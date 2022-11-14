Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
5 Great Pizza Places in CaliforniaAlina AndrasCalifornia State
The Winning Lotto Ticket Was Sold in California (Opinion Piece)justpene50Altadena, CA
University of La Verne College of Law Helps Secure Political Asylum for Ugandan ManUniversity of La VerneLa Verne, CA
Rents likely to rise in the High Desert, USC forecast saysThe HD PostLos Angeles County, CA
iebusinessdaily.com
Ontario International Airport takes a victory lap
Six years after achieving local ownership, airport officials released a report detailing how much the airport has thrived during that time. Some who fought to get the airport away from the city of Los Angeles say that’s exactly what they expected to happen. Apparently, the people who for years...
2urbangirls.com
Officials announce `Record-Breaking’ seizures at Southland ports
LOS ANGELES – U.S. Customs and Border Protection officials Thursday announced “record-breaking counterfeit product seizures” this week at the Los Angeles/Long Beach Seaport complex. Tuesday marked the first time that officials recorded annual seizures of more than $1 billion worth of counterfeit goods at the Los Angeles/Long...
Los Angeles Officials “Strongly Recommending” Masks Again As Variants BQ1 & BQ1.1 Near Dominance And Case Rates Soar
With Covid daily cases up 52% since the beginning of November, Los Angeles County today returned to “strongly recommending” that people wear masks in all indoor public settings. The recommendation falls short of a mandate, but masks are still required indoors at health-care and congregate-care facilities, for anyone exposed to the virus in the past 10 days, and at locations where they are required by the operator, county Health Officer Dr. Muntu Davis said. On Wednesday, the county reported another 2,215 infections. Today, it was 1,949. The seven-day average daily rate of people testing positive for the virus was 6.8%, up from...
2urbangirls.com
SoCal couple extradited to U.S. to begin prison sentence for $20M COVID-19 scheme
LOS ANGELES – A Southern California couple who fled to Montenegro to avoid serving lengthy prison sentences in a large COVID-relief fraud scheme were returned to the United States last night after more than a year as fugitives. Richard Ayvazyan, 44, and his wife, Marietta Terabelian, 38, both former...
theregistrysocal.com
306,366 SQFT Industrial Property in Victorville Trades in $16.25MM Deal
As one of the tightest industrial markets in the nation, the Inland Empire continues to see industrial property trade hands. In one recent deal that closed on Oct. 31, Silica Investments LLC, an entity linked to Russell Coleman, acquired a 306,366 square foot industrial property for $16.25 million, or about $53 per square foot. The seller in the transaction was Top Property Group, an entity linked to Frank and Hilda Zeng, according to public records.
Inland Empire Health Officials Warn of Increased Cases of RSV in Children
State and local health officials have issued health advisories as cases of respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) and other illnesses increase this winter. Higher levels of RSV cases have been reported this fall, though this virus is a common infection among children. RSV is a respiratory virus that usually causes mild,...
2urbangirls.com
Tentative agreement averts strike at Kaiser LA Medical Center
LOS ANGELES – A tentative agreement was reached Thursday on a new contract for registered nurses at Kaiser Los Angeles Medical Center, averting a planned two-day strike set for next week. The agreement includes what the California Nurses Association, which represents the nurses, describes as “economic gains and health...
Extreme storm traps hikers, and their rescuers, in California canyon for 3 days
A backpacking trip into the California wilderness turned into a harrowing three days.
z1077fm.com
San Bernardino Sheriff announces Operation Dust Devil at MVCSD meeting
Last night (November 16th), the Morongo Valley Community Service District Board of Directors held their regular meeting at Covington Park’s multi-purpose room. Last night’s MVCSD meeting began with San Bernardino Sheriff’s Sgt Anthony Scalise announcing the conclusion of Operation Hammerstrike, and the commencement of Operation Dust Devil, which will crack down on illegal and irresponsible off-roading in the area.
2urbangirls.com
L.A. Auto Show begins 10~day run at Convention Center today
LOS ANGELES – The Los Angeles Auto Show’s 115th anniversary edition begins a 10-day run at the L.A. Convention Center Friday, with electric vehicles at the forefront of hundreds of displays from more than 30 automakers worldwide. “With California at the epicenter of electric vehicle manufacturing and design,...
DOJ orders sale of 3 US Bank branches – including Hesperia to address antitrust law
HESPERIA – The US Department of Justice (DOJ) ordered the sale, last month, of three San Bernardino County US Bank locations – Hesperia, Big Bear Lake and Yucca Valley, to address concerns about antitrust law violations that could result from an overconcentration of offices.
SIG Alert issued on EB I-10 near the Banning Scales; Closure expected to last several hours
A SIG Alert has been issued on the eastbound side of Interstate 10 near the Banning Scales due to an emergency closure. Shortly before 2:30 p.m., the California Highway Patrol received reports of traffic backup in the area due to an issue with slab repair. The repairs are taking place from Hargrave to Apache. The The post SIG Alert issued on EB I-10 near the Banning Scales; Closure expected to last several hours appeared first on KESQ.
California reports first death of child under 5 due to flu/RSV
State health officials today confirmed California’s first death of a child under age 5 stemming from the flu and respiratory syncytial virus, or RSV.
NBC Los Angeles
Strong Santa Ana Winds Cause Severe Damage Throughout Southern California
The strong Santa Ana winds have been causing severe damage throughout Southern California and according to the CHP the wind has knocked over at least five tractor trailers, toppled power poles, and knocked over trees. The wind is so strong at times it's knocking over power poles including ones in...
Several big rigs overturned on 15, 210 freeways in Rancho Cucamonga area due to high winds
Fierce winds that whipped across Southern California toppled over several big rigs on freeways in the Inland Empire early Wednesday morning.
Fire weather warning issued as Santa Ana winds return to Southern California
Strong Santa Ana winds are expected to blow through Southern California, bringing an increased risk of fire danger Tuesday and Wednesday. The most powerful winds are forecast to arrive Tuesday night, when damaging gusts between 40 and 60 mph will be possible across the coast and valley locations, according to the National Weather Service. Our […]
foxla.com
Fontana man loses home in Santa Ana-fueled fire
FONTANA, Calif. - "It’s all gone," said a weary Edgar Rodriguez Lopez, as he looked around the charred remains of the home he had lived in for 10 years. "But I am lucky" he quickly added in Spanish. He was fast asleep Tuesday night, when neighbors woke him up to tell him flames were outside his bedroom window. Lopez, who is in his late 60s, is disabled and walks with a cane.
citynewsgroup.com
Moreno Valley 2022 Election Results
The unofficial Moreno Valley 2022 results have been updated every day since Voting Day, November 8, 2022. As of Wednesday, November 16, 2022, The Riverside County Registrar of voters has approximately 57,000 mail ballots and 10,00 provisional ballots that remain to be processed. With the big race for Moreno Valley...
Handcuffs in the hallways: Law enforcement in schools
In one school year, police arrested hundreds of elementary and middle school students in California. That's far less than the national average.But the state is above average when it comes to the chances of police arresting Black and Hispanic students, as well as students with disabilities.The crisis for one 11-year-old Black student with disabilities began one day before Riverside County sheriff's deputies came to his classroom at Landmark Middle School.Their report says they were there to investigate allegations of the child throwing a rock at a male and then two rocks at a female school staffer. One of them hit...
At Least 1 Person Killed In A Multi-vehicle Collision In Malibu (Malibu, CA)
The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department reported a fiery multi-vehicle collision on Monday. The accident occurred on the Pacific Coast Highway at around 1 p.m. The officials reported that the crash started with a Lexus sped down an incline and struck several warning markers in the center median. The vehicle then struck a pickup truck which in turn struck a motorcycle.
