ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Simi Valley, CA

Comments / 41

Juan Jose
4d ago

Very Sad ending. Happy they found her body quickly. That area has lots of open space and animals. May justice quickly prevail. unfortunately California doesn't have the death penalty. Your bleeding heart Newsome caused that.

Reply
42
celiaburkhalter
3d ago

Be nice . Her family or friends could possibly read these comments. Praying for her family and friends

Reply(4)
29
Jenny Loney
3d ago

I'm sorry for the families loss may she rest in peace 🙏💗

Reply
21
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Daily Mail

Missing California teenager Trinity Backus is found dead in woods two days after she was last seen leaving a sleepover barefoot. Police say there are 'no suspicious circumstances'

A 16-year-old girl who hadn't been seen since Wednesday has been discovered dead a half a mile from her aunt's home in Northern California. Nevada County resident Trinity Backus was discovered in a densely forested river drainage north of Ashley Bjorklund's residence on Kentucky Ravine Road, where she had been spending the night.
NEVADA COUNTY, CA
CBS San Francisco

Update: Police say car found buried for decades in Atherton backyard was stolen

ATHERTON -- Police in Atherton on Friday said they have determined the car that was found buried in the yard of a multi-million dollar home was reported stolen over 30 years ago.The car was discovered Thursday morning by landscapers in the affluent town of Atherton, police said in a news release.  Cadaver dogs alerted to possible human remains but none had been found so far, according to Atherton police Cmdr. Daniel Larsen. The San Mateo County Sheriff's Department is also assisting in the investigation.Police said the vehicle was buried approximately four or five feet into the ground, likely sometime in...
ATHERTON, CA
CBS News

Off-duty New York officer kills woman and wounds another, then fatally shoots herself, police say

An off-duty police officer in western New York state shot a woman to death, wounded another woman and then killed herself during a domestic dispute, police and officials said. The shootings happened shortly before 7:30 p.m. Monday at a home in Rochester, police said. Police Officer Tiffani Gatson of the city of Greece, a Rochester suburb, shot 27-year-old Angely Solis and a second woman and then turned the gun on herself, Lt. Greg Bello of the Rochester police said.
GREECE, NY
Daily Mail

Michigan couple and their teenage sons who mysteriously vanished are spotted at gas station 300 miles from home days after father called cops 'displaying paranoia with concerns over the FBI, CIA and 9/11'

A couple and their teenage sons who mysteriously vanished were spotted 300 miles away from their Michigan home days after police said they were 'concerned' for their safety. Anthony and Suzette Cirigliano, both 51, and their two sons Brandon, 19, and Noah, 15, disappeared from their Fremont home on Sunday after the father of two called 911 about a 9/11 conspiracy theory and was 'paranoid' about the FBI and CIA.
FREMONT, MI
Daily Mail

Miraculous escape of an 11-year-old boy after he was caught in floodwaters and clung to a drainage grate 'by his fingernails' before he was rescued in the nick of time

An 11-year-old boy was miraculously rescued after he became trapped in raging floodwaters and was nearly sucked down a stormwater drain. Jake Gilbert had been riding his bike with a friend in Altona Meadows, Melbourne on Thursday afternoon before he accidentally rode over a submerged drain and was sucked underwater.
Daily Mail

PICTURED: British mother, 46, becomes the fourth member of her family to die of suspected carbon monoxide poisoning in Bangladesh - three months after the death of her taxi driver husband, their teenager son and 20-year-old daughter

A mother who became the fourth member of a British family to mysteriously die of suspected carbon monoxide poisoning in Bangladesh has been pictured. Hosne Ara Islam, 46, died in hospital three months after her family were struck down in the tragedy. Her husband, taxi driver Rafiqul, 51, and son...

Comments / 0

Community Policy