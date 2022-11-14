ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

TLC Renews ‘Darcey & Stacey,‘ ‘Say Yes to the Dress’ and Six More Hit Shows, Announces Premiere Dates (EXCLUSIVE)

By Emily Longeretta
SFGate
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
HollywoodLife

Michaela Jaé Rodriguez Teases She’s ‘Coming In Hot’ With New Music, ‘Loot’ Season 2, & More in 2023 (Exclusive)

Michaela Jaé Rodriguez certainly has a lot going on in her life after taking home a Golden Globe, but nothing is more important than supporting her community for National Transgender Awareness Week. The talented actress partnered with Citi on their Chosen Name initiative, which allows customers to update banking cards with their chosen first name without requiring a legal name change, a feature especially helpful to transgender and non-binary people. “They can go out in the world and use the identity that is representative of them,” Michaela EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife on Nov. 16.
SFGate

Candace Cameron Bure Addresses Stance on Gay Christmas Movies, Blames ‘Toxic Climate’ for Controversy: ‘I’m Called to Love All People, and I Do’

Candace Cameron Bure is responding to the backlash. Earlier this week, the actor, who serves as Great American Family’s chief creative officer, told “WSJ. Magazine” that the network will not be featuring LGBTQ couples, noting, ““I think that Great American Family will keep traditional marriage at the core,” she said.
Parade

That's How You Know! Your Magical Guide to the Enchanted Sequel, 'Disenchanted'

If you’ve been dreaming of an Enchanted sequel, then that dream is finally coming true! That's right, Disney confirmed the follow-up film, Disenchanted in 2020—and ever since, we've been really, truly excited. Amy Adams' beloved character Giselle is returning for more "fantastical fun," 15 years after the would-be princess from Andalasia found herself in the real world's New York City and was saved by a true love's kiss in the original 2007 movie.

Comments / 0

Community Policy