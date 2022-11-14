Read full article on original website
"We Had A Different Idea Of How The Character Should Look": 15 Actors Who Were Recast And Why It Happened
"It was just a bad luck situation."
Anya Taylor-Joy on the ‘Smorgasbord’ of Genres in Dark Comedy ‘The Menu’
For someone still relatively new to Hollywood, Anya Taylor-Joy rarely misses. From her 2015 breakthrough performance in Robert Eggers’ “The Witch” to her star-making turn in Netflix hit “The Queen’s Gambit,” her still nascent career has consisted of mostly high-profile roles in critical darlings. Sure, last year’s hyper-stylized “Last Night in Soho” was a bit divisive, but it was a bold swing and she was as razor-sharp as ever. No longer just an indie darling, she smoothly transitioned into bigger-budget fare, furthering her collaboration with Eggers in the critically beloved epic “The Northman,” and recently wrapping George Miller’s “Mad Max: Fury...
#MeToo movement comes full circle in Oscar-worthy newsroom drama 'She Said'
Since the #MeToo movement got kicked into full gear in 2017, a number of films have attempted to grapple with the fallout in direct and indirect ways, including The Assistant, which centered on a fictitious movie production company, and Bombshell, which looked at the culture within Fox News. But the new film She Said is the first to tackle what started it all, the investigative piece about movie producer Harvey Weinstein in the New York Times by reporters Megan Twohey and Jodi Kantor.The film – directed by Maria Schrader and written by Rebecca Lenkiewicz – takes a deep dive on...
Where Was ‘The Wonder’ Filmed? Top Filming Locations
It’s been a big year for Florence Pugh. From Olivia Wilde’s Don’t Worry Darling to her most recent role in the Netflix period drama The Wonder, the actress is making waves and establishing herself firmly as a fan favorite. Based on the 2016 novel of the same name by Emma Donoghue, The Wonder stars Pugh as an English nurse who is sent to the Irish countryside to look over a young girl who has mysteriously been able to survive for months without eating. While the plot is certainly intriguing enough, one thing viewers can’t help but notice is the picturesque scenery that appears throughout the entire...
That's How You Know! Your Magical Guide to the Enchanted Sequel, 'Disenchanted'
If you’ve been dreaming of an Enchanted sequel, then that dream is finally coming true! That's right, Disney confirmed the follow-up film, Disenchanted in 2020—and ever since, we've been really, truly excited. Amy Adams' beloved character Giselle is returning for more "fantastical fun," 15 years after the would-be princess from Andalasia found herself in the real world's New York City and was saved by a true love's kiss in the original 2007 movie.
