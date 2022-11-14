Read full article on original website
Harper's Bazaar
Kylie Jenner Wore 2 Daring Looks to the Mugler “Couturissime” Exhibition Opening in NYC
Leave it to Kylie Jenner to turn heads in not just one, but two daring Mugler looks. The Kylie Cosmetics founder was among the star-studded guest list for last night's opening of the "Thierry Mugler: Couturissime" exhibition at the Brooklyn Museum. There, Jenner started the night out in a dramatic, figure-hugging gown in inky black. But once inside the museum, the reality TV star changed into a sheer catsuit, another one of the house's signature designs.
Max Mara's Iconic Coats Are Built to Layer
It's an undeniable fact—the cornerstone of any cold-weather wardrobe is a chic coat. Not only is it functional, in terms of keeping you warm, but it's the first piece of clothing anyone you meet sees. In order to make the best first impression—and to telegraph to all who see you who you are and what you're about—you need one that doesn't just keep you cozy, but has a smart silhouette and divine design that helps you make a style statement.
This Low-Key Early Black Friday Sale Has Hundreds of Markdowns on Le Creuset, Tula, PS5 & More
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. We’re all anticipating the Thanksgiving holiday. It’s a chance to spend extra time with family and friends around the table while you enjoy a hot meal. And along with the excitement of being home for the holidays, the year’s most anticipated sales are getting started. This year, Black Friday came at QVC — you can shop hundreds of markdowns from brands like Nespresso, Tula, and Le Creuset, to name a few.
Antoni From "Queer Eye" Got Engaged, And His Announcement Is Actually Pretty Funny And Cute
"I really hope the wedding photos are less blurry."
Capsule dressing does not have to look the same for everyone
If you’ve ever wanted to streamline your wardrobe, chances are you’ve come across capsule dressing — it’s often sold as the solution to all your style problems and a silver bullet for a more sustainable wardrobe. A capsule wardrobe usually features between 10 and 20 pieces...
The best Christmas campaigns
The real start of the festive season is when all the luxury fashion brands start releasing their Christmas campaigns, and this year we've already been treated to a flurry of seasonal advertisements. From Hailey Bieber showing off some sparkling Tiffany & Co jewels to Bella Hadid all wrapped up in...
Ariana Grande Is the Last Great Celebrity Perfumer
This content is imported from Tiktok. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.
Mona Kattan Is the Queen of Fragrances
Most of us have a few bottles of perfume—enough to fill a vanity. Mona Kattan has a closet-full. Hundreds and hundreds of bottles neatly line shelves of a walk-in fragrance library at her home in Dubai. "I started collecting fragrances at 14 when I got my first job," she tells BAZAAR.com. "Fragrances make me feel so many emotions and I feel like it's a magical bottle of moods." This obsession with scents resulted in Kattan founding the brand Kayali alongside her sister Huda back in 2018. Her massive collection of fragrances not only serves as inspiration for Kayali, but it's also a place for her to wear, layer, and stash samples of upcoming launches. In short, it's a perfume paradise.
Dua Lipa Channels Britney Spears in a Jaw-Dropping Denim Gown
More than two decades after she premiered the unforgettable look, Britney Spears's red-carpet denim gown is still inspiring today's fashion darlings. Dua Lipa is the latest celebrity to take inspiration from Spears—who memorably defined a decade of fashion by turning up at the 2001 American Music Awards in a patchwork denim gown, along with her then-boyfriend, Justin Timberlake, who matched in an all-denim suit.
