Philadelphia, PA

Commanders Rule Chase Young OUT vs. Eagles - Why?

By Jeremy Brener
 4 days ago

Chase Young had the chance to return to the Washington Commanders tonight against the Philadelphia Eagles. However, the former No. 2 overall pick won't play tonight.

It's been exactly one year since Washington Commanders defensive end Chase Young tore his ACL, and many thought it would be the perfect time to line up a return to the field. However, that doesn't appear to be the case for the former No. 2 overall pick.

NFL Network was the first to report the news.

Young was activated from the Physically Unable to Perform (PUP) List on Nov. 2, starting his 21-day clock to be placed on the 53-man roster. The team has been incredibly cautious in every step of the way in Young's recovery process, so this news aligns with that thought process. This means the Commanders must face a potential make-or-break game without their star pass rusher.

However, that doesn't mean the Commanders are doomed from the jump. Washington ranks right at league average in 16th place in sacks so far this season with 23. Fellow first-round picks Jonathan Allen, Daron Payne and Montez Sweat have picked up the slack and have ironed out Washington's defense in the past few weeks.

The Commanders will have one more week to have Young practice before deciding whether or not to move him to the 53-man roster. If he is not activated, he will be forced to miss the rest of the regular season.

The Commanders and Eagles play tonight at 8:15 at Lincoln Financial Field.

