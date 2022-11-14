Read full article on original website
Joe Burrow makes guarantee before Bengals Week 11 game vs. Pittsburgh Steelers
The Cincinnati Bengals (5-4) will head to Pittsburgh on a mission to get their first win in the AFC North against the Steelers on Sunday afternoon. In the first meeting between the Bengals and Steelers, it was Pittsburgh who came out on top 23-20. The Steelers are 3-6 on the year and sit at the bottom of the division currently.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
First Call: Ben Roethlisberger on the notion of becoming an offensive coordinator; Steelers looking at defensive backs
Ben Roetlisberger is talking about life after football. The Steelers are considering making another move to bolster their defensive backfield. The Prime Video ratings for “Thursday Night Football” are a struggle. And Duquesne’s next men’s basketball game looks like it could be a real test. All...
Yardbarker
Steelers Safety Minkah Fitzpatrick Absolutely Has A Chance To Play In Week 11
The Pittsburgh Steelers walked away from their Week 10 victory over the New Orleans Saints with a limited amount of injuries. TJ Watt was obviously able to return to action, and he did quite well despite not getting in the box score with a sack. Head coach Mike Tomlin didn’t mention Watt in his injury report, so the team’s star player should be a full go in Week 11.
Mike Tomlin was 'very, very' close to leaving for TV
According to CBS Sports NFL Insider Josina Anderson, there is “talk behind the scenes” that “any one of the 3 of the NFL’s longest tenured head coaches will step down this season or next.”
Steelers Get Massive Injury Update On Key Defensive Star
The Pittsburgh Steelers are heading into Week 11 action preparing to face off against the Cincinnati Bengals. While their season is practically over at 3-6, they are still trying hard to turn things around. This week, they will be getting a major lift on the defensive side of the football.
Zac Taylor reveals Bengals contacted Larry Ogunjobi before he signed with Steelers
The Cincinnati Bengals didn’t end up getting defensive tackle Larry Ogunjobi back this past offseason in free agency after his deal fell through with Chicago. But they apparently tried before he went to the Steelers. According to Bengals head coach Zac Taylor, the team was 100 percent in contact...
Minkah Fitzpatrick Changes Discussion of Steelers Entire Season
The "what ifs" of the Pittsburgh Steelers change drastically this weekend.
WLWT 5
Bengals give update on injuries ahead of week 11 game against Steelers
CINCINNATI — The Cincinnati Bengals released their latest injury report ahead of their week 11 game against the Pittsburgh Steelers. Before that, the team posted a video of DJ Reader, saying "he's back." The defensive lineman was taken off the injured reserve earlier this week. This content is imported...
Bengals' Twitter account: Let Joe Burrow's grills be the last pic you see on Twitter
The photo of Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow smiling and displaying his grills is several months old. But the Bengals' official Twitter account joked with a late-night tweet Thursday - with the app's future uncertain, after a mounting number of Twitter employees appeared to resign - to let it be "the last pic you see on this app."
Browns vs. Bills could be moved to Detroit pending forecast
As the weather forecast looks fierce in New York, the matchup between the Cleveland Browns and Buffalo Bills could be on the move. As they did in 2014, the NFL is discussing the possibility of moving the Browns vs. Bills to Detroit should the weather turn for the worst in Buffalo.
Three Man Weave: Northern Kentucky Smacks UC 64-51
The Bearcats are now 9-1 all-time against The Norse.
Yardbarker
Bengals Updates on DJ Reader, Ja'Marr Chase, Mike Hilton and Others
DJ Reader (knee) and Mike Hilton were both full participants. Reader hasn't been activated from injured reserve, but he's expected to return this week. He wasn't listed on the Bengals' injury report because he isn't currently on the roster. Hilton missed Cincinnati's win over Carolina, but he'll also play against...
Colts Receive Troubling Injury Updates On Two Key Defenders
The Indianapolis Colts picked up a huge victory in Week 10 on the road over the Las Vegas Raiders. It was the first game with Jeff Saturday leading the way as the interim head coach as the team snapped a three-game losing streak, pushing their record to 4-5-1 on the season.
Tee Higgins still in the spotlight for the Ja’Marr Chase-less Bengals
CINCINNATI, Ohio — Tee Higgins’ audition isn’t over yet. Higgins has spent the last two weeks as Cincinnati’s No. 1 receiver with Ja’Marr Chase sidelined with a hip injury. The results have been mixed. Higgins has 10 catches for 109 yards with his lone touchdown...
Bengals fans throw some of the NFL's best tailgate parties, report says
Do you think Bengals fans throw some of the best tailgates around? According to a new report, other fans agree. Betway, an online betting company, recently ranked NFL tailgating parties based on online popularity. Bengals fans came in second, trailing behind Buffalo Bills fans at Highmark Stadium in first place and ahead of New England Patriots fans at Gillette Stadium in third place.
