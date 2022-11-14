ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Local United Way brings ‘the village’ to the people

Elk River Star News
Elk River Star News
 4 days ago

The old adage that it “takes a village” was on display at the Sherburne County Area United Way Community Connect event at Elk River High School on Oct. 18.

“We brought together our village of organizations that have local services and resources to provide the greater community,” said Kat Sarff, executive director of SCAUW. “Thirty-seven organizations showed up to serve and offer resources to 237 members of the community.”

The information and services provided ranged anywhere from mental health and food assistance to volunteer opportunities to veterans services and domestic violence services and so much more.

“We know that the information gained from this event expands beyond and will have a ripple effect, helping more people and strengthening our community,” Sarff said.

Through Community Connect, SCAUW was able to secure nearly 3,000 essential items to offer to attendees to ease some financial burdens.

“Examples of these items were winter jackets, laundry soap, diapers, toiletries, extensive home winterization kits, and gas cards. The items were given to attendees as they moved about and talked to organization representatives and learned more about what each of them does,” Sarff said.

Attendees also had an opportunity to get a free haircut, flu shot, lunch, and fun games for the kids to play.

Sarff said Sherburne County Area United Way is so thankful to have its “village” of sponsors and donors that made this happen. They include Blue Cross Blue Shield MN, MHealth Fairview, Edina Realty Foundation, Three Rivers Community Foundation, Connexus, Target, maurices, Period Kits MN, Salvation Army, Delta Dental, Elk River Municipal Utilities, Pizza Man, Pizza Hut, Domino’s, Coborns and Caribou Coffee in Coborn’s. She gave a shout out to Wright Hennepin Electric for a very generous donation to ensure attendees from the bordering county were also taken care of as well.

Committee members representing ISD 728, CAER Food Shelf, AmeriCorp Seniors (RSVP), Sherburne County Health and Human Services, Tri-CAP, MHealth Fairview, and volunteers Boni and Dan Fixell and countless other volunteers put their time and energy in to make the event possible, Sarff said.

“I think one of the attendees said it best when that person said: ‘It was great. No judgment, just care,’” Sarff said. “That’s exactly how we want people to remember this event.”

Elk River Star News serves the Elk River, Otsego, Rogers and Zimmerman communities dating back to 1872.

