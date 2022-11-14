Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
10 free holiday things to do in ChicagoJennifer GeerChicago, IL
Check out Potbelly's 'underground menu'Jennifer GeerChicago, IL
Christmas In Chicago | Where To GoThe Ellison HomesteadChicago, IL
Chicago Rapper K. Noble Reveals New Album PainkillersMusic NewsChicago, IL
Video of cute zoo animals in the snow goes viralJennifer GeerChicago, IL
Related
evanstonroundtable.com
Latest news from Evanston: Your Friday daily digest
Happy Friday morning, Evanston. Kip Kirn, left, and David Gonzalez import firewood from Missouri and deliver it across the Chicago region throughout the winter. “You can’t find pretty wood like this up here,” Kirn told RoundTable photographer Richard Cahan. Better stock up on wood, hand warmers and...
evanstonroundtable.com
Picturing Evanston
The last unicorn of Evanston adorns the entrance of the Artist Book House aka the Harley Clarke Mansion on Sheridan Road. (Photo by Joerg Metzner) Joerg Metzner is a photographer and graphic designer from Germany who has been calling Evanston home since 1993. More by Joerg Metzner. The RoundTable will...
evanstonroundtable.com
City announces Thanksgiving holiday schedule
The City of Evanston has announced changes in service delivery and facility hours in recognition of the 2022 Thanksgiving holiday. No collections will occur on Thursday, November 24. Thursday’s trash, food and yard waste and recycling collections will occur on Friday, November 25. Friday condo trash and recycling collections will occur on Saturday, November 26.
evanstonroundtable.com
D65 two-way immersion families worry about future
Despite what some parents may have heard, Evanston/Skokie District 65 has not made any decisions yet about possible changes to the two-way immersion program (TWI), district officials said at a community meeting Tuesday night. The program offers instruction to elementary schoolers in both Spanish and English every day, so that...
evanstonroundtable.com
Two weeks in photos: Nov. 2 -14
Your RoundTable hasn’t forgotten to post pictures, nor have its editors been asleep at the wheel. It’s that just a lot has been happening. But we’ll catch you up in this edition. And don’t stop sending us your pictures! Especially during this holiday celebration. We would love to see what moves you these days and how you and your family are enjoying your traditions in Evanston.
Daily Northwestern
Community members criticize anti-Black workplace conditions at City Council
Community members packed the Lorraine H. Morton Civic Center to stand with Evanston’s Black employees at Monday night’s City Council meeting. The action comes after an anonymous coalition of around 30 Black city employees released a letter earlier this month detailing workplace disparities in pay, promotion and discipline. More than 100 people attended the meeting, and a group of 15 stood up in solidarity each time a speaker expressed their support for the City of Evanston Black Employee Action Group. Several public commenters said Evanston’s HR failures reflect a continued pattern of racism and anti-Blackness, despite the city’s “diverse” and “equitable” reputation.
1 Chicago Hospital Given ‘F' Grade, 7 Others in Illinois Get a ‘D' in New Safety Report
A new hospital safety report has graded more than 100 hospitals in Illinois, leaving just one Chicago hospital with an "F" and seven others with a "D" grade. The latest rankings from the Leapfrog Group, a nonprofit watchdog, analyzed nearly 3,000 general hospitals in the U.S. based on protection from things like medical errors, accidents, injuries and infections.
evanstonroundtable.com
Robert H. ‘Bob’ Kurz, 1936-2022
Robert H. “Bob” Kurz passed away peacefully on Friday, Nov. 11. The son of Walter (former publisher of the Chicago Tribune) and Ethel Hull Kurz, he served as Associate Athletic Director of Northwestern University from 1974 to 1979. A lifelong sports fan and an avid golfer, he was...
Scholarship honors Daniel Moshi, West Leyden High School student who died during choir performance
A new scholarship honors a suburban high school student who died suddenly during a choir performance last month.
evanstonroundtable.com
COVID-19 update Nov. 17, Evanston moves to ‘medium’ risk level, Cook County moves to ‘low’ risk level
This article was updated with data posted late last night, Nov. 17, in which the CDC reported that Cook County moved to the low risk level. In his latest weekly message, IDPH Director Dr. Sameer Vohra continued to “strongly recommend all that have not gotten full protection from COVID-19 and the flu to get vaccinated right away. Both the new COVID-19 bivalent booster and the flu shot target the current strains of these viruses.”
Downers Grove residents say they feel unsafe due to crime near library
DOWNERS GROVE, Ill. (CBS) -- More controversy has erupted surrounding the library in west suburban Downers Grove.Back in September, tempers flared over a drag bingo night the staff said they had to cancel due to threats. On Wednesday night, residents brought up safety concerns inside the facility.As CBS 2's Marybel González reported, a public meeting inside the Downers Grove Public Library became heated Wednesday night. Residents showed up by the dozens, saying they feel unsafe coming to the library due to crime committed at and near the facility.The concerns were amplified as some residents submitted a Freedom of Information Act...
foodgressing.com
Perry’s Steakhouse & Grille Vernon Hills, IL opening
Award-winning Perry’s Restaurants, a Texas-based boutique restaurant group, is proud to announce its third Chicago-area location, Perry’s Steakhouse & Grille, at Hawthorn Mall in Vernon Hills. Located on a freestanding site at the southwest corner of Ring Drive and Milwaukee Avenue, Perry’s Vernon Hills is set to open...
Eater
Amy Morton and Chef Debbie Gold Bring Their Memories of France to Evanston
A hospitality partnership three decades in the making will come to fruition when Amy Morton (Found, The Barn Steakhouse) and James Beard Award-winning chef Debbie Gold unveil LeTour, their new contemporary French American brasserie with Moroccan influences in Evanston. LeTour translates from French to “round” — both a reference to...
evanstonroundtable.com
City’s holiday light recycling program begins Dec. 1
The City of Evanston’s annual holiday light recycling program will be held from Thursday, December 1, 2022 through Tuesday, January 31, 2023 in conjunction with the Solid Waste Agency of Northern Cook County and Elgin Recycling. All holiday string lighting is accepted through this free program. Garlands, live greens...
evanstonroundtable.com
D65’s scores drop in four of five essentials for school success
On the 2022 5Essentials survey, School District 65 scored lower in four of the five essentials deemed critical for school success, than it did on 2021 survey. It stayed the same in one. The district scored in the “Less Implementation” range for two essentials: “Effective Leaders” and “Collaborative Teachers.” It...
Person shot at Hilton Chicago/Oak Brook Hills Resort & Conference Center
CHICAGO - A person was found shot at the Hilton Chicago/Oak Brook Hills Resort & Conference Center Tuesday night in suburban Westmont. Westmont police were called to the hotel located at 3500 block of Midwest Road for a person with a gunshot wound, officials said. The male, whose age was...
evanstonroundtable.com
At This Time
It all started four decades ago on Orrington Avenue. Kip Kirn (left) was a teenager and needed money. He loaded his pickup with firewood and knocked on doors until it all sold. “And the rest is history,” said David Gonzalez, who helps Kirn make deliveries from Chicago to Lake Forest. Every year, Kirn gets more customers. “Now we are working pretty nonstop, seven days a week,” he said. Kirn imports the wood from Missouri. “You can’t find pretty wood like this up here.” Why do people make fires? “It’s relaxing,” said Kirn. “And cozy.” (Photo by Richard Cahan)
evanstonroundtable.com
UL divisions moving in downtown brings hope for economic growth
Evanston business leaders and economic development officials have repeatedly spoken about the importance of increasing foot traffic downtown, particularly coming out of the pandemic. More workers downtown presumably means more people frequenting restaurants and buying at local stores during their lunch hours and after work – and just as important,...
See Inside Harrison Ford’s Childhood Home in Park Ridge, Illinois
While it's true that Harrison Ford now lives in Jackson, Wyoming, his roots are back in Illinois. Now, you can take a peek inside what used to be his childhood home in the Land of Lincoln back in the 1950's. In case you didn't know, Harrison Ford spent his childhood...
'Burke Buddies' at Notre Dame College Prep encourages acceptance, builds friendships beyond the classroom
CHICAGO (CBS)-- A program designed to encourage acceptance among students at one local high school has been going strong for 12 years. CBS 2's Mugo Odigwe took us inside Notre Dame College Prep in Niles.Strong friendships can take years to build, but for Will Regan and Jonathan Takyi their bond happened fast. It came so naturally, they sometimes hold hands."I like it when he helps me with getting my fries," Regan said. But, their friendship isn't exactly one of a kind.There are many others like this here at Notre Dame College Prep, an all boys Catholic high school.Meet senior Michael Heneghan and...
Comments / 0