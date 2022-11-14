TLC Renews ‘Darcey & Stacey,‘ ‘Say Yes to the Dress’ and Six More Hit Shows, Announces Premiere Dates (EXCLUSIVE)

Read full article on original website
Related
Michaela Jaé Rodriguez Teases She’s ‘Coming In Hot’ With New Music, ‘Loot’ Season 2, & More in 2023 (Exclusive)
Michaela Jaé Rodriguez certainly has a lot going on in her life after taking home a Golden Globe, but nothing is more important than supporting her community for National Transgender Awareness Week. The talented actress partnered with Citi on their Chosen Name initiative, which allows customers to update banking cards with their chosen first name without requiring a legal name change, a feature especially helpful to transgender and non-binary people. “They can go out in the world and use the identity that is representative of them,” Michaela EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife on Nov. 16.
"We Had A Different Idea Of How The Character Should Look": 15 Actors Who Were Recast And Why It Happened
"It was just a bad luck situation."
SFGate
Candace Cameron Bure Addresses Stance on Gay Christmas Movies, Blames ‘Toxic Climate’ for Controversy: ‘I’m Called to Love All People, and I Do’
Candace Cameron Bure is responding to the backlash. Earlier this week, the actor, who serves as Great American Family’s chief creative officer, told “WSJ. Magazine” that the network will not be featuring LGBTQ couples, noting, ““I think that Great American Family will keep traditional marriage at the core,” she said.
Antoni From "Queer Eye" Got Engaged, And His Announcement Is Actually Pretty Funny And Cute
"I really hope the wedding photos are less blurry."
B.I Answered 30 Questions In 3 Minutes, And Revealed Some Juicy Tidbits About Himself
He tells us how he really feels about him doing aegyo.
Jeff Goldblum Just Tried Pocky For The First Time Ever And Called It "Almost Religious Ecstasy"
His reaction is wildly on brand for him.
Paul Dano’s Girlfriend Zoe Kazan: Everything To Know About ‘The Fabelmans’ Star’s Relationship
Paul Dano is an actor, known for his roles in ‘The Batman’ and ‘The Fabelmans.’. He’s been dating Zoe Kazan since 2007. Zoe Kazan is also an actress, who has starred in ‘Ruby Sparks’ and ‘The Big Sick.’. Paul Dano has been a...
That's How You Know! Your Magical Guide to the Enchanted Sequel, 'Disenchanted'
If you’ve been dreaming of an Enchanted sequel, then that dream is finally coming true! That's right, Disney confirmed the follow-up film, Disenchanted in 2020—and ever since, we've been really, truly excited. Amy Adams' beloved character Giselle is returning for more "fantastical fun," 15 years after the would-be princess from Andalasia found herself in the real world's New York City and was saved by a true love's kiss in the original 2007 movie.
Comments / 0