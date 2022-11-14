Bowl Projections from Action Network: Where MSU, rest of Big Ten lands after Week 11
Another week of college football is in the books, and that means we are one week closer to bowl season.
As we do every week, I’ve taken a look at the updated bowl projections from Brett McMuprhy of Action Network and pulled out where Michigan State and the rest of the Big Ten teams landed. In this week’s projection, McMurphy has 10 Big Ten teams listed — including Michigan State.
Check out where the Spartans and every other Big Ten team lands in McMurphy’s updated bowl projections:
Armed Forces Bowl
Matchup: Michigan State vs. SMU
Date: Dec. 22, 2022
Location: Fort Worth, Texas
Guaranteed Rate Bowl
Matchup: Maryland vs. Kansas
Date: Dec. 27, 2022
Location: Phoenix, Arizona
Pinstripe Bowl
Matchup: Minnesota vs. Duke
Date: Dec. 29, 2022
Location: New York, N.Y.
Duke's Mayo Bowl
Matchup: Purdue vs. Pitt
Date: Dec. 30, 2022
Location: Charlotte, North Carolina
Music City Bowl
Matchup: Wisconsin vs. Arkansas
Date: Dec. 31, 2022
Location: Nashville, Tennessee
ReliaQuest Bowl
Matchup: Iowa vs. Kentucky
Date: Jan. 2, 2023
Location: Tampa, Florida
Citrus Bowl
Matchup: Illinois vs. Ole Miss
Date: Jan. 2, 2023
Location: Orlando, Florida
Cotton Bowl
Matchup: Penn State vs. UCF
Date: Jan. 2, 2023
Location: Arlington, Texas
Rose Bowl
Matchup: Michigan vs. Oregon
Date: Jan. 2, 2023
Location: Pasadena, California
Fiesta Bowl (CFP Semifinal)
Matchup: Ohio State vs. TCU
Date: Dec. 31, 2022
Location: Glendale, Arizona
