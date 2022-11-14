Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Fire at Chester County home leaves 2 dead, authorities say
RICHBURG, S.C. — Two people were killed in a house fire that erupted in the early morning hours on Tuesday in Richburg. The fire trapped the two occupants, both were found deceased in the home with the roof collapsed. SLED has come to help with the investigation to determine...
WBTV
Person in custody after York County SWAT team standoff at Lake Wylie apartment complex
YORK COUNTY, S.C. (WBTV) - The York County Sheriff’s Office SWAT team responded to a standoff at an apartment complex in the Clover/Lake Wylie area on Thursday night. Deputies said the situation took place around 10 p.m. off Greenwich Drive. Deputies asked people in the complex Village at Lake...
wccbcharlotte.com
CMPD SWAT Team Responds After a Shooting in West Mecklenburg County
WEST MECKLENBURG COUNTY, N.C. — A large police presence blocked off Harbor Drive, off Moores Chapel Road in West Mecklenburg County near the Catawba River. Around 3:30 p.m. Thursday, CMPD and Mecklenburg EMS were called after a shooting sent one person to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. Detectives say a suspect shot that person in the leg and the chest. The victim then ran to a neighbor’s house to get help.
Man who fled York County traffic stop found hiding in storm drain, deputies say
ROCK HILL, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A man accused of running from a traffic stop in Rock Hill Thursday afternoon was hiding in a storm drain, according to the York County Sheriff’s Office. Authorities said deputies and K-9 units began searching for the suspect after he ran from deputies in the area of McConnells […]
WBTV
Cabarrus County highway reopened hours after serious crash
MIDLAND, N.C. (WBTV) - A major highway in Cabarrus County was shut down after a ‘very serious’ crash on Monday evening, local officials said. According to Midland Fire and Rescue, the incident happened on Highway 24/27 near Sam Black Road. The road was completely shut down for about...
wccbcharlotte.com
One Person Killed In Double Shooting In Northwest Charlotte Park
CHARLOTTE, N.C. – A homicide investigation is underway in Northwest Charlotte. CMPD responded to the 1800 block of Griers Cove Road around 7:00 p.m. Tuesday. Police say one person was pronounced dead at the scene. Medic says a second person was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. The...
Vehicle hits 2 homes, building in Darlington County, highway patrol says
DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A vehicle crashed into two homes and one other building Monday morning in Darlington County, according to Cpl. David Jones of the South Carolina Highway Patrol. It happened at about 11 a.m. in the area of Birch Leaf Drive, Jones said. The vehicle reportedly hit the front porch of one […]
wccbcharlotte.com
Victim Identified In Double Shooting In Northwest Charlotte Park
CHARLOTTE, N.C. – A homicide investigation is underway in Northwest Charlotte. CMPD responded to the 1800 block of Griers Cove Road around 7:00 p.m. Tuesday. Police say one person was pronounced dead at the scene. Medic says a second person was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. The...
70-year-old woman dead after Gastonia house fire: Police
The incident happened around 9:30 p.m. on the 2500 block of Linwood Road near Davis Park Road.
wccbcharlotte.com
Sister Of York Co. Kidnapping Suspect Calls For Charges To Be Dropped
The sister of a woman accused of kidnapping three children in York County is calling for all charges to be dropped in the case. Jalea Earvin, sister of Jami’la Earvin, joined civil rights activist John Barnett Wednesday to speak out in support of Jami’la at the Moss Justice Center in York.
WBTV
CMPD investigating homicide after person shot and killed in northwest Charlotte
Non-profit EMS station accepting $20K donation needed in River Hills community. The non-profit station relies on insurance money and donations to stay running. Deputies credited with saving man from burning home in Rowan County. Updated: 6 hours ago. Three deputies with the Rowan Sheriff’s Office are credited with saving a...
wach.com
1 dead in West Columbia domestic violence shooting incident
LEXINGTON COUNTY (WACH) — The West Columbia Police Department is investigating a domestic violence-related shooting incident. According to Lexington Coroner Margaret Fisher, a man is dead. Officials say around 9:30 a.m. on Tuesday, officers responded to the 300 block of Westgate Drive. A woman, who has been identified as...
WIS-TV
Sumter Co. man arrested after attempting to steal catalytic converter
SUMTER COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - According to the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office, a Sumter man has been arrested after being caught trying to steal a catalytic converter on Nov. 13. Investigators say 47-year-old Tony Jacobs was caught by the victim while trying to steal the victim’s catalytic converter from...
1 dead, 1 arrested after deputies say argument leads to shooting in Columbia
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Deputies with the Richland County Sheriff's Department (RCSD) say one person has died and a suspect has been arrested after an argument led to a shooting Sunday afternoon. According to RCSD, deputies responded to a call of shots fired in the 100 block of Hardwood Drive...
WIS-TV
Deadly shooting on Hardwood Drive leaves one dead, suspect in custody
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Sheriff Leon Lott said a suspect is in custody after a deadly shooting Sunday. On Nov. 13, deputies responded in Richland County to the 100 block of Hardwood Dr at around 4:24 p.m. They investigated reports of a shooting a found a man outside a house...
Four overdose deaths in 24 hours in Kershaw County
KERSHAW COUNTY, S.C. — Kershaw County Sheriff Lee Boan says his county is on pace to have the worst year on record of drug overdose deaths. On Thursday the department posted an update that in a 24 hour stretch, 11 overdoses were called in, with four resulting in deaths.
WBTV
Gun safety advocate speaks out after teenagers shoot, kill man in Rock Hill
ROCK HILL, S.C. (WBTV) - Days after a man was shot and killed inside a Rock Hill apartment, a local gun safety advocate is speaking out, pleading for parents and teens alike to help put an end to the violence. Jack Logan, who has spent the past 12 years preaching...
Woman arrested after 3 children found safe in York Co.
The York County Sheriff's Office is looking for a woman accused of kidnapping three children Sunday morning.
Armed man injured in Shelby officer-involved shooting at Days Inn: Police
An armed suspect was shot and injured by an officer over the weekend after raising a weapon at police, according to Shelby Police Department.
wccbcharlotte.com
Rock Hill Police Investigating Homicide
ROCK HILL, S.C. (Press Release) — Just after midnight on Monday, November 14th, Rock Hill Police responded to an apartment in the 1800 block of Paces River Avenue after receiving calls for gunshots being fired. Officers arrived on scene and found a 38-year-old male victim unresponsive suffering from gunshot...
Comments / 0