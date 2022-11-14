Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Saint Nick Returns to Appalachian Trek Aboard the Santa Train for 2022 to See the KidsJohn M. DabbsKingsport, TN
Vendors Prepare for Speedway In Lights Opening This Weekend at Bristol Motor SpeedwayJohn M. DabbsBristol, TN
Small Town Event Brings Holiday Cheer to Locals While Avoiding Travel to Nearby CitiesJohn M. DabbsBluff City, TN
Shelters At or Near Capacity As Cold Snap Sends Region's Homeless Looking for ShelterJohn M. DabbsBristol, TN
Music City Homeless Targeted for Intervention by Metro Homeless Impact DivisionJohn M. DabbsJohnson City, TN
Related
Kingsport Times-News
Kingsport announces Christmas events, including parade, tree lighting
The city of Kingsport announced on Thursday the lineup for downtown Kingsport Christmas events, including the Christmas Parade and Christmas tree lighting on Dec. 3. This is Kingsport is partnering with the Downtown Kingsport Association. The parade and lighting will kick off all the festivities.
Kingsport Times-News
Old-Fashioned Christmas Fair starts Friday
KINGSPORT — The Kingsport Senior Center will be hosting its annual Old-Fashioned Christmas Fair on Friday and Saturday at the Kingsport Renaissance Center. Attendees can browse through baskets, greeting cards, woodworking crafts, hand-sewn and crocheted items, and much more — all created by Kingsport senior artisans.
Johnson City Press
Elizabethton Christmas Tree lighting takes place Saturday evening
ELIZABETHTON — One of the highlights of each Christmas season in Elizabethton is the lighting of the Fraser fir in the front yard of the Henderson Folsom House in downtown Elizabethton. This year, the lighting will take place on Saturday, Nov. 19, starting at 5 p.m. The event is...
wjhl.com
Daytime LIVE: A Holiday visit to The General Morgan Inn
Amy takes us for a visit to the historic and beautiful General Morgan Inn in Greeneville, as they prepare for Thanksgiving, Christmas, and the New Year!. For more information go to The General Morgan Inn website.
wjhl.com
Greeneville High School band students set to perform in Macy’s Thanksgiving Parade
GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — Nine band students from Greeneville High School were selected to perform with Macy’s Great American Band in its Thanksgiving Parade. Greeneville High School band students have been selected for this program in years past, but never this many at one time. Their band director, Brooke Williams, says it’s a huge honor.
Volunteers pack up toys for 2022 Santa Train
KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Santa Train returns to the rails Saturday for the first time in two years to celebrate 80 years of bringing joy to Eastern Kentucky, Southwest Virginia and Northeast Tennessee. Ahead of Saturday’s holiday trek, volunteers packed up donated toys and supplies in Kingsport Wednesday morning. Organizers of the regional tradition […]
wjhl.com
Kingsport Christmas Parade to stream on WJHL.com
KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – On Dec. 3, the Downtown Kingsport Association will host its annual Christmas Parade, and you can watch the full parade on WJHL.com. Join us at 6 p.m. to watch all the floats as they make their way through downtown Kingsport and Church Circle. The parade is set to conclude at 7:30 p.m.
New downtown Johnson City coffee shop approved to sell beer
Blue's Brews began as an Airstream serving hot beverages like coffee, but the business will now have some colder and harder options.
Johnson City Press
New deli opens in Johnson City Mall
Al’s Deli had its grand opening last weekend in the Mall at Johnson City. The deli, located next to Pal’s in the food court, is owned and operated by Al Rugovac. He moved from the Bronx to Johnson City two years ago with his wife and six kids, but he already had connections in the area.
Johnson City Press
Building community in Kingsport at Evelyn's Kitchen Table
The role of the server in the success of a restaurant is often underrated. Even the title itself is misleading. Servers do far more than tote food to the table. They are usually the diner’s first point of contact, helping to select the right seating location and setting the tone for the entire meal. Servers must know the menu inside and out, explaining daily features, accommodating special dietary requirements, and possessing inside information about the day’s most popular dishes and how many servings are left before they sell out.
L.L. Bean brings size-708 footprint to E&H campus
EMORY, Va. (WJHL) – Representatives from the Freeport, Maine-based company L.L. Bean made their way down to Southwest Virginia on Wednesday and offered their winter gear alongside a massive model boot known as the “Bootmobile.” The vehicle is a size-708 rendition of the company’s “Bean Boot,” which launched the brand in the early 1900s as […]
wjhl.com
Teaching Kids to be Grateful during the Holidays
(WJHL) Lisa Beilharz and Cameron White-Coleman from The Boys & Girls Club of Kingsport talk about giving kids the gift of knowing gratitude and empathy. They say gratitude is actually a learned behavior. There are several ways we can talk to children to help them learn to be thankful. Beilharz...
Kingsport Times-News
City starting citizen-led study to create Lynn Garden redevelopment plan
The Kingsport Board of Mayor and Aldermen voted unanimously Tuesday night to enter into a partnership to create a corridor development plan for Lynn Garden Drive in an effort to help revitalize the area. “This will look for ways we can provide recommendations on a redevelopment standpoint,” Kingsport City Manager...
Johnson City Press
Rogersville drag strip hosting races and car show Saturday
Cherokee Race Park is hosting both racing and a car show Saturday. There are races at the 1/8-mile drag strip scheduled for the Pro, No Box and Junior Dragster divisions. Gates open at 10 a.m. with time trials to begin at noon.
wjhl.com
Toppers hope for different outcome against Maryville
Toppers hope for different outcome against Maryville. Toppers hope for different outcome against Maryville. Speedway Children’s Charities looking forward to …. Speedway Children's Charities looking forward to announcing grants at Night of Smiles. Ticketmaster cancels Friday sales of Taylor Swift …. Ticketmaster cancels Friday sales of Taylor Swift concert...
wjhl.com
Tri-Cities EMS service gets national recognition for hiring and retaining Veterans
Unicoi County EMS is the only ground ambulance service in the nation to receive the Gold HIRE Vets Medallion Award this year. Those I spoke with say Unicoi E-M-S mirrors the brother and sisterhood of the military. Tri-Cities EMS service gets national recognition …. Unicoi County EMS is the only...
ETSU opening outdoor ice rink
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — ETSU is getting into the holiday spirit with a synthetic outdoor ice rink. The rink will be open in December and January for both students and the public. This is a first for ETSU with the rink located at University Commons outside the DP Culp Center. The new feature will […]
wjhl.com
1 dead, 1 arrested after Bristol, Va. shooting, police report
1 dead, 1 arrested after Bristol, Va. shooting, police report. 1 dead, 1 arrested after Bristol, Va. shooting, police …. 1 dead, 1 arrested after Bristol, Va. shooting, police report. James, Nkamhoua Lead No. 22 Vols to 81-50 Victory …. James, Nkamhoua Lead No. 22 Vols to 81-50 Victory over...
The Tomahawk
Take comfort in Johnson County’s new Inn
Owners, Jim and Linda Macholtz, moved to Johnson County full-time from Florida last month and decided to give the community something they felt it lacked. When asked, why an Inn? Linda said they decided to do this for one simple reason. “The area needed a luxury Inn, which people could...
wcyb.com
Food City employee assaulted after refusing to sell alcohol, police say
ABINGDON, Va. (WCYB) — According to the Abingdon Police Department, a man was arrested after assaulting a Food City employee Monday. Police said when officers arrived on scene at the Food City located at 151 Cook Street, they located the suspect, identified as Wells Brocklehurst. During the investigation, officers were informed that Brocklehurst assaulted a store employee after the employee denied Brocklehurst an alcohol sale.
Comments / 0