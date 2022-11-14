WEST MECKLENBURG COUNTY, N.C. — A large police presence blocked off Harbor Drive, off Moores Chapel Road in West Mecklenburg County near the Catawba River. Around 3:30 p.m. Thursday, CMPD and Mecklenburg EMS were called after a shooting sent one person to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. Detectives say a suspect shot that person in the leg and the chest. The victim then ran to a neighbor’s house to get help.

MECKLENBURG COUNTY, NC ・ 1 DAY AGO