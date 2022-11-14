ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Lansing, MI

Bowl Projections from Action Network: Where MSU, rest of Big Ten lands after Week 11

By Robert Bondy
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
Lansing State Journal

Another week of college football is in the books, and that means we are one week closer to bowl season.

As we do every week, I’ve taken a look at the updated bowl projections from Brett McMuprhy of Action Network and pulled out where Michigan State and the rest of the Big Ten teams landed. In this week’s projection, McMurphy has 10 Big Ten teams listed — including Michigan State.

Check out where the Spartans and every other Big Ten team lands in McMurphy’s updated bowl projections:

Armed Forces Bowl

Matchup: Michigan State vs. SMU

Date: Dec. 22, 2022

Location: Fort Worth, Texas

Guaranteed Rate Bowl

Matchup: Maryland vs. Kansas

Date: Dec. 27, 2022

Location: Phoenix, Arizona

Pinstripe Bowl

Matchup: Minnesota vs. Duke

Date: Dec. 29, 2022

Location: New York, N.Y.

Duke's Mayo Bowl

Matchup: Purdue vs. Pitt

Date: Dec. 30, 2022

Location: Charlotte, North Carolina

Music City Bowl

Matchup: Wisconsin vs. Arkansas

Date: Dec. 31, 2022

Location: Nashville, Tennessee

ReliaQuest Bowl

Matchup: Iowa vs. Kentucky

Date: Jan. 2, 2023

Location: Tampa, Florida

Citrus Bowl

Matchup: Illinois vs. Ole Miss

Date: Jan. 2, 2023

Location: Orlando, Florida

Cotton Bowl

Matchup: Penn State vs. UCF

Date: Jan. 2, 2023

Location: Arlington, Texas

Rose Bowl

Matchup: Michigan vs. Oregon

Date: Jan. 2, 2023

Location: Pasadena, California

Fiesta Bowl (CFP Semifinal)

Matchup: Ohio State vs. TCU

Date: Dec. 31, 2022

Location: Glendale, Arizona

