ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lancaster, SC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wccbcharlotte.com

CMPD SWAT Team Responds After a Shooting in West Mecklenburg County

WEST MECKLENBURG COUNTY, N.C. — A large police presence blocked off Harbor Drive, off Moores Chapel Road in West Mecklenburg County near the Catawba River. Around 3:30 p.m. Thursday, CMPD and Mecklenburg EMS were called after a shooting sent one person to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. Detectives say a suspect shot that person in the leg and the chest. The victim then ran to a neighbor’s house to get help.
MECKLENBURG COUNTY, NC
WBTV

Cabarrus County highway reopened hours after serious crash

MIDLAND, N.C. (WBTV) - A major highway in Cabarrus County was shut down after a ‘very serious’ crash on Monday evening, local officials said. According to Midland Fire and Rescue, the incident happened on Highway 24/27 near Sam Black Road. The road was completely shut down for about...
CABARRUS COUNTY, NC
wccbcharlotte.com

One Person Killed In Double Shooting In Northwest Charlotte Park

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – A homicide investigation is underway in Northwest Charlotte. CMPD responded to the 1800 block of Griers Cove Road around 7:00 p.m. Tuesday. Police say one person was pronounced dead at the scene. Medic says a second person was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. The...
CHARLOTTE, NC
wccbcharlotte.com

Victim Identified In Double Shooting In Northwest Charlotte Park

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – A homicide investigation is underway in Northwest Charlotte. CMPD responded to the 1800 block of Griers Cove Road around 7:00 p.m. Tuesday. Police say one person was pronounced dead at the scene. Medic says a second person was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. The...
CHARLOTTE, NC
wach.com

1 dead in West Columbia domestic violence shooting incident

LEXINGTON COUNTY (WACH) — The West Columbia Police Department is investigating a domestic violence-related shooting incident. According to Lexington Coroner Margaret Fisher, a man is dead. Officials say around 9:30 a.m. on Tuesday, officers responded to the 300 block of Westgate Drive. A woman, who has been identified as...
WEST COLUMBIA, SC
wccbcharlotte.com

Rock Hill Police Investigating Homicide

ROCK HILL, S.C. (Press Release) — Just after midnight on Monday, November 14th, Rock Hill Police responded to an apartment in the 1800 block of Paces River Avenue after receiving calls for gunshots being fired. Officers arrived on scene and found a 38-year-old male victim unresponsive suffering from gunshot...
ROCK HILL, SC

Comments / 0

Community Policy