The Tavern Scene in 'Inglourious Basterds' Is Tarantino At His Most Tarantino
With a distinct and unmistakable vision, Quentin Tarantino has cemented himself in popular culture, to the point where his style has merited its own word in the Oxford English Dictionary: Tarantinoesque. While he has displayed his recognizable aesthetic, together with a lot of memorable scenes in nine feature films, it is arguably in Inglourious Basterds where his oeuvre is at its most exemplary. In a rather violent but touching tribute to not only war films but to the lives lost under the Third Reich, Tarantino perfectly blends in Inglourious Basterds the feeling of haphazardness and sensitivity in true poetic fashion. This mixture of elements comes to fruition in arguably the most definitive sequence of his directorial prowess, the tension-filled sequence in La Louisiane.
Vince Vaughn & Peter Billingsley on Making a Hallmark Movie with R-Rated Dialogue [Exclusive]
This year, RLJE Films presents a brand-new kind of cozy, holiday season rom-com with Christmas with the Campbells. Directed by Hallmark filmmaker Clare Niederpruem, and co-written by Hallmark alum Barbara Kymlicka with Vince Vaughn, Christmas with the Campbell’s is what happens when the sweet, holiday rom-com really speaks its mind. In the movie, Jessie (Brittany Snow) isn’t going home for Christmas - not her home, at least. After a chilly breakup with her boyfriend Sean (Alex Moffat), Jessie is invited to spend Christmas with the Campbell’s - her ex’s family - since he won’t be making it home for the holidays. When she leaves the big city for the quaint small town, Jessie meets Sean’s charming cousin David (Justin Long), whose open arms are ready to catch her when she falls.
First 'Paint' Image Has Owen Wilson Donning the Perm of a Popular TV Painter
Following its acquisition of the upcoming film Paint, IFC Films has released the first image of Owen Wilson in the comedy about a famous television painter with a very distinct look. He plays Carl Nargle, the top public television artist in Vermont who's beloved by the state for his iconic perm and easy-to-follow painting style. Everything and everyone he loves begins slipping away, however, when he's challenged by a younger, better artist. The film hails from writer-director Brit McAdams and is due out on April 28, 2023.
"We Had A Different Idea Of How The Character Should Look": 15 Actors Who Were Recast And Why It Happened
"It was just a bad luck situation."
'Midsommar's Producers Deliver a Swedish Mystery With 'Agatha Christie's Hjerson' Trailer [Exclusive]
We might have to wait a while until we get to see the third installment of the hugely popular Hercule Poirot (Kenneth Brannagh) mystery film series in theaters, but that doesn’t mean we won’t get any Agatha Christie adaptations in the meantime. Collider can now tell you exclusively that Swedish streaming platform Topic announced today that we’re about to witness Agatha Christie’s Hjerson, a series that centers around one of the lesser-known detectives created by the celebrated author.
Quentin Tarantino Explains Why His Tenth Film Will Be His Last
It's been no secret that acclaimed director Quentin Tarantino is planning to end his illustrious film career following his tenth directorial effort. He most recently reiterated his plans in 2021 while promoting his new book based on his most recent film Once Upon a Time in Hollywood — a film that took home two out of the ten Academy Awards it was nominated for. During a new interview on CNN's Who's Talking to Chris Wallace?, the director was once again asked about his tenth film and why, after so much recent success and a track record of hits, Tarantino would decide to hang it up after only one more film.
How 'She Said' Modernizes Classic 70s Political Thriller Tropes
Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for She Said.With any film that tackles a recent news event or controversy, there is bound to be a heated discussion on whether or not it is too soon to be bringing the story to life. While films based on history have the potential to be instructive tools, they also need to be satisfying dramatic narratives in their own right. Taking a controversy ripped from the headlines doesn’t always work, but Maria Schrader’s journalistic thriller, She Said, justifies its existence. By paying tribute to classics within the political thriller genre, Schrader revamps the political paranoia of the 1970s from a modern perspective.
When Live-Action Directors Do Animation There Are Can Be Brilliant Highs, But Some Crushing Lows
Animation is a medium. It is not a genre, it’s another in an endless assortment of tools that are at the disposal of any filmmaker. But that is, unfortunately, not how the artform is often perceived by both the general public and even many directors. Animation, particularly in America, is often seen as kid’s stuff, the domain of blabbering minions and toyetic comic relief sidekicks. It’s thought of as a lesser-than artform. This stigma means there hasn’t been an avalanche of filmmakers primarily well-known for working in live-action that have crossed over into directing animated works. But as Guillermo del Toro helming Pinocchio demonstrates, it does happen and often to quite an exhilarating effect. Though, for certain directors, it can prove to be a more awkward fit.
‘Indiana Jones 5’ Empire Magazine Covers Tease Indy’s New Adventure
Details about the fifth installment of the adventures of one of cinema’s most famous characters are starting to roll in. In Indiana Jones 5, star Harrison Ford will reprise the iconic role he first played in 1981. Empire Magazine has revealed exclusive covers for the upcoming issue, which features Indy with his usual nonchalant stance and intense gaze.
Daniel Craig Explains Why It Was Time for James Bond to Die
Killing off James Bond was a plan that had never been carried out in centuries, and the title of the 2021 James Bond film, No Time to Die, suggests that the cinema's decades-old character wouldn't be dying just yet either. But the sixth actor to play the part, Daniel Craig, said that he wanted his iteration of the role to die in the most dramatic and "complete" way possible before passing on the gun to the next actor that would be playing the legendary spy.
'Percy Jackson and the Olympians' Finds Its Hades and Hephaestus
The lineup for Disney+'s forthcoming adaptation of Percy Jackson and the Olympians just got a little more godly. Variety has announced that Jay Duplass and Timothy Omundson will guest star in the series as two of Olympus's own. The news follows shortly after Lin-Manuel Miranda's casting announcement. Duplass is set...
Bradley Cooper to Lead 'Bullitt' From Steven Spielberg
Steven Spielberg has cast Bradley Cooper as Frank Bullitt for his upcoming original film Bullitt, Deadline first reported. Cooper has officially closed a deal to play the classic character, who was famously portrayed by Steve McQueen in the original 1968 thriller. Spielberg is developing a new version of the film centered on the famous San Francisco cop, but made it clear that it is not a reboot of the original film, but rather an entirely new story. Cooper is also set to co-produce the film alongside Spielberg and Kristie Macosko Krieger. Josh Singer is currently working on the script, and Steve McQueen’s son, Chad McQueen, and granddaughter Molly McQueen, will executive produce the movie.
Quentin Tarantino Regrets Not Having a "Man-to-Man" Conversation With Harvey Weinstein
Before the advent of the #MeToo movement, nearly every Quentin Tarantino movie featured the name of now-disgraced Miramax co-founder Harvey Weinstein attached to them. He first joined the director with his breakout hit Reservoir Dogs after acquiring it out of Sundance in 1992 and worked with him up until the release of The Hateful Eight. His eventual downfall would kick off a reckoning in Hollywood with more and more powerful men finally being called out for their abhorrent behavior behind closed doors. Weinstein's acts in particular were numerous and heinous. He's still on trial in Los Angeles after already being convicted on one count of criminal sexual assault in the first degree and one count of rape in the third degree.
James Gunn Shares 'Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special' Set Image With Kevin Bacon
James Gunn may well be leaving his Marvel days behind him in search of pastures new as he takes over the reins at DC Studios, but that doesn't mean he still doesn't have some Guardians of the Galaxy news to share with us all. And in that spirit, we've been given a special look at the man who is most likely Earth's true mightiest hero — Kevin Bacon.
Andrew Garfield Says Filming 'Spider-Man: No Way Home' Felt Like Completing Unfinished Business
Closure does not come easily, and most of the time, it arrives in unexpected ways. And for Andrew Garfield, filming last year's Spider-Man: No Way Home helped him patch the "undone" stitches he felt during his short-lived stint as Peter Parker in the two The Amazing Spider-Man films. Garfield took on the role of Peter Parker in 2012 and 2014, and while he wasn't sure he ever believed they'd make another movie, he didn't feel like the "circle" was complete.
Brendan Fraser Defends the "Charm" of The Rock's CGI Scorpion King
Over the years, dunking on the CGI in The Mummy Returns — particularly the computer-generated character played by Dwayne Johnson — has become tired to the point that it qualifies as borderline bullying. The character is invoked in nearly every compilation of the worst CGI in a big-budget Hollywood film, even as the Corridor Crew performs a DIY punch-up job on the most egregious shot, and fans make memes about it on social media. But guess what, the people in charge knew that the CGI was subpar. Star Brendan Fraser reflected on the film in the latest edition of GQ’s recurring series in which actors dissect their past work, and made a plea for kindness.
‘Disenchanted’ Ending Explained: Does Giselle Get Her Fairy Tale Ending?
Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for DisenchantedIt’s been fifteen years since we last saw Giselle (Amy Adams) in Enchanted, and although she found her true love’s kiss with Robert (Patrick Dempsey), Disenchanted shows that the story doesn’t necessarily end with happily ever after. Disenchanted also takes place fifteen years after the first film, sending Giselle, Robert, Morgan (Gabriella Baldacchino) and their baby Sofia out of New York City and into the suburbs of Monroeville, which Giselle loves because it reminds her former home of Andalasia. However, Monroeville isn’t as idyllic as it seems, and thanks to a magical wishing wand—which can only be used by a “true daughter of Andalasia”—Giselle wishes that her family could have a fairy tale life. Naturally, that wish means both good and bad things for Giselle, Robert, and the people of the newly named town of Monrolasia.
How to Watch 'The Menu' Starring Anya Taylor-Joy and Ralph Fiennes
Horror goes haute-cuisine in The Menu, the horror black comedy that takes “eat-the-rich” to a whole other level. The film follows a well-to-do couple who embarks on a one-of-a-kind culinary experience on a designated, and isolated, island. But an innocent night of fine wine and dining soon reveals itself to be a literal kitchen nightmare. News of The Menu initially broke out in April 2019. Back then, the main cast was already announced, with Ralph Fiennes playing the lead and Emma Stone originally set to join him. Unfortunately, due to scheduling conflicts, Stone left the project and was replaced by Anya Taylor-Joy in June 2021. Filming finally began on September 3, 2021, in Savannah, Georgia.
Chris Hemsworth Feels Next 'Thor' Film May Be His Last
After over a decade of service to the Marvel Cinematic Universe, the longest-serving Avenger remaining thinks it might soon be time to hang up the cape, the magic hammer and the axe forged from the heart of a dying star. Chris Hemsworth has told Vanity Fair that, after four standalone films as the God of Thunder, he might soon be calling time on his role as Thor, saying:
Billy Campbell Talks ‘The Rocketeer's Sweet Spirit and the Only Reason to Do a Reboot
While Disney is eager to develop The Return of the Rocketeer, a revival of 1990s cult classic The Rocketeer, original lead star Billy Campbell doesn’t know precisely why a sequel would come after more than three decades. During an exclusive interview with Collider’s Maggie Lovitt for Star Trek: Prodigy, where Campbell is reprising his role as Okana, the first Rocketeer discussed the upcoming reboot, while revealing that he doesn’t see the character as a superhero.
