Most of us have a few bottles of perfume—enough to fill a vanity. Mona Kattan has a closet-full. Hundreds and hundreds of bottles neatly line shelves of a walk-in fragrance library at her home in Dubai. "I started collecting fragrances at 14 when I got my first job," she tells BAZAAR.com. "Fragrances make me feel so many emotions and I feel like it's a magical bottle of moods." This obsession with scents resulted in Kattan founding the brand Kayali alongside her sister Huda back in 2018. Her massive collection of fragrances not only serves as inspiration for Kayali, but it's also a place for her to wear, layer, and stash samples of upcoming launches. In short, it's a perfume paradise.

