ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Yardbarker

Steelers Safety Minkah Fitzpatrick Absolutely Has A Chance To Play In Week 11

The Pittsburgh Steelers walked away from their Week 10 victory over the New Orleans Saints with a limited amount of injuries. TJ Watt was obviously able to return to action, and he did quite well despite not getting in the box score with a sack. Head coach Mike Tomlin didn’t mention Watt in his injury report, so the team’s star player should be a full go in Week 11.
PITTSBURGH, PA
WLWT 5

Bengals give update on injuries ahead of week 11 game against Steelers

CINCINNATI — The Cincinnati Bengals released their latest injury report ahead of their week 11 game against the Pittsburgh Steelers. Before that, the team posted a video of DJ Reader, saying "he's back." The defensive lineman was taken off the injured reserve earlier this week. This content is imported...
CINCINNATI, OH
Yardbarker

Bengals Updates on DJ Reader, Ja'Marr Chase, Mike Hilton and Others

DJ Reader (knee) and Mike Hilton were both full participants. Reader hasn't been activated from injured reserve, but he's expected to return this week. He wasn't listed on the Bengals' injury report because he isn't currently on the roster. Hilton missed Cincinnati's win over Carolina, but he'll also play against...
CINCINNATI, OH
Cincinnati.com | The Enquirer

Bengals fans throw some of the NFL's best tailgate parties, report says

Do you think Bengals fans throw some of the best tailgates around? According to a new report, other fans agree. Betway, an online betting company, recently ranked NFL tailgating parties based on online popularity. Bengals fans came in second, trailing behind Buffalo Bills fans at Highmark Stadium in first place and ahead of New England Patriots fans at Gillette Stadium in third place.
CINCINNATI, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy