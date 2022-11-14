Your RoundTable hasn’t forgotten to post pictures, nor have its editors been asleep at the wheel. It’s that just a lot has been happening. But we’ll catch you up in this edition. And don’t stop sending us your pictures! Especially during this holiday celebration. We would love to see what moves you these days and how you and your family are enjoying your traditions in Evanston.

EVANSTON, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO