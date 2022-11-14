EXCLUSIVE: CBS is developing The Hilsons, a multi-camera family comedy from The Neighborhood team of writer/actor Malik Sanon and star/executive producer Cedric the Entertainer, production companies Kapital Entertainment and TrillTV, and studio CBS Studios. In The Hilsons, Written by Sanon, a mother and her two adult sons thought they knew each other until they are forced to live under the same roof for the first time in more than twenty years and discover they have all been keeping secrets from one another. Now, this seemingly loving family must learn to live together again and accept each other for who they are,...

