Pickswise provides exclusive sports betting content to SILive.com, including picks, analysis, tools, games and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. The New York Jets and New England Patriots both had a bye week for NFL Week 10, and the two AFC East squads will face off this Sunday. Although the Patriots are 5-4, they are at the bottom of the division, while the Jets’ record of 6-3 puts them just below the 7-3 Miami Dolphins. It has been one of the most competitive divisions in the league, and these teams already faced off earlier in Week 9, which ended in a 22-17 New England win.

1 DAY AGO