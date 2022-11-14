New York City, Las Vegas are among the 10 most accessible cities in the world for people with disabilities

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
New York Residents to Receive $1,000 MonthlyAneka DuncanNew York City, NY
New York witness captures light spheres on surveillance cameraRoger MarshOrangeburg, NY
Raided! Brooklyn’s Cannabis Shop Charged for Illegal Sales as NY’s Gray Market Cannabis Crackdown BeginsWilliam DavisBrooklyn, NY
Raid of Illegal Weed Shop in BrooklynBridget MulroyBrooklyn, NY
2-year-old and Father Found Dead in Apartment: Baby Starves to Death After Dad Dies of a Heart Attackjustpene50New York City, NY
vegas24seven.com
Soar into the Holidays with FlyOver in Las Vegas’ 40 Percent off Black Friday Deal
SOAR INTO THE HOLIDAYS WITH FLYOVER IN LAS VEGAS’. Immersive Flight Ride Attraction Offers 40 Percent Off Nov. 21 Through Dec. 5. To kick off Black Friday, FlyOver in Las Vegas – the Strip’s premier flight ride attraction – is offering 40 percent off ticket prices from Monday, Nov. 21 through Monday, Dec. 5. Use promo code: FLYBLACKFRIDAY at checkout on flyoverlasvegas.com to redeem online.
Eater
How One Chef Went From Serving Global Food to Opening Henderson’s Newest Dry-Aged Steakhouse
Served is no longer serving, but fans of popular local chef Matthew Meyer are swiftly learning that he’s still heating up the Henderson food scene, this time with 138°, which opened October 15. That 138° is Meyer’s evolution of his breakfast and lunch spot, Served, and its more...
Fox5 KVVU
Changes coming to Historic Commercial Center to help bars, restaurants move in
Some Nevada hospitals seeing record volumes for pediatric patients as respiratory illnesses spread. Squatters cause more issues for residents of downtown Las Vegas townhomes in massive June fire. A Las Vegas man was sentenced in court Wednesday for the death of his 14-year-old son. Las Vegas meat distributors battle bird...
Eater
Yet Another Food Hall Is Planned to Open in Las Vegas
On the heels of food halls planned on the Strip and in the southwest valley, a new food hall is slated to open in downtown Las Vegas. The Fremont Hotel and Casino will debut its new food hall in December, according to a Facebook post. The food hall is part of Boyd Gaming’s $50 million expansion. The 13,150-square-foot food hall will become home to a Steak ‘n Shake, Henderson-based brunch spot CraftKitchen, cozy ramen restaurant Tomo Noodles, southern chicken tender eatery Huey Magoo’s, San Francisco-based Roli Roti, and a Dunkin’.
Las Vegas entrepreneur Tony Hsieh was weaning off nitrous oxide with brother’s help in final weeks alive
Tony Hsieh’s last weeks alive appear to differ from the year prior, where the late Las Vegas entrepreneur and former Zappos CEO was caught in a downward spiral of alleged drug misuse and bad business transactions, documents the 8 News Now Investigators reviewed Wednesday said.
jammin1057.com
Nevada’s Richest County Isn’t What You Think It Is
The richest county in Nevada isn’t what you think it is. When we think about Nevada’s richest areas, pictures of cash flowing on the famous Las Vegas Strip are often thought of. But, the wealthiest county in Nevada isn’t Clark County. In fact, the richest county isn’t even...
milestomemories.com
New Capital One Lounge Coming to Las Vegas Airport
New Capital One Lounge Coming to Las Vegas Airport. Capital One recently launched its Lounge network and opened the first location at Dallas/Fort Worth (DFW) International Airport a year ago. Two additional lounges were announced already for Denver International Airport and at Washington Dulles International Airport. They were set to open in 2022, but the opening date has been pushed for sometime in 2023.
8newsnow.com
Cisco Aguilar on election and mail ballots
The seceretary of state elect sits down with 8 News Now Investigator Vanessa Murphy to discuss the election and mail ballots. The seceretary of state elect sits down with 8 News Now Investigator Vanessa Murphy to discuss the election and mail ballots. What you need to know about recycling in...
Fox5 KVVU
Las Vegas pig farm finally ‘pigging-out’ after empty pandemic troughs
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Las Vegas Strip is known for some of its finest restaurants and thousands of pigs rely on those scraps from these restaurants daily. In 2020, during the height of the pandemic, Las Vegas Livestock was struggling to feed their pigs as the pandemic shutdown limiting food coming into the farm. But now, the farm said things are finally looking up for their hungry pigs.
Fox5 KVVU
Frontier Airlines launches pass that offers unlimited flights
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Frontier Airlines has announced that it has launched a pass that offers travelers unlimited flights. According to a news release, as part of the “GoWild! All-You-Can-Fly Pass,” travelers will have access to unlimited flights between Frontier’s U.S. destinations, including Puerto Rico, for one annual price.
lasvegasmagazine.com
LVing: Lone Mountain home offers privacy and luxury in Las Vegas
The community of Lone Mountain is unlike any other in Southern Nevada, located immediately north of Summerlin and bordered on the west by the Red Rock Canyon National Conservation Area. Some call it the Sedona of Summerlin, and it’s not hard to see why: With its large number of horse ranches and natural terrain and parks, the area is an ideal retreat for those who love the energy of the Las Vegas Strip, but want to keep a sense of privacy and security.
8newsnow.com
Jerry's Forecast: Thursday, Nov. 17 at 6:17 p.m.
Jerry’s Forecast: Thursday, Nov. 17 at 6:17 p.m. Jerry's Forecast: Thursday, Nov. 17 at 6:17 p.m. What you need to know about recycling in Las Vegas …. What you need to know about recycling in Las Vegas valley. Fallen Nevada State Police Trooper to be honored …. More than...
news3lv.com
THINGS TO DO: Holiday events and sights around Las Vegas
Looking for a holiday experience in Las Vegas? Check out these cool events happening around town. Fans of the Christmas spectacular 'Enchant' will be able to enjoy the attraction at two separate locations once again this holiday season. Enchant Christmas will host its winter wonderland at the Las Vegas Ballpark and Resorts World this year, with tickets on sale now.
Fox5 KVVU
Squatters cause more issues for residents of downtown Las Vegas townhomes in massive June fire
Changes coming to Historic Commercial Center to help bars, restaurants move in. Some Nevada hospitals seeing record volumes for pediatric patients as respiratory illnesses spread. A Las Vegas man was sentenced in court Wednesday for the death of his 14-year-old son. Las Vegas meat distributors battle bird flu, inflation ahead...
Resorts World Robbed, Bellagio Blocking Iconic Fountains & Wynn Las Vegas Bans Filming
On this week’s MtM Vegas we have so much to talk about including Resorts World getting robbed and Wynn chiming in on casino filming. Before we dive in don’t forget to subscribe to the Miles to Memories YouTube channel to see every episode plus our Vegas reviews, guides and tours!
travelweekly.com
Room rates are through the roof in Las Vegas. What's behind the surge?
Las Vegas visitors paid the highest average daily room rate (ADR) in the city's history in September, a trend that will likely continue as the Strip enjoys heavy post-lockdown demand. September had the highest ADR on record at $187.18, according to statistics from the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority....
Man left in financial limbo after unemployment overpayment notice
LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A Las Vegas man says he is stuck in financial limbo after he got notices from the state’s unemployment department. He says he was told he must pay back thousands of dollars after being overpaid unemployment benefits. Joel Pearlman says he filed for unemployment...
New Nightclub and Skydiving Attraction Proposed at Neonopolis
Plans for thrilling attraction Aerodium and restaurant Crash N Burn are currently before the Las Vegas Planning Commission
Las Vegas Weekly
Every night feels like industry night at Las Vegas’ new Mexican steakhouse Toca Madera
A Mexican steakhouse laser-focused on top-notch ingredients, farm-to-glass cocktails, sophisticated design and entertainment bordering on theatrical, Toca Madera appears to be tailor-made for the Las Vegas Strip. But while Noble 33 Hospitality co-founders Mikey Tanha and Tosh Berman first met while partying at XS Nightclub more than 10 years ago,...
foodgressing.com
Christmas in Las Vegas 2022: Dinner, Turkey To Go, Brunch, Restaurants
Looking for ways to celebrate Christmas in Las Vegas this year? This post covers Christmas Las Vegas 2022 including where to go for Christmas dinner in Las Vegas, where to get turkey to go as well as features for brunch, lunch and takeout by local restaurants and businesses. Christmas Eve...
