Scottsbluff police to start 'Buckle Up, Every Trip, Every Time' enforcement
The Scottsbluff Police Department has been awarded a grant from the Nebraska Department of Transportation Highway Safety Office to participate in the “Buckle Up, Every Trip, Every Time” national traffic enforcement mobilization. Scottsbluff Police Officers will work up to 108 hours of overtime from November 23 to 27.
Chadron police 'Turkeys for Tickets' begins this week
The Chadron Police Department is beginning their Turkeys for Tickets program again this year for 2022. This program allows the police officers to opt to issue a turkey to a motorist instead of a ticket for minor traffic violations. The program focuses on traffic safety, but also provides an officer with a different option of enforcement and the motorist with something that may help them out during the holiday season. The turkey can be used by the recipient or the turkey can be paid forward by the motorist to the next traffic stop by the officer.
Panhandle police activity, Nov. 3 - Nov. 9
*All individuals included in this post are innocent of crimes until proven guilty in a court of law. The Panhandle Post assumes no legal liability or responsibility for the accuracy, or completeness, of this information. Any person who believes information provided is not accurate may submit a complaint via the “Contact Us” tab on the homepage.
New evening bus route for Gering Public Schools
SCOTTSBLUFF, Neb. (KNEP) - Gering Public Schools introduces something new for junior high and high school students. The expansion of a new evening bus route for all students’ grades 6th-12th no referral is necessary. The new bus route schedule goes as followed:. Gering high school. Monday: 3:45pm-5:15pm. Tuesday: 3:45pm-5:15pm.
Bridgeport driver arrested after pursuit, search in Morrill County
SCOTTSBLUFF — Troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol, with assistance from the Morrill County Sheriff’s Office, have arrested a Bridgeport man following a pursuit and search Thursday evening. At approximately 6:35 p.m. a trooper observed a Volkswagen Passat traveling in excess of 90 miles per hour on Highway...
Scottsbluff man killed in accident at Gering sugar factory
GERING, Neb.-Authorities said a Scottsbluff man has died after an accident at a Gering sugar factory. The accident happened last Tuesday at Western Sugar, 2205 10th St. Authorities said Dylon Charvat, 30, was pinned between a semi and a loading dock as the semi backed up to the dock. Authorities...
Chadron police gearing up for annual 'Shop with a Cop'
The 2022 Holiday season is upon us, which means the Chadron Police Department is gearing up for the annual “Shop with a Cop” program. All donations raised are used to purchase food, clothing, and gifts, for less fortunate children within our community. Officers take Chadron School children shopping...
Grant Co. woman to lead Nebraska Department of Agriculture
LINCOLN, NE – Nebraska Governor-elect Jim Pillen announced he will be appointing family livestock producer, Sherry Vinton, as the next Director of the Nebraska Department of Agriculture. "Sherry will be a key partner in helping implement my vision of growing Nebraska agriculture," said Governor-elect Pillen. "As a lifelong Nebraskan...
Authorities find man dead east of Chadron
On Nov. 8 at approximately 9:30 a.m. the Dawes County Sheriff's Office, Nebraska Game and Parks Commission. Dawes County Attorney/Coroner and Nebraska State Patrol were called to investigate the unattended death of 49-year-old Mauro Velazquez of Greeley, Colorado in rural Dawes County. Velazquez was part of an environmental services crew...
Vehicle Fire breaks out at Walmart parking lot
SCOTTSBLUFF, Neb. (KNEP) - At approximately 9:30pm emergency personnel respond to a vehicle fire in the Walmart parking lot in Scottsbluff. It is unknown how the fire started; no structure damage occurred to any surrounding buildings.
Downtown Scottsbluff Holiday parade; registration for floats needed
SCOTTSBLUFF, Neb. (KNEP) - The Downtown Scottsbluff Holiday parade of lights is coming up on November 27th at 6:00pm. Event organizers remind those to register their floats for this upcoming event and you do so by emailing Angela at capnco@hotmail.com to register. As a remind no parking will be allowed...
Brammer of Chadron wins state award
LINCOLN – Chadron State College Professor of Health, Physical Education, and Recreation Dr. Dawn Brammer, was recognized Nov. 6 in Lincoln by the Society of Health And Physical Educators (SHAPE) Nebraska leadership council as the recipient of the 2022 SHAPE Nebraska Honor Award. Wyatt Morse, SHAPE Nebraska Executive Director,...
Regional West Health Services CEO resigns
SCOTTSBLUFF, Neb. (KNEP) - Chief Executive Officer John Mentgen has voluntarily terminated his role as President and CEO of Regional West Health Services. On Wednesday, Regional West Health Services announced that Mentgen stepped down as current president and CEO, and has asked its senior leadership to work together to keep day to day operations running.
Regional West Welcomes One Physician and Two Providers to its Family of Clinics
SCOTTSBLUFF, Neb., ― Regional West recently welcomed one physician and two providers to its medical staff. Wendy Reeves, MD, FACOG, is a physician with Regional West Physicians Clinic-Women’s Center. Providing women with a lifetime of complete care since 1980, The Women’s Center specializes in obstetrics and gynecology, which includes the examination, diagnosis, prevention, and treatment of all aspects of women's health.
🎥 Chadron Theatre Department presents The Thanksgiving Play
CHADRON – The Chadron State College Theatre Department will present The Thanksgiving Play, a political satire by Larissa FastHorse, Nov. 17-19 at 7 p.m., Nov. 20 at 2 p.m., and Dec. 2-3 at 7 p.m. in Memorial Hall’s Black Box Theatre. Tickets are free and can be reserved online.
CSC 'Yours, Mine & Ours' Art Show continues in Chadron
-Nov. 7 - Dec. 16. An exhibit of work from the personal collections of CSC Art Faculty—Laura Bentz, Trudy Denham, Mary Donahue, Dewayne Gimeson. Pieces by other artists, friends, and a few of their own. Includes work by former CSC Art teachers Paul Pfrehm, Richard Bird, and Don Ruleaux.
Alliance FFA team places at national convention in Indianapolis
Alliance FFA’s Farm and Agribusiness Management team won the state competition in Lincoln last spring allowing them to represent Nebraska in the National Farm & Agribusiness Management event at the National FFA Convention in Indianapolis. Team members Cord McBride, Wade Sanders, Logan Thompson and Wyatt walker earned a Silver...
Regional West searching for new president and CEO
SCOTTSBLUFF - Regional West Medical Center in Scottsbluff announced Wednesday Chief Executive Officer John Mentgen voluntarily terminated his role as President and CEO of Regional West Health Services, exercising an option in his employment contract. The executive committee of Regional West’s board met with Mentgen Wednesday morning and asked the...
United Way accepting applications for holiday food baskets
Alliance- United Way of Western Nebraska serving Box Butte County is now accepting applications for Thanksgiving and Christmas food baskets on their website at uwwn.org/food2021. The food baskets are intended for individuals and families in our community that need additional food resources. The food is generously provided in partnership with...
CSC offers students an online job-seeking platform
CHADRON – Chadron State College is offering students access to Handshake, a free online job-seeking platform. Students can use Handshake to share their resumes with potential employers, secure job interviews, and read articles with helpful hints. According to Deena Kennell, Director of Internships and Career Services, students are invited...
