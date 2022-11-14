The Kenai Peninsula Borough Assembly enacted an ordinance for the annual approval of the financial asset investments of the Land Trust Investment Fund for 2023. Additionally, the Assembly amended KPB Code 5.10.200(B) to update subsections seven and nine and to add two new subsections. These changes were recommended to be aligned with the indices that are currently being utilized in management of the LTIF investment portfolio.

KENAI PENINSULA BOROUGH, AK ・ 8 HOURS AGO