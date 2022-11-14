Texas needs to win its last two games beginning Saturday against Texas, and get some help from the rest of the Big 12, if the Longhorns want to sneak into the Big 12 title game. They also are out for revenge after an embarrassing overtime home loss to Kansas last season. Both teams already are bowl-eligible, and the winner could have a step up on the loser in the conference's bowl pecking order. Kansas has never beaten the Longhorns in back-to-back seasons.

AUSTIN, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO