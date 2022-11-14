ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Decider.com

Where Was ‘The Wonder’ Filmed? Top Filming Locations

It’s been a big year for Florence Pugh. From Olivia Wilde’s Don’t Worry Darling to her most recent role in the Netflix period drama The Wonder, the actress is making waves and establishing herself firmly as a fan favorite. Based on the 2016 novel of the same name by Emma Donoghue, The Wonder stars Pugh as an English nurse who is sent to the Irish countryside to look over a young girl who has mysteriously been able to survive for months without eating. While the plot is certainly intriguing enough, one thing viewers can’t help but notice is the picturesque scenery that appears throughout the entire...
SFGate

‘The People We Hate at the Wedding’ Review: Americans Abroad Crash the Party in a Romcom Caught Between Edginess and Squidginess

The term “romantic comedy” these days covers a lot of light entertainments that only notionally meet the genre requirements: They pivot on relationships while just glancing at romance, and are packed with dialogue that’s zappily delivered but not all that funny. “The People We Hate at the Wedding” is one such nonromcom. Sporting a game cast and efficient sitcommy pacing, it looks and sounds the part just enough to keep you diverted — until you notice, as the credits roll to upbeat electropop, that you haven’t laughed once. Starring Kristen Bell, Ben Platt and Allison Janney as the blundering American relatives lowering the tone of a posh English wedding, this straight-to-streaming Amazon release attempts to bring a faintly risqué, expletive-laden millennial sensibility to Nancy Meyers terrain, and never quite finds the sweet spot.
SFGate

Candace Cameron Bure Addresses Stance on Gay Christmas Movies, Blames ‘Toxic Climate’ for Controversy: ‘I’m Called to Love All People, and I Do’

Candace Cameron Bure is responding to the backlash. Earlier this week, the actor, who serves as Great American Family’s chief creative officer, told “WSJ. Magazine” that the network will not be featuring LGBTQ couples, noting, ““I think that Great American Family will keep traditional marriage at the core,” she said.
Parade

That's How You Know! Your Magical Guide to the Enchanted Sequel, 'Disenchanted'

If you’ve been dreaming of an Enchanted sequel, then that dream is finally coming true! That's right, Disney confirmed the follow-up film, Disenchanted in 2020—and ever since, we've been really, truly excited. Amy Adams' beloved character Giselle is returning for more "fantastical fun," 15 years after the would-be princess from Andalasia found herself in the real world's New York City and was saved by a true love's kiss in the original 2007 movie.
SFGate

The best San Francisco movies you probably haven’t seen, on Netflix, HBO Max, Apple TV and more

Sign up for our Remote Control newsletter to receive the best of streaming in your inbox every week. Over 300 feature films have been shot on location in San Francisco. The San Francisco Film Commission names 1923’s silent romance “The Fog” as the first. Since then, the city has been the backdrop to a marauding herd of chimps, a very loud car chase, an alien invasion of the city’s foliage, dozens of superheroes and a very horny Josh Hartnett.
