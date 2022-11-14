ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

Isla Chiu

4 Places To Get Donuts in the Cleveland Area

If the answer is yes, you should check out these places in Greater Cleveland. If you like your donuts decadent, you should check out this local staple in Cleveland's Old Brooklyn neighborhood. Since 1937, Jack Frost has been serving fresh and tasty donuts. Check out their maple bacon raised donut, Fat Elvis donut (a raised donut topped with powdered sugar, peanut butter cream, and bacon bits and stuffed with banana filling), the chocolate-heavy Reese's cup chocolate cream cake donut, and raspberry cheesecake donut. You also can't go wrong with simpler classics like glazed crullers, Boston cream donuts, and chocolate iced cake donuts.
CLEVELAND, OH
clevelandmagazine.com

Greater Cleveland Holiday Market Guide

Here are the 18 essential Northeast Ohio holiday markets to check out this season. By Gracie Wilson. There’s no better time of year to shop local than the holiday season. That’s why we compiled a collection of holiday markets, highlighting local makers, artists, artisans and more, popping up at events that will often include other festivities as well:
CLEVELAND, OH
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

St. Jude Dream Home winner revealed, plus other prizes

SHAKER HEIGHTS, Ohio (WJW)- For the tenth year in a row, a lucky Northeast Ohio resident has won a new home while helping children battling cancer. Congratulations to Kevin Hopson, of Akron, who was selected as our 2022 St. Jude Dream Home winner. Hopson purchased the ticket back in February as part of our telethon. […]
AKRON, OH
Isla Chiu

3 Places To Get Italian Food in Ohio

Are you in the mood for some delicious Italian food?. If the answer is yes, you should check out these places in Ohio (this list is by no means comprehensive!). Located in northeast Ohio, Bruno's is considered by many patrons to be one of the best Italian restaurants in the area. When you try some of their food, you'll find it hard to disagree with them. Customers say getting a bowl of their homemade Italian wedding soup is a must. You should also check out their delicious chicken parmesan, scallops (which are seared with olive oil in a pan before being served over a bed of homemade pasta), and chicken marsala.
OHIO STATE
rejournals.com

Faber-Castell USA chooses Ohio city for its 143,000-square-foot office, distribution center

Writing and drawing supply company Faber-Castell USA Inc, has selected its new headquarters, a 143,000-square-foot office and distribution center in Independence, Ohio. Since 1999, Faber-Castell USA has been headquartered in Cleveland, as a result of the purchase of Cleveland-based company Creativity for Kids. Faber-Castell has 85 employees that will be joining them in their new facility, with plans to add an additional 15 new jobs with the move.
INDEPENDENCE, OH
Cleveland.com

Cash grab or sensible business model? Cleveland Clinic to charge $50 for some Mychart messages: The Wake Up for Wednesday, Nov. 16, 2022

Subscribe to the Wake Up, cleveland.com’s free morning newsletter, delivered to your inbox weekdays at 5:30 a.m. Sending online messages to your doctor is easier than scheduling an appointment. But starting Thursday, the Cleveland Clinic will begin billing patients’ insurance for messages that require at least five minutes of a healthcare provider’s time to answer.
CLEVELAND, OH
bwexponent.com

Regal Cinemas’ closure in Middleburg Towne Square plaza leaves vacuum of accessible movie theaters near campus

On Sept. 14, the Regal Cinemas location on Bagley Road in Middleburg Heights permanently closed its doors as its parent company, Cineworld, remains in Chapter 11 bankruptcy proceedings. The closure has come as disappointing news for some students and alumni of Baldwin Wallace University, who are left with fond memories of the location and a newfound lack of access to nearby movie theaters.
MIDDLEBURG HEIGHTS, OH
TMann

6 Exciting Ethnic Restaurants to Help You Celebrate Thanksgiving in Cleveland

Ethnic Thanksgiving feastPhoto by Chan Walrus/Pexels. Looking for someone else to do the holiday cooking?. Hungry for something exotic and unique to wake up your taste buds?. Look no further. Cleveland's diverse immigrant population is open and ready to serve you. On the menu is scrumptious, mouthwatering ethnic favorites that will have you wondering why you have been settling for the same old tired dishes for so long.
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland.com

New Big Lots opening in Cleveland’s West Park neighborhood

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- A new Big Lots is opening soon in Cleveland’s West Park neighborhood, bringing new life to a site that held a vacant Kmart for years. Big Lots announced Monday that the new store at southeast corner of Lorain Avenue and West 150th Street would open on Dec. 10 at 8:45 a.m. The store is about 34,000-square-feet, and sits in a new building that replaced that Kmart that closed in 2017.
CLEVELAND, OH

