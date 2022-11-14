Is Wright the wrong choice for Steelers?

The Steelers got back on the winning side Sunday afternoon with a 10-point win against the New Orleans Saints.

It would’ve been a 16-point win, but kicker Matthew Wright missed two field goals.

He did make two field goals and made both extra points.

While his missed kicks didn’t hurt the Steelers against the Saints, it could be a factor moving forward.

The Steelers are not scoring a lot of points this year and need all the help they can get.

Head Coach Mike Tomlin talked about why they signed Wright after releasing rookie Nick Sciba after the Philadelphia game.

“We've had success with him,” said Tomlin. “He left here and had continual success in the league. I think he was 21 of 24 in J'ville [Jacksonville]. He's been successful in the league. We were comfortable with that information not only in terms of what he's done in the National Football League but what he's done here with us.

So, it wasn't a long or significant discussion. Not necessary.”

Wright got his start in the league with Pittsburgh, playing in three games for Chris Boswell.

Now that Boswell is on Injured Reserve for at least the next three games with a groin injury, they need Wright to be more accurate.

Sciba was perfect in his Steelers debut. He made two field goals of 38 and 28-yards and one extra point against the Eagles.

Tomlin decided to go with the player with more experience, but if Wright keeps making only 50 percent of his attempts. It could be a decision that comes back to bite the Steelers.

Wright did make a field goal of 59-yards, a career high, earlier this season with Kansas City, but one of his missed field goals on Sunday was under 40 yards.