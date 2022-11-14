Read full article on original website
Related
Collider
First 'Paint' Image Has Owen Wilson Donning the Perm of a Popular TV Painter
Following its acquisition of the upcoming film Paint, IFC Films has released the first image of Owen Wilson in the comedy about a famous television painter with a very distinct look. He plays Carl Nargle, the top public television artist in Vermont who's beloved by the state for his iconic perm and easy-to-follow painting style. Everything and everyone he loves begins slipping away, however, when he's challenged by a younger, better artist. The film hails from writer-director Brit McAdams and is due out on April 28, 2023.
Collider
Mickey Mouse Is Descended From the Worst Farmer Ever in 'The Wonderful Autumn of Mickey Mouse' Clip
Disney fans have a new look at Mickey Mouse's next adventures as Disney+ has released a new clip of the upcoming special The Wonderful Autumn of Mickey Mouse. The clip begins with Mickey (Chris Diamantopoulos) in a crowd of characters at a harvest festival. A statute is then unveiled of the worst farmer ever: Culpepper Mouse. Culpepper was one of Mickey's ancestors, and the resemblance in the statue is pretty uncanny. The statue shows Culpepper in a confused pose, wearing a dunce cap. Mickey is then hurt when he sees the crowd booing and throwing pumpkins at the statue of his relative.
Collider
'Midsommar's Producers Deliver a Swedish Mystery With 'Agatha Christie's Hjerson' Trailer [Exclusive]
We might have to wait a while until we get to see the third installment of the hugely popular Hercule Poirot (Kenneth Brannagh) mystery film series in theaters, but that doesn’t mean we won’t get any Agatha Christie adaptations in the meantime. Collider can now tell you exclusively that Swedish streaming platform Topic announced today that we’re about to witness Agatha Christie’s Hjerson, a series that centers around one of the lesser-known detectives created by the celebrated author.
Collider
Daniel Craig Explains Why It Was Time for James Bond to Die
Killing off James Bond was a plan that had never been carried out in centuries, and the title of the 2021 James Bond film, No Time to Die, suggests that the cinema's decades-old character wouldn't be dying just yet either. But the sixth actor to play the part, Daniel Craig, said that he wanted his iteration of the role to die in the most dramatic and "complete" way possible before passing on the gun to the next actor that would be playing the legendary spy.
Collider
'Percy Jackson and the Olympians' Finds Its Hades and Hephaestus
The lineup for Disney+'s forthcoming adaptation of Percy Jackson and the Olympians just got a little more godly. Variety has announced that Jay Duplass and Timothy Omundson will guest star in the series as two of Olympus's own. The news follows shortly after Lin-Manuel Miranda's casting announcement. Duplass is set...
Collider
‘The People We Hate at the Wedding’ Review: Kristen Bell Stars in Cringe Comedy With a Heart of Gold
If you grew up with siblings of any kind, you'll certainly find The People We Hate at the Wedding to be equal parts relatable and awkward. Kristen Bell and Ben Platt lead the romantic comedy as a pair of siblings who begrudgingly attend their half-sister's (Cynthia Addai-Robinson) wedding, despite their pent-up resentment that her life appears to be so much better than theirs. Allison Janney also stars as their well-meaning mother with whom I absolutely share a resentment at my new-found travel anxiety. The People We Hate at the Wedding is a perfectly nice rom-com that's a bit predictable, but in that way that's absolutely comforting; despite a few twists and turns, you know exactly where this story is headed from the jump, and you feel good about it when you get there.
Collider
'Dune 2': Zendaya Shares Set Image on Location in Abu Dhabi
Production on Dune: Part Two is well underway, having kicked off back in July. Filming for the highly anticipated sequel is expected to take place in a variety of locations including Budapest, Jordan, and Italy. Yesterday, Zendaya shared a behind-the-scenes look on location in Abu Dhabi. The actress shared a sneak peek on her Instagram story showing the picturesque sunset on Arrakis. Arrakis, a fictional desert world, is an important part of the movie because of its spice, the greatest treasure in the Dune universe. The harsh planet is the home of Zendaya's character, a Fremen named Chani Kynes.
Collider
Taylor Russell Is Served Dinner and Harsh Truths in New ‘Bones and All’ Clip [Exclusive]
Collider can exclusively present a new clip for Bones and All, Luca Guadagnino's highly-anticipated love story about young starstruck cannibals. Based on the 2015 novel of the same name by Camille DeAngelis, the movie stars Taylor Russell and Timothée Chalamet. Bones and All follows the story of Maren (Russell),...
Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde Are Reportedly ‘Taking a Break’
It’s not the same As it Was. Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde have reportedly split up after nearly two years together, sources told People. The two are “taking a break” from their whirlwind romance after meeting on the set of Don’t Worry Darling, with a source saying the break-up is “amicable” and has to do with the pair’s differing schedules. The two were first linked in January 2021 and were last seen together on Halloween, when Wilde showed up at Styles’ Harryween show in Los Angeles. Styles is currently in the middle of his Love on Tour tour, soon beginning his international dates. People’s sources didn’t reveal whether Wilde’s infamous “special salad dressing” played any role in the romantic demise, although the never ending saga that was Don’t Worry Darling’s behind-the-scenes drama appears to have played a part. “The public pressure on them has been difficult,” a source told the magazine.Read it at People
Collider
Quentin Tarantino Regrets Not Having a "Man-to-Man" Conversation With Harvey Weinstein
Before the advent of the #MeToo movement, nearly every Quentin Tarantino movie featured the name of now-disgraced Miramax co-founder Harvey Weinstein attached to them. He first joined the director with his breakout hit Reservoir Dogs after acquiring it out of Sundance in 1992 and worked with him up until the release of The Hateful Eight. His eventual downfall would kick off a reckoning in Hollywood with more and more powerful men finally being called out for their abhorrent behavior behind closed doors. Weinstein's acts in particular were numerous and heinous. He's still on trial in Los Angeles after already being convicted on one count of criminal sexual assault in the first degree and one count of rape in the third degree.
Collider
‘Indiana Jones 5’ Empire Magazine Covers Tease Indy’s New Adventure
Details about the fifth installment of the adventures of one of cinema’s most famous characters are starting to roll in. In Indiana Jones 5, star Harrison Ford will reprise the iconic role he first played in 1981. Empire Magazine has revealed exclusive covers for the upcoming issue, which features Indy with his usual nonchalant stance and intense gaze.
Collider
'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' and Other Times Disney Let Down Queer Audiences
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever has finally made its way onto the big screen. Even though it's been a long and challenging road for the project, it's already become a massive success for the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The sequel to one of the biggest Marvel films ever has already accumulated more than 300 million big ones at the box office and has been warmly received by fans and critics alike, and it's easy to see why.
Collider
'Fleishman Is in Trouble' Author Says the Series Felt Like "Watching Fan Fiction"
Author of Fleishman Is in Trouble, Taffy Brodesser-Akner, says she fell into a trance-like state watching the cast of Fleishman Is in Trouble play the characters she created for her novel. Talking to Variety, Brodesser-Akner explained that watching the celebrated actors play her characters felt like fan fiction. She said it felt like fan fiction with barbies made into famous people.
Collider
Quentin Tarantino Explains Why His Tenth Film Will Be His Last
It's been no secret that acclaimed director Quentin Tarantino is planning to end his illustrious film career following his tenth directorial effort. He most recently reiterated his plans in 2021 while promoting his new book based on his most recent film Once Upon a Time in Hollywood — a film that took home two out of the ten Academy Awards it was nominated for. During a new interview on CNN's Who's Talking to Chris Wallace?, the director was once again asked about his tenth film and why, after so much recent success and a track record of hits, Tarantino would decide to hang it up after only one more film.
Collider
Brendan Fraser Defends the "Charm" of The Rock's CGI Scorpion King
Over the years, dunking on the CGI in The Mummy Returns — particularly the computer-generated character played by Dwayne Johnson — has become tired to the point that it qualifies as borderline bullying. The character is invoked in nearly every compilation of the worst CGI in a big-budget Hollywood film, even as the Corridor Crew performs a DIY punch-up job on the most egregious shot, and fans make memes about it on social media. But guess what, the people in charge knew that the CGI was subpar. Star Brendan Fraser reflected on the film in the latest edition of GQ’s recurring series in which actors dissect their past work, and made a plea for kindness.
Collider
'Muppets Mayhem': 10 Things You Never Knew About Dr. Teeth & The Electric Mayhem
Dr. Teeth and the Electric Mayhem are a band of six muppets who were best known as the house band on The Muppet Show. Led by Dr. Teeth on vocals and the keyboard, drummer Animal, bassist Floyd Pepper, guitarist Janice, trumpeter Lips, and saxophonist Zoot make up the rock band.
Collider
Netflix's 'Blockbuster' Should've Been About the Real Last Store
If you like easy-watching comedies like New Girl or It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia, you might like Netflix's Blockbuster, but it's no secret: It will likely not be your favorite. Currently, Blockbuster has a 24% rating on Rotten Tomatoes by critics and a 42% rating by audiences, despite being led by Melissa Fumero, known for her role as Amy Santiago on Brooklyn 99, and Randall Park of The Interview, Always Be My Maybe, and Fresh off the Boat. The irony is that it has all the makings of a TV show that could be great but it lacks a compelling storyline and character development.
Collider
Steve Burns Reveals Why He Left 'Blue's Clues'
If you are a 90s kid, you probably remember watching Blue's Clues and yelling at your television to tell Steve where the pawprint was. Or at least that's how I remember the 90s. The show, which I attribute to my own love of mysteries and detective stories, gave so much joy to the generation who grew up with it from 1996-2006, which is why you're probably going to see a lot of adults watching Blue's Big City Adventure, a movie that unites all three former hosts to see Josh (Joshua Dela Cruz) and Blue head to New York City so Josh could audition for Broadway.
Collider
Josh Dallas on 'Manifest's Final Season, Ben/Saanvi, and His Directorial Debut
Since 2018, Manifest has kept audiences on their toes about the mystery of what really happened to the passengers of Flight 828, and last year the series nearly came to an end without any closure for the fans and the cast. Luckily, Netflix saved the series and gave it one more season to close up all of the loose ends. With the first half of Season 4 arriving on the streamer earlier this month, Collider got the chance to chat with the series' star Josh Dallas to discuss what's coming in the back half of the season.
Collider
'Spider-Man' Spin-Off Series 'Silk' Swings Into a New Streamer Home
Angela Kang, the showrunner on The Walking Dead, is moving into the superhero business. Kang has just moved her overall deal from AMC to Amazon and has just now signed on to take over the role of showrunner on Silk: Spider Society, which will be the first in a host of Marvel projects set within Sony Pictures' Spider-Man universe, which features more than 900 characters. The show will be executive produced by Phil Lord and Christopher Miller (The Lego Movie, Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse) and will air domestically at first on MGM+, while globally Amazon will stream it via Prime Video.
Comments / 0