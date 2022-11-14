ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springfield, MA

westernmassnews.com

Holiday fun returning to MGM Springfield next week

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - With the holiday season in full swing, MGM Springfield is “cooking up” some festive fun. “It’s snowing outside and it’s cold and you’re going to eat this meal that’s going to stick to the inside and make you ready for a nap,” said Chris Smigel, executive director of hospitality at MGM Springfield.
SPRINGFIELD, MA
country1025.com

Local Catch Of The Week: Rob Bellamy From Westfield, MA

There was a lyric in a song released by David Nail, some ten years ago, that kept popping into my head while listening to Rob Bellamy’s new offering. The lyric from “The Sound of a Million Dreams” was “So I labor for hours ’cause I know the power of a song, when a song hits you right.” There truly is power in a song, when it hits just right.
WESTFIELD, MA
WSBS

Small Massachusetts Town Named Best Christmas Village in The Country

Another national publication has recognized a small town in Berkshire County, Massachusetts as one of the most iconic in the country. Country Living magazine ranked Stockbridge at No. 1 on the publication’s list of 55 best Christmas towns to put on your holiday bucket list, “This is what Christmas magic looks like,” wrote the publication about the towns.
BERKSHIRE COUNTY, MA
WSBS

This Christmas Light Event Is a Must-See in Massachusetts!

With temperatures starting to drop and the leaves almost fully off the trees, it's just another sign that Jolly Old Saint Nick is around the corner. Christmas music is starting to be heard in the stores, and not to mention a select number of radio stations already spinning Christmas tunes including our sister station in Albany NY. 103.9 The Breeze.
NORTH ADAMS, MA
thereminder.com

New Irish pub in Chicopee preps for grand opening

CHICOPEE – O’Connell’s Irish Pub and Grill, a new bar located on 733 Chicopee St., is ready for its grand opening at 5 p.m. on Nov. 18. Co-owner/manager Blake Bryan said, “Chicopee has a number of restaurants and bars, but I know people have been really interested in this spot for a long time now.” He went on to say, “It’s been closed since pre-COVID-19, it closed three weeks before COVID[-19] hit. We acquired it on Aug. 16, 2022, and we’ve been working insanely hard since then to put a good light on it. This particular location, 733 has been a number of bars throughout generations spanning over 60 years.”
CHICOPEE, MA
WSBS

WOW: The Safest College in Massachusetts is the 2nd Safest in America

I look back fondly at my college days. I attended two Massachusetts schools including Berkshire Community College (BCC) in Pittsfield for my first two years and then attended Westfield State University (then Westfield State College) where I received my B.A. in Mass Communications. Both colleges are excellent Massachusetts colleges in my opinion.
PITTSFIELD, MA
thereminder.com

Springfield Colleen finalists and award winners announced

SPRINGFIELD – The Springfield St. Patrick’s Parade Committee hosted its annual Colleen Preliminary Contest at the Carriage House at the Barney Estate on Nov. 5. The five finalists of the Colleen Court, the parade marshal and several other award winners were announced. Caitlyn Feeley of Palmer, Meghan Curley...
SPRINGFIELD, MA
amherstindy.org

Opinion: Why Is The Town Of Amherst Still Called Amherst?

In 1757, John Nash, Isaac Ward, and Nehimieh Dickinson, three of the leading citizens of “East Hadley”, petitioned Governor Thomas Pownall Esquire, Commander-in-Chief of His Majesty’s Provinces in Massachusetts, to create a new precinct, independent of Hadley, which they recommended be named Amherst. In their letter, the petitioners extolled the virtues of Major General Jeffrey Amherst, who was being hailed as a hero in England’s war with France and had not yet been associated with the heinous recommendation to use germ warfare against the indigenous peoples of New England.
AMHERST, MA
wamc.org

Rides on PVTA buses to be free, but for a limited time only

For a month, public transportation in western Massachusetts is going to be free. All of the regional transit authorities around the state received a share of $2.5 million included in the state budget to fund free rides on their buses and paratransit services in a campaign to entice new riders.
SPRINGFIELD, MA

Comments / 0

