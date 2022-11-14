Read full article on original website
Matthew Perry says it was 'devastating' when Jennifer Aniston confronted him about his alcohol addiction on the set of 'Friends'
Matthew Perry said that it was "devastating" when "Friends" costar Jennifer Aniston confronted him about his alcohol addiction on the set of the hit sitcom. In his memoir titled "Friends, Lovers, and the Big Terrible Thing," released on Tuesday, Perry detailed his rise to fame and years-long struggles with alcoholism and drug addiction. The actor most notably played the sarcastic Chandler Bing on "Friends," which ran for 10 seasons between 1994 and 2004.
What Was John Aniston’s Net Worth at the Time of His Death?
John Aniston died at the age of 89. He is best known for playing Victor Kiriakis on Days of Our Lives. Here's a look at Aniston's net worth at the time of his death.
'Friends' star Matthew Perry says Bruce Willis ended up guest starring on the show because he lost a bet
Matthew Perry said that Bruce Willis' Emmy-winning role on "Friends" happened because the "Die Hard" star lost a bet to the sitcom actor. In his new memoir titled "Friends, Lovers, and the Big Terrible Thing," released on Tuesday, Perry recalled meeting Willis through their roles as Oz Oseransky and Jimmy Tudeski, respectively, in the 2000 comedy "The Whole Nine Yards."
‘Yellowstone’ star Cole Hauser recalls the moment he realized Rip Wheeler was a heartthrob: ‘She goosed me!’
Kevin Costner leads the cast of the hit series “Yellowstone,” which launched creator-producer Taylor Sheridan’s Western expansion saga on cable’s Paramount Network.
Christina Applegate Makes First Public Appearance Following MS Diagnosis at Walk of Fame Ceremony (VIDEO)
Christina Applegate had some sweet support during her first public appearance since revealing her MS diagnosis in 2021. The actress, who is set to appear in the third and final season of Netflix‘s Dead to Me, releasing Thursday, November 17, was joined by several of her colleagues, both old and new, for the unveiling of her star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on Monday, November 14.
Star Trek: Voyager Actor Has Passed Away
John Aniston, who counted among his credits the two-part “Workforce” on Star Trek: Voyager, has died at the age of 89. The actor was much better known for his longtime role on the daytime soap opera Days of Our Lives, and as the father of Friends star Jennifer Aniston. According to the report from Deadline, no cause of death has been released.
Matthew Perry ‘begged’ Friends producers to get rid of this essential Chandler Bing character trait
Matthew Perry has said he “begged” Friends producers to get rid of a signature Chandler characteristic.The actor – who played Chandler Bing in the 10-season comedy series – made a number of revelations about his time on the show in his memoir, titled Friends, Lovers, and the Big Terrible Thing.Reflecting on his time starring in the series, which ran from 1994 to 2004, Perry said he was annoyed with his character’s signature intonation and wanted to change Chandler’s voice.In an excerpt published by Variety, he wrote that he “had to beg the producers” to stop writing his lines this...
George Clooney Confirms Brad Pitt’s Claims He’s The ’Handsomest Man Alive’ And Explains Why They Took A Pay Cut For Their New Movie
George Clooney and Brad Pitt have been friends for years. The two heartthrobs have starred in the Ocean’s movies together, and acted alongside each other in the Coen Brothers’ comedy, Burn After Reading. Historically, the two have had fun teasing each other non-stop, and going back and forth pulling pranks on each other. Now, Pitt has decided to flip the script, and pay Clooney quite the compliment.
'Disenchanted' Actress Idina Menzel Is Married to Another 'RENT' Co-Star
Actress and Broadway star Idina Menzel has a long career in film, television, and onstage. After launching her career at 24 by starring in the wildly successful rock musical RENT, she began releasing solo musical albums and starring in smaller parts until 2003, when she originated the role of Elphaba in Wicked. Since then, Idina's career has only continued to soar to new heights, but what about her personal life?
Alyssa Milano reunites with Tony Danza and Who's the Boss? costars ahead of revival series
It seems like that Who's the Boss? revival series really might be just around the bend. On Friday, Alyssa Milano shared a few photos from her night out at Tony Danza's cabaret show in Los Angeles, which she attended with former Who's the Boss? costars Danny Pintauro and Rhoda Gemignani. (Gemignani played Danza's mom on the sitcom.)
Jennifer Aniston and David Schwimmer Were ‘Crushing Hard’ on Each Other
It looks like there was a Ross and Rachel love triangle in real life!. According to Friends star Matthew Perry (who admitted to having a crush on Jennifer Aniston), Jen and David Schwimmer were "crushing hard" on each other while filming the hit show!. They admitted this during the 2021...
'The Conners' Adding 'Shameless' Star for Guest Role, Reunion With Emma Kenney
The Conners is adding a Shameless star in a guest role this season, sparking an on-screen reunion with actress Emma Kenney. According to TV Line, William H. Macy will be turning up in at least one episode of The Conners during Season 5. Macy will be playing a character named Smitty, who is one of Dan's (John Goodman) old high school friends that has come back to Lanford for a visit. The big guest star role reunites Macy and Kenney, who played father and daughter Frank and Debbie Gallagher on all 11 seasons of Shameless.
The Conners Sounds Like It Might Be Following The Goldbergs By Killing A Character Off
The Conners could be the second Wednesday night ABC comedy to kill off a character in this Fall TV season.
Brad Pitt’s latest rumored new girlfriend just dropped
It seems as if Brad Pitt may have found a new girlfriend. The Once Upon a Time in Hollywood actor has only had one other “official” relationship since his acrimonious split with his former wife Angelina Jolie but he seems to have taken up with Swiss jewelry executive Ines De Ramon who only recently separated from her husband, The Vampire Diaries actor Paul Wesley.
Tony Danza Reunites With ‘Who’s The Boss’ Kids Alyssa Milano & Danny Pintauro At His New Show
A Who’s The Boss? reunion took place during one of Tony Danza‘s shows at the Catalina Jazz Club in Hollywood, California. “Getting closer. If you know what I mean,” wrote Alyssa Milano, who portrayed Samantha on the beloved ’80s sitcom. Alyssa, 49, posed alongside Tony, 71, and their Who’s The Boss? costar, Danny Pintauro. The former costars and current friends were all smiles in the pictures, including one of Danny, 46, and Alyssa side-by-side.
Snubbed: 10 Classic TV Shows That Never Won an Emmy
One of the buzziest and most critically acclaimed shows of recent memory, HBO’s Game of Thrones, took home an astounding 59 Emmy trophies during its eight-season run, a number exceeded only by the 82 wins of Saturday Night Live over its nearly 50 seasons. But beloved and respected shows...
Marvel fans are practically losing their minds after recalling a post-credits scene that never existed
After 30 whole movies, Marvel fans have witnessed countless post-credits scenes, either those that had us leaving the theater excited for what’s to come or grumbling that we waited all that time for just some underwhelming extra gag. There have been so many over the years, in fact, that it’s hard to remember them all. Nonetheless, one memory impaired MCU lover has the opposite problem, as they’re convinced they’ve seen a credits sequence that never existed.
Will Smith’s ‘Emancipation’ trailer drops to instant criticism from Black fans
Antoine Fuqua’s latest film Emancipation sees him collaborate with Will Smith on a slavery drama, with its first trailer dropping and leading to criticism for its depiction of slavery. Based on the true story of a slave known as Gordon or “Whipped Peter”, it sees the events which spark...
Alexa Nikolas claims Seth MacFarlane ‘hired me to abuse me’ over job at ‘Family Guy’
Former Zoey101 star Alexa Nikolas, who has spoken out repeatedly about the alleged inappropriate behavior of show creator Dan Schneider, has now made similar claims regarding the behind-the-scenes atmosphere of Family Guy. Nikolas guest starred on the show’s season nine episode “Brothers & Sisters.” In a series of Tweets posted earlier today Nikolas has called creator and showrunner Seth MacFarlane a “creep” and alleged that he hired young actresses in order to prey upon them.
Kate Hudson on Reuniting with How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days Costar Kathryn Hahn: 'We Are Soul Sisters'
"It was like we'd never left," Kate Hudson said of reuniting with Kathryn Hahn on Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery Kate Hudson and Kathryn Hahn are back onscreen together. At the Los Angeles premiere of their new film Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery Monday, Hudson, 43, told The Hollywood Reporter that reuniting with her How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days costar Hahn, 49, "was the best." "We were really close for many years and then as it goes, kids, marriage, other kids, other marriages — for...
