ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

Panthers will start Mayfield at QB with Walker injured

By STEVE REED
960 The Ref
960 The Ref
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4CKTsc_0jAFUeH100

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — (AP) — Baker Mayfield will start at quarterback for the Carolina Panthers on Sunday against the Baltimore Ravens after P.J. Walker was diagnosed with a high ankle sprain.

Walker was injured in Thursday night’s 25-15 victory against the Atlanta Falcons but coach Steve Wilks said Walker toughed it out and continued to play. The Panthers made no mention of the injury after the game.

Walker will not play Sunday and Sam Darnold will be Mayfield's backup. Wilks said there are no plans to put Walker on injured reserve.

Mayfield started the first five games with the Panthers and struggled, going 1-4 with four touchdowns and four interceptions and a 71.9 quarterback rating. He relieved Walker two weeks ago at Cincinnati with the Panthers trailing 35-0 at halftime and threw for 155 yards and two touchdowns.

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
960 The Ref

Fantasy Basketball Pickups: Last call for Ayo Dosunmu off the waiver wire

We’re already almost a quarter of the way through the NBA regular season. With Thanksgiving right around the corner, it’s a good time to stay locked in on your league’s waiver wire in case other managers aren’t all that focused on fantasy basketball over the next week or so. Numerous impactful players are still available in more than 50 percent of leagues. As such, here are six players to consider adding heading into Week 6.
960 The Ref

960 The Ref

Athens, GA
14K+
Followers
92K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

WRFC AM 960 The Ref is Athens sports radio online. Georgia Football, baseball, and basketball. Falcons, Braves, and Hawks too!

 https://www.960theref.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy