ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Is Wright the wrong choice for Steelers?

By Andrew Limberg
93.7 The Fan
93.7 The Fan
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4GhWIU_0jAFZBKv00

The Steelers got back on the winning side Sunday afternoon with a 10-point win against the New Orleans Saints.

It would’ve been a 16-point win, but kicker Matthew Wright missed two field goals.

He did make two field goals and made both extra points.

While his missed kicks didn’t hurt the Steelers against the Saints, it could be a factor moving forward.

The Steelers are not scoring a lot of points this year and need all the help they can get.

Head Coach Mike Tomlin talked about why they signed Wright after releasing rookie Nick Sciba after the Philadelphia game.

“We've had success with him,” said Tomlin. “He left here and had continual success in the league. I think he was 21 of 24 in J'ville [Jacksonville]. He's been successful in the league. We were comfortable with that information not only in terms of what he's done in the National Football League but what he's done here with us.
So, it wasn't a long or significant discussion. Not necessary.”

Wright got his start in the league with Pittsburgh, playing in three games for Chris Boswell.

Now that Boswell is on Injured Reserve for at least the next three games with a groin injury, they need Wright to be more accurate.

Sciba was perfect in his Steelers debut. He made two field goals of 38 and 28-yards and one extra point against the Eagles.

Tomlin decided to go with the player with more experience, but if Wright keeps making only 50 percent of his attempts. It could be a decision that comes back to bite the Steelers.

Wright did make a field goal of 59-yards, a career high, earlier this season with Kansas City, but one of his missed field goals on Sunday was under 40 yards.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FanSided

Aaron Rodgers has just one word response to Packers fans booing the team

Aaron Rodgers responded to the boos that Green Bay Packers fans rained down on the team as they lost on Thursday Night Football. If the Green Bay Packers were to have won on Thursday night against the Tennessee Titans, they would have improved their chances of making the playoffs to 20 percent, 1-in-5. Instead, they dropped all the way down to about five percent according to FiveThirtyEight’s model.
GREEN BAY, WI
The Comeback

Surprising name emerges in Auburn coaching search

The Auburn coaching search has taken an interesting turn. There are now rumors that Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney is in the mix for the open head coach spot. According to some reports, Swinney was in contact with the school over the weekend. That would be an interesting hire for Auburn considering that Swinney is Read more... The post Surprising name emerges in Auburn coaching search appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
AUBURN, AL
fantasypros.com

Ndamukong Suh signs with Eagles

According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, DT Ndamukong Suh has signed a 1-year deal with the Philadelphia Eagles. (Ian Rapoport on Twitter) The Eagles have struggled in recent weeks to plug up the run, which was a major contributor to their loss to the Washington Commanders on Monday night. The Eagles have signed Suh to help with opposing running games while rookie DT Jordan Davis remains sidelined with an injury. The Eagles continue to add to their front seven as one of the top defenses fights for a postseason push.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Ndamukong Suh's Free Agency Decision

The Philadelphia Eagles have added more depth to their defensive line. Just one day after signing defensive tackle Linval Joseph, they've now agreed to terms with Ndamukong Suh, per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport. It's a one-year deal. Suh has been a free agent throughout this season after he wasn't signed...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
93.7 The Fan

93.7 The Fan

Pittsburgh, PA
5K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

All sports news from Pittsburgh, including the Pirates, Steelers, Penguins and more.

 https://www.audacy.com/937thefan

Comments / 0

Community Policy