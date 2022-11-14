ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
bitcoinist.com

Crypto Lender BlockFi Prepares To Go Belly Up Amid FTX Bankruptcy

BlockFi, a cryptocurrency platform offering multiple financial products like low-interest loans and a crypto rewards credit card, could become the latest casualty following the FTX collapse that continues to hurt the entire cryptocurrency market. Although the company initially denied having most of its assets in the cryptocurrency exchange, management has...
bitcoinist.com

Quant (QNT), Ripple (XRP) Prices Get Mix Reaction While Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) Investors Ready to Bag Millions

The bearish winds, which enveloped the crypto market in early 2022, have lasted longer than expected. The market crash forced many investors to wonder whether they would ever find any new profitable project to invest in. Therefore, they stuck with the long-standing cryptos even if they were not trading in the green. However, a new entrant, Orbeon Protocol (ORBN), has stolen all the limelight in the last few weeks due to its growth prospects. Market bulls have been rallying behind the project since the pre-sale launch of the Orbeon Protocol’s ORBN tokens.
bitcoinist.com

Midas.Investments Moves to Ethereum to Unlock New Capacities, Updates Roadmap and Tokenomics

Midas.Investments, a leading crypto custodial investment platform, is dropping the Fantom blockchain for Ethereum. The migration, set for early November, has recently been finished and went according to the plans. It marks the start of preparations for the next coming bull market cycle and the new phase of the platform’s development.
bitcoinist.com

Elon Musk Names Dogecoin As One Of Three Cryptos With A Good Future

Dogecoin remains Elon Musk’s favorite cryptocurrency and the billionaire’s conviction in the meme coin looks to not have waned thus far. As the crypto winter rages on, speculations abound on what projects would be able to make it out and come out stronger. The obvious remains the largest cryptocurrencies in the market, but Tesla CEO Elon Musk has added Dogecoin to the list of coins that will have a good ‘future.’
bitcoinist.com

WCA TOKEN (WCA) Is Now Available for Trading on LBank Exchange

INTERNET CITY, DUBAI, Nov. 18, 2022 – LBank Exchange, a global digital asset trading platform, has listed WCA TOKEN (WCA) on November 18, 2022. For all users of LBank Exchange, the WCA/USDT trading pair is now officially available for trading. Utilizing the power of blockchain technology and NFTs, WCAPES...
bitcoinist.com

How The Genesis Withdrawal Halt Impacts The Entire Crypto Market

By now, the news of crypto lender Genesis halting withdrawals has already made the rounds. The implications of this on other crypto platforms are becoming apparent as more time passes, but being so early, there remains a lot to be seen of how this plays out in the end. However, it is important to note that although Genesis was not a mainstream name like Celsius Network, its reach spreads wider than any other crypto lender in the space.
bitcoinist.com

Binance CEO Said To Be Interested In Buying Genesis’ Loans – And Why Not?

After showing interest in buying liquidity troubled FTX but later retracted his offer within 24 hours, Binance big boss Changpeng ‘CZ’ Zhao is said to be interested on acquiring Genesis’ loan assets. Following the implosion of FTX, cryptocurrency platform Genesis temporarily halted withdrawals in its lending operation.
bitcoinist.com

Blockchain Travel: The Future Of Travel?

Blockchain technology has captured our imagination as the future of travel, but what does it mean for travellers? In this article, we’ll explore the history and benefits of blockchain technology, plus where you can see it used in the travel industry today. Read on to learn how blockchain will impact the travel industry in the years to come.
bitcoinist.com

Runfy, Decentraland, and Stacks are 3 Metaverse Cryptos You Should Prioritize Buying

The rise of the virtual metaverse has led to a surge of crypto projects, creating windows of opportunity to enable crypto users to benefit from the growing metaverse sector. One such project is Runfy (RUNF), a new cryptocurrency set to enter the cryptocurrency market. Runfy (RUNF), currently on pre-sale, aims...
bitcoinist.com

Trust Wallet Token and KuCoin are trying to gain a foothold with investors! Snowfall Protocol Explodes In Growth!

New cryptocurrencies are constantly rising to the top and then trying to maintain that position. Some new coins are also appearing frequently. While many can be labelled as a short-term flash in the pans, some have real promise for delivering strength to any portfolio. The main coin being Snowfall Protocol – it has increased over 500% already and is still only in stage 2 of its presale!!
bitcoinist.com

Paolo Ardoino Talks FTX, Adoption And Self-Custody With Bitcoinist

What happened here was not a mistake; it is not that they were hacked. They took several decisions to put at risk customer assets. The crypto industry saw dark days over the past week. FTX, the former second-largest exchange in the world, crumbled. The fallout continues to ripple across the industry, with FTX-backed companies filing for bankruptcy, users filing for lawsuits, and regulators sharpening their claws.
bitcoinist.com

B2Broker Implementing Centroid Technology As Part Of Its Turnkey Brokerage Solutions

B2Broker, a global liquidity provider for Cryptocurrency, Forex, CFD, and technology solutions for brokerages and exchanges, is thrilled to announce the addition of Centroid technology to the packages of its turnkey brokerage. The company constantly strives to structure its liquidity offering using the best technology available to give its clients the most cutting-edge management tools. With Centroid’s multi-asset connectivity and order execution engine, extensive real-time risk management system, and low-latency trading infrastructure, the company’s clients may now take advantage of these features.
bitcoinist.com

Binance Receives FSP License In Abu Dhabi Amidst FTX Fiasco

Binance is the leading crypto exchange worldwide, with several digital tokens available to traders and investors. Its trade volume makes it the largest in the world. Binance primarily provides a seamless crypto transaction experience to its users. It also offers digital wallets for those who wish to hold their digital assets.
bitcoinist.com

BingX Is the First to Initiate Elite Copy Traders Program for Crypto Copy Trading

BingX, the world’s leading social trading crypto exchange, is excited to introduce its Elite Copy Traders Program. With this new tiering system, BingX wishes to provide global traders with more opportunities and offer our users better services. Elite Copy Traders Program is a trader incentive copy trading program launched...

Comments / 0

Community Policy