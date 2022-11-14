Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
New York Residents to Receive $1,000 MonthlyAneka DuncanNew York City, NY
New York witness captures light spheres on surveillance cameraRoger MarshOrangeburg, NY
Raided! Brooklyn’s Cannabis Shop Charged for Illegal Sales as NY’s Gray Market Cannabis Crackdown BeginsWilliam DavisBrooklyn, NY
Raid of Illegal Weed Shop in BrooklynBridget MulroyBrooklyn, NY
2-year-old and Father Found Dead in Apartment: Baby Starves to Death After Dad Dies of a Heart Attackjustpene50New York City, NY
therealdeal.com
David Zwirner adds gallery, office space in Chelsea
David Zwirner Gallery has picked up another piece of Chelsea. The New York art fixture signed a 36,000-square-foot lease with Elijah Equities at 520 West 20th Street, the Commercial Observer reported. Zwirner’s new headquarters and gallery space will occupy part of the ground floor and the entire second and third floors.
therealdeal.com
Richard Mack: New York developers “made to feel like the devil”
Holding the microphone only briefly, developer Richard Mack swung for the fences during a discussion of affordable housing in New York City. “We are in this situation [of unaffordability] because of rent regulation,” the Mack Real Estate Group CEO said at an event in Midtown. “It creates entitlement for those who have apartments and pushes up rents for those who don’t.”
nrf.com
10 must-see New York City stores
NRF 2023: Retail’s Big Show offers a chance to peek into the future as it’s being created in one of the world’s great retail centers — New York City. Daniel Hodges, CEO of Retail Store Tours, has selected 10 spaces that highlight innovations driving the future of retail.
therealdeal.com
Naftali, Blavatnik land $385M for big Williamsburg resi project
Miki Naftali and Len Blavatnik scored $385 million in construction financing for their expansive residential project on the Williamsburg waterfront. Naftali Group and Blavatnik’s Access Industries scored a $310 million senior loan from Arkansas-based Bank OZK along with $75 million in mezzanine financing from Barings, the investment arm of MassMutual, for the three-building, 561-unit project at 470 Kent Avenue. Two of the buildings will be rental apartments while a third will contain condos.
therealdeal.com
Midwood sells $33M penthouse at UES condo project
UPDATED, Nov. 17, 2022, 1 p.m.: John Usdan wasn’t keen on having a combined unit at his Midwood Investment & Development’s condo building on the Upper East Side, but has pulled in 33 million good reasons to do so. The sale of the penthouse at 150 East 78th...
Security firms are turning NYC's street trees into surveillance posts for guards
A Lower East Side tree with an electronic surveillance dot drilled into its trunk. The trees are watching. [ more › ]
ETOnline.com
Inside Anna Delvey’s New York City Apartment and House Arrest (Exclusive)
therealdeal.com
Urban Commons puts FiDi hotel into bankruptcy
Los Angeles hospitality firm Urban Commons has filed for bankruptcy on the hotel portion of the Wagner at the Battery, just weeks after a lender filed a petition to foreclose on the Lower Manhattan asset. A company-controlled entity sought Chapter 11 protection Tuesday, according to court documents filed in the...
Can You Afford to Live in New York City? Here's How to Find Out
Living in New York City can be extraordinarily expensive, but it doesn't have to be.
fox5ny.com
Golden Girls Kitchen NYC is set to open soon
NEW YORK - The Golden Girls fans can say "thank you for being a friend" and get their fix of the beloved sitcom in a pop-up restaurant coming to the Seaport District in Lower Manhattan. The experience opens Dec. 7 and it's already accepting reservations. If the concept sounds familiar,...
A Long Island village is prepping for months without internet. Is NYC ready, too?
A Nassau County village laid out a contingency plan earlier this year in case the internet ever goes out for months. The village of Lynbrook recently released an 11-page plan detailing how the government and essential services could run without broadband. [ more › ]
Curbed
The Office Is Half-Dead
After a post–Labor Day push (and some not-so-veiled threats from employers), New York City workers’ return to the office has stalled — at least for now. A September survey from the business-advocacy organization Partnership for NYC found that only 9 percent of Manhattan office employees were back full time but expected that the overall occupancy rate would top 50 percent by the end of the year. But as The City reported this week, while office occupancy has been increasing since last year’s Omicron wave, it’s plateaued at 47 percent over the last month, according to building-security company Kastle Systems, which aggregates office swipe-card data. (Still, there’s good news for David Solomon and Stephen Ross: Real-estate and financial-services firms had some of the highest occupancy rates, at 82 and 56 percent, respectively.)
techeblog.com
Rare Look Inside a Penthouse at 111 West 57th Street, the World’s Thinnest Skyscraper
You’ve seen a steeplejack atop the Chrysler Building, so why not take a look inside a penthouse at 111 West 57th Street, the world’s thinnest skyscraper? It’s located on Billionaire’s Row, a set of ultra-luxury residential skyscrapers, built along the southern end of Central Park in Manhattan, New York City.
therealdeal.com
Brooklyn Brewery to expand in move to Greenpoint
Brooklyn Brewery is tapping out in Williamsburg, but its next location is a mere pub crawl from its longtime home. The company signed a 41,000-square-foot lease at Shlomo Karpen’s eight-story development at 1 Wythe Avenue in Greenpoint, the Commercial Observer reported. The spot is only four blocks from 79 North 11th Street, which Brooklyn Brewery plans to shutter.
9 things to do in NYC this weekend (Nov. 17 - 20)
The city is full of life and it has so much to offer this weekend! Let 1010 WINS help you plan your fun with great events for family and friends of all ages.
winsightgrocerybusiness.com
HMart to open new store on Tuesday on Long Island
Specialty Grocer HMart will open its newest store on Long Island in New York on Tuesday, according to the Korean grocer’s website. The new store will be located at 34-51 48th Street and will feature fresh produce, meat, seafood, Asian groceries and housewares. The Asian supermarket chain will open...
therealdeal.com
Argo’s Greenwich Village condo sees quick-fire sales
UPDATED, Nov. 15, 2022, 3:15 p.m.: Argo Real Estate sold almost all of its units at a new Greenwich Village condo building in 10 days as Manhattan’s luxury market plows ahead to top out a busy year. Argo’s ongoing project at 64 University Place saw 24 of its 28...
Upper East Side Barnes & Noble To Return After Two Years
It was upsetting news when the UES Barnes & Noble announced their closure, alongside many other businesses, back in 2020. A company statement declared the space was “too large, and too expensive,” however, a spokesperson promised the store’s return at a new site in the future. Two years later, such a promise has been kept as a new Barnes & Noble location will grace the UES in the Agora Building on 1556 3rd Ave. by spring of 2023, according to Patch. “It is very good news to bring our bookstore back to the Upper East Side,” said Barnes & Noble CEO, James Daunt, in a statement. “It was very sad to close in the depths of the pandemic and especially pleasing now to reopen with one that is so dramatically more attractive….Bookstores are bursting with energy, with events back in full swing and now a wave of new bookstore openings is underway.” The new location will take over a former Duane Reade, spanning 8,000 square feet—small in comparison to the neighborhood’s former 55,000 square foot store.
Eater
First Ramen Restaurant in the World to Garner a Michelin Star Will Open in Brooklyn
Tokyo’s Tsuta, the first ramen restaurant to receive a Michelin star, will open its first NYC location on Friday, November 18, at 22 Old Fulton Street, near Elizabeth Place. The restaurant is located next to %Arabica, another hit Japanese transplant that opened in the neighborhood two years earlier. The...
therealdeal.com
Avi Philipson to All Year: Get me out of here
Avi Philipson’s Paragraph Partners wants out of its deal to acquire bankrupt Brooklyn landlord All Year Holdings’ massive rental portfolio. Earlier this year, All Year agreed to sell over 100 properties — mostly walk-up apartment buildings Bedford-Stuyvesant, Bushwick and Williamsburg — to an investor group that included Philipson and Rubin Schron’s Cammeby’s International Group for $60 million. If approved, the deal would have allowed All Year to exit bankruptcy after years of financial distress.
