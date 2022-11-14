Titans snap count takeaways from win against Broncos

Going into the Week 10 game against the Denver Broncos, the Tennessee Titans ranked fourth in the NFL in player games lost to injury, and they fielded a total of 68 players through eight contests.

Well, the Titans added to both of those totals on Sunday.

With cornerback Elijah Molden and wide receiver and punt returner C.J. Board making their 2022 debuts with the Titans in Week 10, Tennessee is now up to 70 players fielded, 21 shy of the record they set in 2021.

Molden’s return might be short-lived, though, as the second-year pro injured his groin, the same injury that forced him to miss the first eight games.

Going into the game, the Titans ruled out defensive lineman Jeffery Simmons, cornerback Kristian Fulton. outside linebacker Bud Dupree, linebacker Zach Cunningham, and safety Amani Hooker.

So, how did the Titans fill their voids. Find out now as we take a look at the snap counts and some takeaways from Sunday’s win.

Snap counts and takeaways: Offense

Via Jim Wyatt, Titans Online-Ryan Tannehill played all but one snap, which came when he was pulled for Malik Willis for a play. Willis fumbled, giving the ball back to the Broncos.

-Tennessee’s offensive line played every snap.

-Austin Hooper out-snapped Geoff Swaim for just the second time this season. Chig still isn’t getting enough snaps, though.

-Treylon Burks saw 35 snaps upon his return. Hopefully the Titans were just easing him back in somewhat because he needs more than that on a weekly basis. We don’t mind taking some snaps from Robert Woods, who had the most among receivers in Week 10 with 50.

Snap counts and takeaways: Defense

Via Jim Wyatt, Titans Online

-With Kristian Fulton out, Terrance Mitchell played every single snap, and he had himself a pretty good game outside of a few blunders. Kevin Byard, Roger McCreary and Andrew Adams also played 100 percent of snaps.

-Elijah Molden saw 56 snaps in his first game back from injury. However, in what is a terrible sign, Molden exited early with a groin injury. The second-year pro missed the first eight games with a groin injury.

-David Long played on 76 percent of the snaps, which is low for a guy who normally plays 100 percent or close to it every week. Long exited multiple times because of a stinger.

-Monty Rice played a season-high 43 defensive snaps after seeing just five in the previous four games, all of which came in Week 9.

-Tennessee went with a combination of Tre Avery, Lonnie Johnson and Josh Kalu to fill their voids in the secondary. No Caleb Farley, though, and the Virginia Tech product suffered a back injury during the game. Back issues were what caused Farley to slip in the 2021 NFL draft.