‘A Million Little Things’ Duo DJ Nash & Dana Honor Plot ‘Life, Changing’ Drama In The Works At NBC
EXCLUSIVE: NBC is developing a new family drama series from A Million Little Things creator DJ Nash and Dana Honor, who was an exec producer on the first four seasons. The pair have sold Life, Changing with a penalty to the network as their ABC series is coming to an end with its fifth season. Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group, is the studio. Related Story Family Comedy ‘The Hilsons’ In Works At CBS From ‘The Neighborhood’s Malik Sanon, Cedric The Entertainer, Kapital & TrillTV Related Story 'Bel-Air': Jabari Banks Is Playing By His Own Rules In Peacock Series Season 2 Teaser Related Story 'Hacks'...
The 70 Most Brutal And Painfully Accurate Observations Gen Z Has Made About Millennials That Are Funny Because They're True
Millennials really do love calling babies "tiny humans" and I think we really need to stop with that one.
Family Comedy ‘The Hilsons’ In Works At CBS From ‘The Neighborhood’s Malik Sanon, Cedric The Entertainer, Kapital & TrillTV
EXCLUSIVE: CBS is developing The Hilsons, a multi-camera family comedy from The Neighborhood team of writer/actor Malik Sanon and star/executive producer Cedric the Entertainer, production companies Kapital Entertainment and TrillTV, and studio CBS Studios. In The Hilsons, Written by Sanon, a mother and her two adult sons thought they knew each other until they are forced to live under the same roof for the first time in more than twenty years and discover they have all been keeping secrets from one another. Now, this seemingly loving family must learn to live together again and accept each other for who they are,...
Jhené Aiko & Big Sean Welcome First Child
Singer Jhené Aiko and rapper Big Sean’s bundle of joy has arrived!. On Friday, Aiko announced that she gave birth to their first child together, a baby boy who they named Noah. She wrote on Instagram, “✨11/08/22✨💙Noah Hasani💙. After 24 hours of labor, a total lunar eclipse, and...
18 Photos That Convinced Me Having A Boyfriend Is The Same As Having A Child
Nothing more romantic than leaving behind a mountain of trash or nearly burning the house down. 😍
