featuring Patrick Myers, in the ARIA Ballroom in 2023.
This Christmas Light Event Is a Must-See in Massachusetts!
With temperatures starting to drop and the leaves almost fully off the trees, it's just another sign that Jolly Old Saint Nick is around the corner. Christmas music is starting to be heard in the stores, and not to mention a select number of radio stations already spinning Christmas tunes including our sister station in Albany NY. 103.9 The Breeze.
A battle of the badges in Holyoke benefits charity
Would you choose the Fire House Burger or the Rodeo Blue Burger?
New Irish pub in Chicopee preps for grand opening
CHICOPEE – O’Connell’s Irish Pub and Grill, a new bar located on 733 Chicopee St., is ready for its grand opening at 5 p.m. on Nov. 18. Co-owner/manager Blake Bryan said, “Chicopee has a number of restaurants and bars, but I know people have been really interested in this spot for a long time now.” He went on to say, “It’s been closed since pre-COVID-19, it closed three weeks before COVID[-19] hit. We acquired it on Aug. 16, 2022, and we’ve been working insanely hard since then to put a good light on it. This particular location, 733 has been a number of bars throughout generations spanning over 60 years.”
Auction of Agawam banquet house Chez Josef postponed with bankruptcy filing
AGAWAM — The owners of Chez Josef filed Tuesday for Chapter 7 bankruptcy liquidation, delaying the planned foreclosure auction of the shuttered banquet house and its thousands of left-behind dishes, baking sheets, furniture and wedding bric-a-brac. The auction is now set for Jan. 18, 2023, said Paul W. Scheer,...
WOW: The Safest College in Massachusetts is the 2nd Safest in America
I look back fondly at my college days. I attended two Massachusetts schools including Berkshire Community College (BCC) in Pittsfield for my first two years and then attended Westfield State University (then Westfield State College) where I received my B.A. in Mass Communications. Both colleges are excellent Massachusetts colleges in my opinion.
Springfield Colleen finalists and award winners announced
SPRINGFIELD – The Springfield St. Patrick’s Parade Committee hosted its annual Colleen Preliminary Contest at the Carriage House at the Barney Estate on Nov. 5. The five finalists of the Colleen Court, the parade marshal and several other award winners were announced. Caitlyn Feeley of Palmer, Meghan Curley...
Opinion: Why Is The Town Of Amherst Still Called Amherst?
In 1757, John Nash, Isaac Ward, and Nehimieh Dickinson, three of the leading citizens of “East Hadley”, petitioned Governor Thomas Pownall Esquire, Commander-in-Chief of His Majesty’s Provinces in Massachusetts, to create a new precinct, independent of Hadley, which they recommended be named Amherst. In their letter, the petitioners extolled the virtues of Major General Jeffrey Amherst, who was being hailed as a hero in England’s war with France and had not yet been associated with the heinous recommendation to use germ warfare against the indigenous peoples of New England.
Bright Nights Ball 2022 fundraiser draws more than 500 to MGM (photos)
SPRINGFIELD -- Love was in the air. And it brought 512 guests to the Aria Ballroom at MGM Springfield Saturday night for the annual City of Bright Nights Ball, where the theme of the evening was Love.
Downtown Festive Frolic coming to Pittsfield
Downtown Festive Frolic features a plethora of activities including the Park Square Tree Lighting, Holiday First Fridays Artswalk, Elf Invasion Pub Crawl, and more.
Inside founder of Yankee Candle’s home for sale in Leverett
The estate of the founder of Yankee Candle is listed for sale in Leverett.
$1 Million Scratch Ticket Sold At Berkshire County Mobil Station
The list for Berkshire County residents questing to be richer(or at least comfortably well-off) is at least one name shorter thanks to a lucky purchase made recently at a Mobil gas station this past Monday. Now I realize that a million bucks isn't nearly enough money to purchase the palatial...
Mayor Joshua Garcia asks Holyoke to slow down
In a recent social media post Holyoke Mayor Joshua Garcia asking residents to slow down when driving.
Free Covid-19 vaccine, dinner, and $75 gift card offered at the Chicopee Senior Center
The Chicopee Council on Aging is hosting its free Covid-19 vaccine clinic on Wednesday.
VIDEO: Mama Bear, 2 Cubs Hunt For Late-Night Snack At Chicopee Home
A security camera at a Chicopee home captured a mama bear and her two cubs going for a late-night snack earlier this week. The bears wandered around the cars and sniffed at some areas on Monday, Nov. 14, before lumbering off for more fertile feeding grounds. Bear sightings in Massachusetts...
Rides on PVTA buses to be free, but for a limited time only
For a month, public transportation in western Massachusetts is going to be free. All of the regional transit authorities around the state received a share of $2.5 million included in the state budget to fund free rides on their buses and paratransit services in a campaign to entice new riders.
