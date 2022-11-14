Read full article on original website
Related
kdll.org
Woman fatally shot in Kenai, suspect in custody
A woman was fatally shot in Kenai early this morning, and the suspect was caught in a chase and charged in her death. Kevin Lee Park of Kenai, 28, is accused of first-degree murder and evidence tampering in the death of Stephanie Henson, 31, also of Kenai. Kenai Police said...
alaskasnewssource.com
Victim identified in deadly Kenai shooting; suspect in custody
KENAI, Alaska (KTUU) - A Kenai man has been charged with murder following a shooting early Thursday morning that left a woman dead. According to a Kenai Police Department dispatch, officers responded to a report of shots fired just before 4 a.m. Thursday on California Avenue, where witnesses in the area reported seeing a vehicle leaving the scene. Officers found 31-year-old Stephanie Henson, of Kenai, dead at the scene, according to their report.
radiokenai.com
One Dead After Thursday Morning Shooting In Kenai
Update 11/17/2022 – 2:45 p.m. The deceased individual was identified as Stephanie Henson, age 31 of Kenai. Her next of kin have been notified. KPD is continuing to investigate the case. Update 11/17/2022 11:27 a.m. According to an updated press release from the Kenai Police Department, On November 17,...
kdll.org
Troopers seize fentanyl in Moose Pass, as busts and overdoses rise around the state
A couple driving from Seward to Nikiski were arrested Friday, Nov. 4 in Moose Pass when an Alaska State Trooper officer discovered over 150 fentanyl pills and other narcotics in their car. In charging documents, the trooper says he pulled over 50-year-old Antwane Abron and 44-year-old Stacie Maldonado for a...
radiokenai.com
Borough Proposed Private Boat Take-Out Facility On The Lower Kasilof River Resolution Not Adopted
The Kenai Peninsula Borough took up discussion on a resolution that would support a private boat take-out facility on the lower Kasilof River as opposed to government owned boat take-out facilities. The resolution was introduced by Assembly Member Brent Johnson. However, after some discussion, the resolution was not adopted. Kenai...
kdll.org
An Anchor Point man's journey to legalize emus in Alaska
Emus are pretty exceptional birds. Averaging almost six feet tall, they’re the second tallest bird in the world, only after ostriches. They weigh more than 100 pounds, and they can’t fly. But, like more conventional chickens and turkeys, they’re also considered poultry. They’re harvested for meat, leather and...
alaskasnewssource.com
Temperatures fall heading into the work week
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Anchorage started Sunday in the 40s with light rain falling most of the day, but by the evening, temperatures had dropped to the low 30s with rain quickly transitioning to a heavy wet snow. As of 10 p.m. snow was falling in Wasilla, Anchorage, Portage, and...
radiokenai.com
Kenai Authorizes The Purchase Of Real Property For The Bluff Erosion Restoration Project
The City of Kenai adopted a resolution to authorize the purchase of real property for the public purpose of including the property in the Bluff Erosion Restoration Project. The property is located in the Original Townsite of Kenai along the Kenai River Bluff, and approximately .06 acres. The total purchase price for the area is $1,200 plus estimated closing costs of $1,200. The funds for the purchase are available through a legislative grant.
radiokenai.com
Borough Approves The 2023 Asset Allocation for the Land Trust Investment Fund Investments
The Kenai Peninsula Borough Assembly enacted an ordinance for the annual approval of the financial asset investments of the Land Trust Investment Fund for 2023. Additionally, the Assembly amended KPB Code 5.10.200(B) to update subsections seven and nine and to add two new subsections. These changes were recommended to be aligned with the indices that are currently being utilized in management of the LTIF investment portfolio.
Comments / 5