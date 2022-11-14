Read full article on original website
Quentin Tarantino is 'not in a giant hurry' to make his last movie
Quentin Tarantino appears on "Who's Talking to Chris Wallace?" this week to discuss filmmaking and explains why his tenth movie will definitely be his last. "I've been doing it for 30 years, and it's time to wrap up the show. You know, it's...I've done it, I've given my whole life to it. And you know, I didn't start a family until late in life," Tarantino told CNN's Wallace. "I've always kind of equated if you're doing movies on, you know, on the level that I've been doing. Actually the level I've been allowed to do. It's, I equate it to mountain climbing, and so this movie is my Mount Everest, and this movie is Kilimanjaro, and this movie is Fuji. And I've spent all that time on the mountain and I'm an entertainer. I want to leave you wanting more."
How To Watch Kevin Costner’s ‘Yellowstone: One-Fifty’ Documentary Online
Need something to watch while you wait for the next new episode of Yellowstone to premiere on Paramount Network? If so, Yellowstone: One-Fifty might just be for you. Hosted by Kevin Costner, the four-episode docuseries celebrates the 150th anniversary of Yellowstone by exploring the history and wildlife of the iconic national park. Per FOX News, “throughout the series, Costner explores Yellowstone National Park to discover whether it’s still as wild and untouched as it was on the day of its inception and looks back in time at the events that led to its preservation.” All four hour-long episodes premiere Sunday, November 20....
Why Christina Applegate Says She Won’t Watch the Final Season of ‘Dead to Me’ After MS Diagnosis
As the final season of Netflix’s Dead to Me launches, series star Christina Applegate has talked about the challenges of filming the dark comedy. The pandemic brought delays and extra precautions, of course, but things became more difficult when Christina was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis in 2021. “I’m never...
Antoni From "Queer Eye" Got Engaged, And His Announcement Is Actually Pretty Funny And Cute
"I really hope the wedding photos are less blurry."
B. Smyth, R&B singer, dead at 30
B. Smyth, an R&B artist who found success with his songs "Win Win" and "Twerkaholic," has died, his brother announced on the singer's Instagram page. In a post on Thursday, Smyth's older brother, Denzil, wrote the artist had "passed away this morning from respiratory failure after a long battle with pulmonary fibrosis."
Chris Hemsworth receives 'strong indication' of a genetic predisposition to Alzheimer's disease while filming new show
Chris Hemsworth embarked on a personal and physically demanding journey for his new series "Limitless" that ultimately led to a sobering discovery. The "Thor" actor, 39, learns in one episode of the limited Disney+/National Geographic series -- which shows him exploring ways to enhance his longevity and combat aging -- that he has two copies of the APOE4 gene, one from each of his parents, meaning he has a heightened predisposition for developing Alzheimer's disease.
'80 For Brady' trailer's got game
Get ready for this lineup. Sally Field, Jane Fonda, Rita Moreno and Lily Tomlin star as a group of octogenarians who are hardcore Tom Brady fans who travel to Super Bowl LI. "This could be Tom's last one he's almost 40," Tomlin's character says in the trailer. "That's like 80 in people years."
Paul Dano’s Girlfriend Zoe Kazan: Everything To Know About ‘The Fabelmans’ Star’s Relationship
Paul Dano is an actor, known for his roles in ‘The Batman’ and ‘The Fabelmans.’. He’s been dating Zoe Kazan since 2007. Zoe Kazan is also an actress, who has starred in ‘Ruby Sparks’ and ‘The Big Sick.’. Paul Dano has been a...
Lily-Rose Depp explains her silence on Johnny Depp's drama
Lily-Rose Depp is familiar with fame. As the daughter of actor Johnny Depp and singer Vanessa Paradis she grew up fully aware of celebrity, though she told Elle magazine in a recently published interview "my parents protected my brother [Jack] and me from it as much as possible." Now, as...
19 Times Women Were The Best Part Of "SNL" — No Ifs, Ands, Or Buts About It
No one will ever compare to Kate McKinnon.
Jay Leno has undergone surgery for 'significant burns,' physician says
Jay Leno has undergone one surgery for his burn injuries and will undergo a second procedure later this week, according to his physician. Leno, an avid car collector, had been working underneath a vehicle on Saturday when he was burned by a gasoline fire, Dr. Peter Grossman, who is treating the former "Tonight Show Host," said during a press conference Wednesday.
Heidi Montag and Spencer Pratt welcome second child
Heidi Montag Pratt and husband Spencer Pratt have welcomed their second child. "The Hills" couple introduced their new baby boy on Thursday, with Montag posting to Snapchat from the hospital. She shared that he was born at 11:31 a.m., weighing 7 lbs. and 9 oz., but did not reveal a name.
Latin Grammy 2022: How to watch and what to expect
The biggest night in Latin music is here. The 23rd Latin Grammys will be presented Thursday at the Michelob ULTRA Arena at the Mandalay Bay Casino and Resort in Las Vegas. The televised ceremony will be hosted by singers Luis Fonsi, best new artist nominee Anitta, Mexican superstar Thalia, and former Oscar nominee Laura Pausini.
