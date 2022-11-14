Read full article on original website
The historic and beautiful Bellerive Hotel that opened in 1922 was eventually converted into an apartment buildingCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
The historic Grand Avenue Garage was eventually demolished but was on the National Register of Historic Places in 2015CJ CoombsKansas City, MO
There's Something Flat About Kansas & KCSheeraz QurbanKansas City, MO
The historic Baker-Vawter Building built in 1920 on Wyandotte was repurposed into lofts in 2005 thanks to SWD ArchitectsCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
The Gotham Apartments constructed in 1919 are still used todayCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
Kansas State weathers Roos comeback, wins 69-53
MANHATTAN, Kan. (AP) — Keyontae Johnson scored 19 points, Cam Carter added 16 and Kansas State defeated Kansas City 69-53 on Thursday night. Desi Sills scored 10 of his 11 points in the final 6 1/2 minutes to help the Wildcats (3-0) blunt a Roos rally. Shemarri Allen scored...
Chiefs missing top 3 wide receivers to injuries, illnesses
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes was missing his top three wide receivers in practice Wednesday because of injuries and illness, and the situation might not be a whole lot better when Kansas City visits the Chargers this weekend. JuJu Smith-Schuster remained in the concussion protocol...
Texas tries to keep Big 12 title hopes alive at Kansas
Texas needs to win its last two games beginning Saturday against Texas, and get some help from the rest of the Big 12, if the Longhorns want to sneak into the Big 12 title game. They also are out for revenge after an embarrassing overtime home loss to Kansas last season. Both teams already are bowl-eligible, and the winner could have a step up on the loser in the conference's bowl pecking order. Kansas has never beaten the Longhorns in back-to-back seasons.
No. 6 Kansas rallies late to beat No. 7 Duke 69-64
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Jalen Wilson and Dajuan Harris Jr. provided a calm, steadying influence for No. 6 Kansas on Tuesday night. Jayhawks freshman Gradey Dick provided the late splash. Together they extended the nation's longest active winning streak. Wilson scored a career-high 25 points, Harris dished out a career-best...
Royals considering several sites for new stadium, owner says
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Kansas City Royals have selected several potential sites to build a replacement for aging Kauffman Stadium, owner John Sherman said Tuesday. In a letter to fans posted on social media, Sherman said the sites are in or near downtown Kansas City, but he did not elaborate. Kauffman Stadium and Arrowhead Stadium, the home of the Kansas City Chiefs, are located far from the city's downtown.
Starbucks workers strike at more than 100 stores including Kan., Mo.
KANSAS CITY (AP) —Starbucks workers at more than 100 U.S. stores are on strike Thursday in their largest labor action since a campaign to unionize the company’s stores began late last year. The walkouts include the Starbucks store at 10201 West 75th Street in Overland Park, Kansas and...
Kansas court programs help vets struggling with trauma, addiction
TOPEKA, Kansas — Corey Schramm had been on probation twice because of legal troubles, but it didn’t help. His life before recovery was not great. “Every day, I was either stoned, or drunk or probably both,” Schramm said. His relationship with his kids suffered and he bounced...
Police work to stop illegal sideshows, street racing in Kansas City
KANSAS CITY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a large 'side show' with cars blocking an intersection with dozens of people on the street surrounding a car doing donuts in the middle of the road, according to a social media report from Kansas City Police. Police recovered more than 100 shell...
Court rules against officers in Kansas wrongful conviction
KANSAS CITY (AP) —A federal appeals court has rejected an appeal by several Kansas law enforcement officers who were seeking qualified immunity for their roles in the arrest and prosecution of a man who was wrongfully convicted of killing a young girl. Floyd Bledsoe spent 16 years in prison...
Police: 2 found shot to death in Kansas cemetery
DOUGLAS COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating after two people died of gunshot wounds Wednesday morning at Oak Hill Cemetery, 1605 Oak Hill Avenue in Lawrence, according to a statement from police. The initial call, about 8:45a.m., was a disturbance with weapons. Police found a man and woman with gunshot...
Suspect broke employee's finger during Kansas robbery
JOHNSON COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a robbery and asking the public for help to identify two suspects. The strong-arm robbery occurred just before 7p.m. November 12, in the 11300 Block of West 95th Street, according to Overland Park Police. The suspects ripped merchandise from an elderly employees hands....
KC-area couple charged after their infant died from malnutrition
KANSAS CITY —The mother and father of a 10-week old child have been charged with Child Abuse after the child was found dead from malnutrition, according to Jackson County Prosecutor Jean Peters Baker. Austen M. Taub Hack, 19, and Sarah Stone, 20, each face a felony charge of Abuse...
Police arrest 19-year-old woman for series of Kansas arson fires
DOUGLAS COUNTY—Several fires led to significant monetary damage to a Kansas print shop and ultimately, investigators tracked down a suspected serial arsonist. Just after 9p.m. Wednesday, Lawrence Police and Lawrence-Douglas County Fire and Medical were called to the fire at 725 N 2nd Street, according to police spokesperson Laure McCabe. This report came amidst multiple reports of dumpster fires along North Second and Third Streets.
Kan. deputies find bags of cocaine during traffic stop
JACKSON COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a Kansas man on drug allegations. Just after 5p.m. Nov. 11, sheriff's deputies conducted a traffic stop on a 2014 Dodge Journey near 162nd and U.S. Highway 75, according to Sheriff Tim Morse. A search of the vehicle resulted in the discovery of illegal substances and drug paraphernalia. Deputies located 26 individually packaged bags of cocaine and other assorted drugs and paraphernalia.
