Two former WWE Superstars are now a married couple. According to Wrestling Inc. Impact Wrestling stars Deonna Purrazzo and Steve Maclin tied the knot on Nov. 10. The couple had their ceremony at the Hewitt Oaks in Bluffton, South Carolina, and several professional wrestling stars were in attendance, including Chelsea Green, Matt Cardona, Britt Baker, Wendy Choo, Tasha Steelz, McKenzie Mitchell, and Zoe Lucas.

BLUFFTON, SC ・ 2 DAYS AGO