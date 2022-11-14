Read full article on original website
Juan Jose
4d ago
Very Sad ending. Happy they found her body quickly. That area has lots of open space and animals. May justice quickly prevail. unfortunately California doesn't have the death penalty. Your bleeding heart Newsome caused that.
celiaburkhalter
3d ago
Be nice . Her family or friends could possibly read these comments. Praying for her family and friends
Jenny Loney
3d ago
I'm sorry for the families loss may she rest in peace 🙏💗
The body of a 54-year-old missing woman was found inside a 22-foot python after it swallowed her whole
A search party for a woman in Indonesia discovered an unusually bloated snake. When they cut it open, they found the missing woman's intact body.
Missing California teenager Trinity Backus is found dead in woods two days after she was last seen leaving a sleepover barefoot. Police say there are 'no suspicious circumstances'
A 16-year-old girl who hadn't been seen since Wednesday has been discovered dead a half a mile from her aunt's home in Northern California. Nevada County resident Trinity Backus was discovered in a densely forested river drainage north of Ashley Bjorklund's residence on Kentucky Ravine Road, where she had been spending the night.
Parents Remained Uncooperative In Whereabouts Of Missing California Twins
Setina Princess Weddles and Ren Weddles are twins. The siblings were born on April 7, 2016, to Princess Dara Canez-Walker and Aaron Ivan Weddles. On June 21, 2016, the family was evicted from their Flint Avenue home, became homeless, and started living in their car. Aaron has a history of drug abuse, and Princess has a history of mental illness.
toofab.com
9-Year-Old Boy Discovered By Police Locked in Dog Cage Outside in Below Freezing Temperatures
The boy allegedly told authorities he did not have a room of his own "because he lived outside." Three individuals are facing 19 different indictments in North Carolina after police say they found a young boy in a dog cage, where he'd allegedly been living outdoors for months. On November...
Bodies of adult and child found in sea in search for missing gym millionaire Rainer Schaller after private plane crash
THE bodies of an adult and a child have been found at sea in a search for missing millionaire Rainer Schaller and his family after their private plane crashed off the coast of Costa Rica. Officials made the tragic find during a search for the McFit founder, 53, his girlfriend,...
A dog came home covered in blood. Its owner's remains were just found in Shasta County.
The family of a missing Shasta County man has waited in agony for answers since 1997.
Update: Police say car found buried for decades in Atherton backyard was stolen
ATHERTON -- Police in Atherton on Friday said they have determined the car that was found buried in the yard of a multi-million dollar home was reported stolen over 30 years ago.The car was discovered Thursday morning by landscapers in the affluent town of Atherton, police said in a news release. Cadaver dogs alerted to possible human remains but none had been found so far, according to Atherton police Cmdr. Daniel Larsen. The San Mateo County Sheriff's Department is also assisting in the investigation.Police said the vehicle was buried approximately four or five feet into the ground, likely sometime in...
Girl "hardly able to climb stairs" after rescue from almost 7 years allegedly held captive by her family
Berlin — Prosecutors in Germany are holding a mother and grandparents accused of holding the woman's eight-year-old daughter captive in a house in a small German town for almost her entire life. There are still many unanswered questions in this case, but the details that have emerged are shocking:...
Deaths of 8 family members, including 6 children, found in burning Oklahoma home investigated as murder-suicide
The deaths of eight family members — including six children — found in a burning Oklahoma home are being investigated as a murder-suicide, authorities said Friday. Police are trying to determine whether both adults were involved in the killings. The children, who ranged in age from 1 to...
Gruesome details about Amazon driver ‘bitten to death by dogs’ as cops discover body left for hours in front yard
THE body of an Amazon delivery driver has been discovered after he was mauled to death by dogs while dropping off a package, police believe. Deputies found the remains, which had been in a yard for hours, at a Missouri residence at around 7pm where they were immediately attacked by two bloodthirsty animals.
Dad missing along with wife and two sons shared heartbreaking posts about family before their mystery disappearance
THE father who, along with his wife and two sons, has been missing since Sunday shared heartbreaking posts about family before they disappeared. Anthony and Suzette Cirigliano, 51, and their sons, Brandon, 19, and Noah, 15, haven't been heard from after Anthony displayed "paranoid behaviors," police said. Facebook posts from...
Woman found hogtied and covered in blood on bridge after cop heard her screams for help near construction site
A TERRIFIED woman was found hogtied with shoelaces and drenched in blood after a cop heard her hysterical screams for help. The victim was rescued after the officer who was responding to another call near a construction site heard her blood-curdling cries and alerted the authorities. The woman was allegedly...
Caught on Camera: Black Man Arrested for Allegedly Killing, Dragging Body of Victim at Arizona Apartment Complex
One Arizona man tried to cover up a crime by moving a dead body to a different location. Officials in Arizona are investigating after camera footage allegedly caught a 30-year-old man moving a body through a Mesa apartment complex. Authorities say Michael Binion-Jones was taken into custody Monday on suspicion...
A California school teacher arrested after she was found hiding a missing teen boy for 2 years, police say
Holga Castillo Olivares, 61, was arrested after police say she was concealing 17-year-old Micheal Ramierz from his family for two years.
Off-duty New York officer kills woman and wounds another, then fatally shoots herself, police say
An off-duty police officer in western New York state shot a woman to death, wounded another woman and then killed herself during a domestic dispute, police and officials said. The shootings happened shortly before 7:30 p.m. Monday at a home in Rochester, police said. Police Officer Tiffani Gatson of the city of Greece, a Rochester suburb, shot 27-year-old Angely Solis and a second woman and then turned the gun on herself, Lt. Greg Bello of the Rochester police said.
Michigan couple and their teenage sons who mysteriously vanished are spotted at gas station 300 miles from home days after father called cops 'displaying paranoia with concerns over the FBI, CIA and 9/11'
A couple and their teenage sons who mysteriously vanished were spotted 300 miles away from their Michigan home days after police said they were 'concerned' for their safety. Anthony and Suzette Cirigliano, both 51, and their two sons Brandon, 19, and Noah, 15, disappeared from their Fremont home on Sunday after the father of two called 911 about a 9/11 conspiracy theory and was 'paranoid' about the FBI and CIA.
Woman arrested in connection with deaths of her sister and newborn niece
FRESNO, Calif. (TCD) -- A 22-year-old woman and her 26-year-old boyfriend were arrested in connection with the deaths of the female suspect’s 18-year-old sister and 3-week-old niece. On the morning of Saturday, Sept. 24, Fresno Police officers responded to a home on the 2500 block of South Fruit Avenue...
Miraculous escape of an 11-year-old boy after he was caught in floodwaters and clung to a drainage grate 'by his fingernails' before he was rescued in the nick of time
An 11-year-old boy was miraculously rescued after he became trapped in raging floodwaters and was nearly sucked down a stormwater drain. Jake Gilbert had been riding his bike with a friend in Altona Meadows, Melbourne on Thursday afternoon before he accidentally rode over a submerged drain and was sucked underwater.
PICTURED: British mother, 46, becomes the fourth member of her family to die of suspected carbon monoxide poisoning in Bangladesh - three months after the death of her taxi driver husband, their teenager son and 20-year-old daughter
A mother who became the fourth member of a British family to mysteriously die of suspected carbon monoxide poisoning in Bangladesh has been pictured. Hosne Ara Islam, 46, died in hospital three months after her family were struck down in the tragedy. Her husband, taxi driver Rafiqul, 51, and son...
Car found buried in California backyard was part of insurance fraud scheme, investigators say
A car was buried in the backyard of a Northern California mansion 30 years ago as part of a scheme to commit insurance fraud, authorities said.
