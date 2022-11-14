Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
15 Things To Prepare For To Get Through A New Jersey Winter
Winter is coming, and I don't know about you but I'm dreading it. The fun and sun of summer have come to an end, and while we are still in the midst of fall, you can just feel winter on the horizon. Especially in the mornings when it feels like...
Is It Cheaper For NJ To Dine Out Than Cook For Thanksgiving This Year?
Thanksgiving will be here before you know it. Have you solidified your plans yet? We're down to a matter of days at this point, so chances are that you have at least an idea of what you'll be doing day-of. On the off-chance that you don't, however, you might want to ask yourself the question "is it worth it to eat at home this year?"
Holiday Tipping Guide For Food Delivery People in New Jersey
Here's a question for you: when you have pizza or food delivered, are you tipping the person who brought it to you enough?. It's easy to round up the bill for a tip or maybe you don't ask for change back, but is that the right amount?. I was thinking...
New Survey Names Most Popular Thanksgiving Food In NJ, But Is It Correct?
Well, we're officially less than a week away from turkey day! Are you hungry yet?. Hopefully, if you're hosting this year, you at least have your menu all planned out by this point. If not, maybe it's worth investing some time checking out a new survey that recently declared which Thanksgiving foods are the most and least popular here in the Garden State. I'm just letting you know now that I, personally, do NOT agree with either answer.
The Stupid/Accurate Reason This Attraction Was Named NJ’s Biggest Tourist Trap
Tourist traps. Every state has them, including New Jersey. You know, those places that are built for the sole purpose of getting people from out of town to part ways with their hard-earned money as they spend their hard-earned money just being out of town. Those places where if you...
Should New Jersey Highways Go Underground? It’s Worked In Other Cities Already
If you take a bird's eye view of New Jersey, what do you think you would see?. Obviously, you would spot trees, the coast, bodies of water, traffic and roadways. Did you know that when you combine the Garden State Parkway, the Turnpike, Route 80 and Route 287, that is nearly 650 miles of paved roadway hogging up New Jersey's surface?
Experts Reveal What NJ Residents Can Do To Protect From Winter Viruses This Year
Sure, the holidays are great and all, but what people really don't look forward to about this time of year is everyone getting sick. We're on the brink of flu season here in the Garden State and we also have to worry about all the other winter viruses that will soon rear their ugly heads in this region.
NJ Man With 5 Prior Felonies Gets Long Prison Sentence For Lots of Guns
Federal authorities say a man from Gloucester County, who has five prior felony convictions, has been sentenced for unlawfully possessing and conspiring to sell multiple firearms. 29-year-old Dylan Ianncelli of Pitman previously pleaded to one count of conspiring to make false statements in obtaining firearms and to illegally engage in...
This Is Where New Jersey Ranks For The States That Smile The Most
This is going to be a vicious cycle. When you see how New Jersey ranks among the smiliest states in the nation there is a very good chance the results will make you laugh. Anyone who has ever lived in the Garden State will swear that it is one of the happiest places on the planet. We have the beaches, the boardwalks, the nice people, the beauty, and all the things we love about the Garden State.
Don’t worry, NJ: Springsteen has been getting this lyric of his wrong, too
Like any born-and-raised New Jerseyan, I’m a fan of The Boss’ Thunder Road. As someone who is also from Freehold, it’s damn near mandatory. So you can imagine the guilt I felt when I found out I had the lyrics wrong for decades, how could it be?!
Expert Rates New Jersey Pizza Best In America, Favorite Places Revealed
It's a huge honor, as well as an accurate statement, that New Jersey has the best pizza in America. We’ve lived under the shadow of the proverbial “New York pizza” our whole lives, but now we're finally getting our due. When Food & Wine Magazine declared that our State has the best pizza, an epic "pizza trail" was born and you need to hit it.
The Ben Franklin Bridge Closed For Traffic Into New Jersey
The eastbound side of the Ben Franklin Bridge is closed, as of 2:30 pm on Monday (November 14), following a serious accident. That means motorists crossing from Philadelphia, PA into New Jersey will need to find an alternate route. Officials are working to clean up an earlier crash, including a...
Here’s A Warning For Mays Landing, NJ, Residents: Lock Your Car Doors
You know the old saying "it's better to be safe than sorry," right?. You should probably (definitely) be taking that advice right now considering more and more people within the area have been experiencing break-ins. Apparently, it hasn't calmed down much since the summer. Remember when police in Mays Landing were telling residents that they're currently seeing an increase in vehicle break-ins? That was back in June. Apparently, it's still happening.
Just In Time For Thanksgiving! Free Food Distribution Event In Ventnor, NJ
It's really disheartening to have to bring up the harsh reality of severe food insecurity here in the Garden State this time of year. Nobody likes to think about people going hungry for the holidays. Unfortunately, it's happening all around us. Here's a few sad statistics for you. Did you...
Disgruntled Driver Reportedly Stepped onto Deptford, NJ School Bus to Confront Kids
Police in Deptford Twp. New Jersey are searching for a man who reportedly stepped onto a school bus full of students in an effort to confront them. The incident happened Monday, October 24th, according to 6abc.com. Surveillance video captured the man boarding the school vehicle just after 1:30 p.m. that...
The 6 Most Entertaining Posts on New Jersey Facebook Group Sites
I love to read. As a kid I used to spend hours at the library each week, reading books and finding and checking out new ones. As I got a little older, I added newspapers to my repertoire. I was delivering newspapers as a kid, and quite often I'd read the front page as I walked through the neighborhood, delivering the news.
Sorry South Jersey, But Scrapple Is Far Superior To Pork Roll
I know most people reading this are probably scratching their heads if they hail from the Garden State. Even I have to admit, my love of scrapple isn't necessarily appreciated here in South Jersey like it is in, say, the Philly suburbs. Most Jersey people prefer pork roll. Hey, I...
Deli Meats & Cheeses In New Jersey Could Make You Sick. Here’s Why
You are going to want to throw away all the deli meats and cheeses in your fridge right now. According to 6ABC.com, The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced a listeria outbreak in six different states, including New Jersey. Other states that are involved in the listeria investigation include...
New Jersey, This Night Tubing Spot Rocks With Music And LED Light Show
Let’s go on a winter day trip, or a long weekend for that matter! This destination is a snow tuber’s paradise! Is anyone else looking for a can of PAM right now? There is no need to lube your tube, this slope is so fast that you will literally fly! Get ready to rock because this tubbing adventure is a light show and concert combined!
Dangerous Driving: This is the Deadliest Stretch of Road in NJ
A popular website has determined what is the deadliest stretch of road in New Jersey. And you might be surprised to learn that it's not the Turnpike, the Garden State Parkway, it's not the Atlantic City Expressway, nor is it any of the interstate highways in the state. While those...
Rock 104.1
Northfield NJ
7K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Rock 104.1 plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Atlantic City, New Jersey. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://rock1041.com
Comments / 0