kjluradio.com
Independence man linked to string of vehicle & ATM thefts and arson, including one near Boonville
A man from western Missouri is charged with stealing an ATM from inside a Cooper County convenience store. Joshua Dillon, 40, of Independence, is facing ten charges, including three counts of tampering with a motor vehicle, three counts of stealing, and knowingly burning. The charges stem from a burglary at the Eagle Stop near I-70 just west of Boonville in early October. When deputies responded to an alarm there, they found the front doors of the business busted and the ATM inside the building was missing.
Sentencing set for man convicted in deadly 2020 Mexico home invasion
RANDOLPH COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ) A man found guilty in a deadly 2020 Mexico home invasion is set to get sentenced Friday in Randolph County. Judge Scott Hayes is scheduled to sentence Sadiq Moore, of Kirksville, on several charges including second-degree murder at 9 a.m. In April, an Audrain County jury convicted Moore in the death The post Sentencing set for man convicted in deadly 2020 Mexico home invasion appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
kjluradio.com
Early morning fire at Columbia apartment contained to one room
No one is injured during an early morning fire at a Columbia apartment complex located just south of I-70. Crews were called around 6 a.m. this morning to a commercial structure fire in the 1200 block of Larch Court. When crews arrived, smoke was showing from an upstairs apartment. Firefighters...
CPD investigates suspected burglary in southern Columbia
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) Columbia police responded to an alleged break-in near the 2500 block of Old 63 South. ABC 17 News crews saw officers at The Quarters apartment complex on Thursday night. The area of the scene is the same area Columbia police previously said had been targeted by a suspected prowler targeting women ages The post CPD investigates suspected burglary in southern Columbia appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
kjluradio.com
Two people arrested in Maries County for stealing Lowe's delivery truck from Jefferson City
Two people are in custody in Maries County, after being caught with a Lowe’s delivery truck stolen from Jefferson City. The Maries County Sheriff’s Office says a deputy on routine patrol saw the truck sitting on the side of Highway 63 Thursday morning. While questioning the driver, the deputy became suspicious that the truck was stolen. He contacted the Jefferson City Police Department, and while waiting for a response, the driver confessed that he had stolen the truck.
Route K crash in Columbia sends two to hospital
A crash closed the westbound lane of Route K in south Columbia on Wednesday after a crash. The post Route K crash in Columbia sends two to hospital appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
krcgtv.com
Columbia man admits to shooting woman Monday morning, according to court documents
NEW BLOOMFIELD — A Columbia man is in custody in the Boone County Jail without bond on charges he shot a woman to death early Monday morning after she told him to get out of her car. According to court documents, Montez Williams, 31, admitted to police under questioning...
Reports: A Freight Train Hit a Semi Near Paris, Missouri Thursday
There are multiple reports that a freight train derailed near Paris, Missouri late Thursday morning with at least 5 or six train cars involved. KTVO is one of the news outlets reporting that a Norfolk Western freight train derailed at approximately 11am Thursday morning. They say that Justin Dunn, a sergeant with the Missouri Highway Patrol confirmed that a train heading west hit a semi causing at least 5 or 6 train cars to derail.
Columbia man charged in woman’s shooting death makes first court appearance
A Columbia man accused of murdering a woman learned that his charges would be upgraded Wednesday afternoon because he is considered a persistent offender. The post Columbia man charged in woman’s shooting death makes first court appearance appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
kjluradio.com
UPDATED: train hits semi hauling oversize load in Monroe County
UPDATE: Missouri State Highway Patrol-Troop B says the train was carrying car parts, grain, and car frames. No hazmat was involved. Five to six box cars derailed. The semi was hauling a 196-foot silo tank. Immediately after the crash, the MSHP contacted both Norfolk Southern and the National Transportation Safety...
kwos.com
Prison time in hidden camera case
A Fulton man will spend 15 – years in prison after admitting he used hidden cameras to take pictures of teens. 52 – year old Craig Glover pleaded guilty to hiding the cameras in the bedroom and bathroom of the victims. He’ll serve his sentence in federal prison.
kjluradio.com
Juvenile claims credit for gun scare at Columbia high school
Columbia Police continue to search for the person responsible for a threat made against students at Hickman High School. The department says it was made aware last night that a screenshot was circulating through the student body regarding a threat of a school shooting sometime today. The photo being circulated was of a writing in a girls’ bathroom stall inside the school.
kmmo.com
MAN CHARGED WITH FORGERY IN COOPER COUNTY AFTER TRAFFIC STOP
A 34-year-old man was charged with a felony for forgery after a traffic stop in Cooper County on July 2, 2022. According to a probable cause statement, a Missouri State Highway Patrol trooper initiated a traffic stop on a vehicle driven a man who identified himself as Kevin Montero Poveda. The vehicle had two passengers, including Carlos Morales, who was wanted on a warrant issued by the Federal Bureau of Investigation. An agent with the FBI informed the trooper that Morales was involved in a ring of jewelry thieves operating in the Miami, Florida area.
kjluradio.com
Jefferson City drive-by shooting trial scheduled for February
A Jefferson City man accused of a drive-by shooting last year is scheduled for a jury trial. Tyrone Seals was scheduled Tuesday for a trial to begin February 21. He’s charged with shooting from a moving vehicle. The shooting happened in May 2021 at Community Park. No injuries were reported.
KOMU
Victim in north Columbia death investigation identified
COLUMBIA - Court documents reveal a child was inside the vehicle when a Cuba, Missouri, woman was shot and killed in north Columbia Sunday night. April Joann Brooks, 42, was found with a gunshot wound inside a vehicle in the 2700 block of Blue Ridge Road Monday around 6:45 a.m. The vehicle was still running when a neighbor discovered it, police said.
Investigators: Columbia homicide victim, suspected killer were arguing in car before shooting
Prosecutors on Tuesday charged a Columbia man with multiple felonies after they found a woman's body in a car Monday. The post Investigators: Columbia homicide victim, suspected killer were arguing in car before shooting appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
kjluradio.com
One man arrested for pair of burglaries in Fulton
One man is arrested for burglarizing a pair of businesses in Fulton over the weekend. Seth Adams, 36, of Bowling Green, is charged with two counts of second-degree burglary, two counts of felony stealing, misdemeanor stealing, first-degree property damage, resisting arrest, unlawful possession of a firearm and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.
Columbia man arrested after woman found dead in car
Police have arrested a Columbia man after they found a woman's body in a car Monday. The post Columbia man arrested after woman found dead in car appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
