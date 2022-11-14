WARSAW — Warsaw Area Career Center students recently partnered with CASA of Kosciusko County. In anticipation of the 2022 Holiday Festival to raise awareness and funding to advocate for the best interest of abused and neglected children who are entangled in the Kosciusko County court system by recruiting, training and supporting volunteers to serve as Court Appointed Special Advocates, teachers Marc Huffer and Andrea Miller took on special student-made projects to donate to the cause.

