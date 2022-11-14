Read full article on original website
inkfreenews.com
Life History Of The Immortal J. N.
WARSAW — Old-timers in Warsaw and Kosciusko county, to a large number will recall “The Immortal J.N.,” who, in the1870s and early1880s, made perennial visits to this section of the midwest. His name was Jacob Newman Free. With his long, flowing, gray hair, at first glance he...
inkfreenews.com
Multimedia Journalist With Editing And Managerial Experience
Multimedia Journalist With Editing And Managerial Experience. Managerial responsibilities and skills include but not limited to: management experience; overseeing an experienced staff; making weekly assignments and scheduling; in addition to the position’s own reporting duties. This is a full time position covering city, town and county meetings and events...
inkfreenews.com
DreamOn Studios Celebrates New Home
WARSAW — DreamOn Studios aims to share “stories that move,” according to one of its founders, Mason Geiger. “We want to create content and share stories and give people the ability to move people to action,” he said on Thursday, Nov. 17. “Everyone has a story, so getting to share those.”
inkfreenews.com
Becknell Active In The Warsaw Community
WARSAW — Luke Becknell has always been active in the Warsaw community. Becknell was born and raised in Bourbon. After graduating from Indiana University Bloomington, he moved to Warsaw in 1976 and started Today’s Headlines, a hair salon in Warsaw. Becknell still owns the salon and runs it with his wife, Michelle.
inkfreenews.com
Michael Kent Keith — UPDATED
Michael “Mike” Kent Keith, 64, Winona Lake, died Wednesday, Nov. 16, 2022, at Paddock Springs Assisted Living, Warsaw. Mike was born April 20, 1958, in Fort Wayne, to Janet Eileen (Moser) and Lee Thomas Keith. He attended Wayne High School in Fort Wayne, and later earned his Bachelor...
inkfreenews.com
Help Us Find The Biggest Cat In Kosciusko County
WARSAW — Calling all Kosciusko County cat owners!. The Papers Inc. is holding a contest to find the largest domestic cat in the county — similar to a competition held 100 years ago. Winners will be determined based on weight. Prizes will be awarded to the top five...
inkfreenews.com
Indiana Rail Excursion Company Acquires Historic Observation Car
FORT WAYNE — The Fort Wayne Railroad Historical Society has acquired the Riding Mountain Park, a vintage streamlined dome-sleeper-observation car built in 1954 for transcontinental passenger train service on the Canadian Pacific. The acquisition was made possible by a private donor. Plans call for the car to undergo a...
inkfreenews.com
Area Accident Reports
Officers with the Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Department investigated the following accidents:. 6:50 a.m. Monday, Nov. 14, on CR 200E, 1,500 feet south of Armstrong Road. Driver: Jade Grady, 24, EMS D Lane, Syracuse. Driver struck deer. Damage up to $5,000. 3:38 p.m. Monday, Nov. 14, on CR 150W and...
inkfreenews.com
Warsaw Area Career Center Student Projects Raise Money For CASA
WARSAW — Warsaw Area Career Center students recently partnered with CASA of Kosciusko County. In anticipation of the 2022 Holiday Festival to raise awareness and funding to advocate for the best interest of abused and neglected children who are entangled in the Kosciusko County court system by recruiting, training and supporting volunteers to serve as Court Appointed Special Advocates, teachers Marc Huffer and Andrea Miller took on special student-made projects to donate to the cause.
inkfreenews.com
Greater Warsaw Ministerial Association Raises $1,000 For Thanksgiving Assistance
WARSAW — The Greater Warsaw Ministerial Association matched a challenge grant of $500 to raise $1,000 for Thanksgiving assistance, partnering with St. Anne’s Episcopal Church, Warsaw. Food assistance is given to families in coordination with Warsaw Community Schools. “We appreciate everyone who participated to help us reach this...
inkfreenews.com
Christkindlmarkt Set For Nov. 18-20 In Peru
PERU — Christkindlmarkt is a Christmas market with a German theme which starts from 4-10 p.m. Friday, Nov. 18, 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 19, and 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 20. The event will occur on Court Street and East Fifth Street in downtown Peru.
inkfreenews.com
Turkey Lurkey Walk/Run Begins Busy Saturday In Winona Lake
WINONA LAKE — The annual Turkey Lurkey 5k walk/run will kick off a festive, busy Saturday in Winona Lake. The walk/run begins at 9 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 19, and consists of a race through the Winona Lake Trails and is open to racers, runners, and walkers. All net funds...
inkfreenews.com
Maple Leaf Farms, Polywood Competing For Coolest Thing Made In Indiana Title
KOSCIUSKO COUNTY — Two local companies — Maple Leaf Farms and Polywood — are in the elite eight round vying for the title of the Indiana Chamber of Commerce’s second annual “Coolest Thing Made in Indiana” contest. Online voting for round four, which will...
inkfreenews.com
Duncan Stepping Down From Winona Lake Council
WINONA LAKE — Denny Duncan is stepping down from Winona Lake Town Council after almost seven years. The Winona Lake Town Council recognized Duncan at its meeting on Tuesday, Nov. 15, his last with the council. His resignation is effective Nov. 30. Duncan, the current council vice president, is...
inkfreenews.com
County Park Board To Seek Public Input Regarding Parks’ Planning
WARSAW — The public should soon be able to weigh in on planning for Kosciusko County parks and recreation. At its meeting on Thursday, Nov. 17, the Kosciusko County Parks and Recreation Board further discussed preparing a master plan. It’s expected to be finished in the spring and will enable the board to apply for grants.
inkfreenews.com
Jefferson STEM, Teachers Credit Union Make Science Happen
WARSAW — On Thursday, Nov. 10, second-grade students from Jefferson STEM Elementary School visited Science Central in Fort Wayne. While there, students experienced science firsthand while learning about space, states of matter, solar energy, and more. Warsaw Community Schools staff would like to thank Teachers Credit Union for their...
inkfreenews.com
Syracuse Town Council Enters Into Interlocal Agreement On Dike Project
SYRACUSE — David Johnston, a member of the Turkey Creek Dike & Dam Conservancy District, came before the Syracuse Town Council during its regular meeting Tuesday night, Nov. 15, to address concerns raised by a council member. The council member thought it would be illegal for the town to...
inkfreenews.com
Warsaw Hikes Park Rental Fees
WARSAW – Rental fees for several Warsaw Parks buildings will increase by over 10% in 2023 to keep up with costs. Parks Superintendent Larry Plummer presented the 2021 and 2022 rental fees to the Warsaw Parks and Recreation Board at their meeting Tuesday to see if the board saw any need to increase the figures or what their thoughts were on the rates.
inkfreenews.com
Dolores Kay Kramer
Dolores Kay Kramer, 72, Middlebury, died at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 15, 2022, at her home in Middlebury. She was born March 4, 1950. Surviving are her children, John Wilson, Bourbon, Darci Wilson, Elkhart, Chami Kramer, Goshen and Kyla Kramer, Granger; seven grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; brother, Richard (Carolyn) Eysol, Granger; and a stepsister, Gina (Mike) Peru-Friccero, Alaska.
inkfreenews.com
Justin Ray Styers — UPDATED
Justin Ray Styers, 21, Plymouth, died Sunday, Nov. 13, 2022, at Memorial Hospital, South Bend. Justin was born July 17, 2001. Justin is survived by his parents Scott and Beth Styers, Plymouth; his brother Brandon (Ashley) Styers, Plymouth; maternal grandparents, Ronnie (Donna) McCartney, Plymouth and Nancy McCartney, South Bend; and his paternal grandmother Linda Styers, Plymouth.
