Read full article on original website
Related
bitcoinist.com
Crypto Lender BlockFi Prepares To Go Belly Up Amid FTX Bankruptcy
BlockFi, a cryptocurrency platform offering multiple financial products like low-interest loans and a crypto rewards credit card, could become the latest casualty following the FTX collapse that continues to hurt the entire cryptocurrency market. Although the company initially denied having most of its assets in the cryptocurrency exchange, management has...
bitcoinist.com
Quant (QNT), Ripple (XRP) Prices Get Mix Reaction While Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) Investors Ready to Bag Millions
The bearish winds, which enveloped the crypto market in early 2022, have lasted longer than expected. The market crash forced many investors to wonder whether they would ever find any new profitable project to invest in. Therefore, they stuck with the long-standing cryptos even if they were not trading in the green. However, a new entrant, Orbeon Protocol (ORBN), has stolen all the limelight in the last few weeks due to its growth prospects. Market bulls have been rallying behind the project since the pre-sale launch of the Orbeon Protocol’s ORBN tokens.
bitcoinist.com
Midas.Investments Moves to Ethereum to Unlock New Capacities, Updates Roadmap and Tokenomics
Midas.Investments, a leading crypto custodial investment platform, is dropping the Fantom blockchain for Ethereum. The migration, set for early November, has recently been finished and went according to the plans. It marks the start of preparations for the next coming bull market cycle and the new phase of the platform’s development.
bitcoinist.com
Elon Musk Names Dogecoin As One Of Three Cryptos With A Good Future
Dogecoin remains Elon Musk’s favorite cryptocurrency and the billionaire’s conviction in the meme coin looks to not have waned thus far. As the crypto winter rages on, speculations abound on what projects would be able to make it out and come out stronger. The obvious remains the largest cryptocurrencies in the market, but Tesla CEO Elon Musk has added Dogecoin to the list of coins that will have a good ‘future.’
bitcoinist.com
WCA TOKEN (WCA) Is Now Available for Trading on LBank Exchange
INTERNET CITY, DUBAI, Nov. 18, 2022 – LBank Exchange, a global digital asset trading platform, has listed WCA TOKEN (WCA) on November 18, 2022. For all users of LBank Exchange, the WCA/USDT trading pair is now officially available for trading. Utilizing the power of blockchain technology and NFTs, WCAPES...
bitcoinist.com
Is Dogecoin going to be the next FTT following Twitter’s financial problems? Here are 5 better alternatives for your crypto savings
Both those inside and outside the crypto world are talking about the spectacular fall of FTX and the impact it is going to have on the market. The FTT token has crashed alongside the exchange and it brings a lot of scrutiny to whether some popular tokens are really worth what they are.
bitcoinist.com
To Buy or Not To Buy? That is the question about Bitcoin for the end of 2022, but Investors Should Look at These Other Projects
The market hasn’t been pretty over the past few weeks. With the entire world economy suffering from inflation – resulting in rising interest rates – the cryptocurrency market underwent additional bearish pressure with the collapse of one of the biggest exchanges – FTX. The entire cryptocurrency...
bitcoinist.com
How The Genesis Withdrawal Halt Impacts The Entire Crypto Market
By now, the news of crypto lender Genesis halting withdrawals has already made the rounds. The implications of this on other crypto platforms are becoming apparent as more time passes, but being so early, there remains a lot to be seen of how this plays out in the end. However, it is important to note that although Genesis was not a mainstream name like Celsius Network, its reach spreads wider than any other crypto lender in the space.
bitcoinist.com
Where are NFTs fitting into the biggest crypto crisis ever? Utility remains key, learn about these 3 projects with a potentially bright future
It’s safe to say that the crypto market is in a difficult spot right now. The market has tanked after bitcoin was looking like it would be breaking past the $22,000 support level. The collapse of FTX has not been kind and this could have a long-lasting effect on how the future progresses.
bitcoinist.com
FTX Contagion Spreads – Will ETHE And Grayscale Bitcoin Trust Share Same Fate As FTT?
The sudden decline of FTX has created a devastating effect on the entire Bitcoin and crypto market. Panic shorting of digital assets is the order of the day, with Solana taking a massive hit as many investors dumped the coin. FTT, the native crypto asset of FTX, has lost almost...
bitcoinist.com
How will Dogecoin and Shiba Inu perform in 2023? Can Oryen compete on the same level with its Auto-Staking Platform?
The Oryen Network project is showing signs of success amid competitive tokens, including Dogecoin and Shiba Inu. The network’s $ORY tokens have doubled in value during the ongoing presale. Investors are driving the price increase with a keen eye for good opportunities. The whitepaper shows that Oryen Network is...
bitcoinist.com
Zcash (ZCH) And Monero (XMR) prices stall, Can Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) Make More Gains ?
While veteran cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin and Ethereum are struggling in the red, some altcoins are showing a sign of hope. An example of such coin is Orbeon Protocol (ORBN), a token that offers a 100% ROI to investors. Others are Zcash (ZCH) and Monero (XMR). The downtrend experienced by Zcash...
bitcoinist.com
Binance CEO Said To Be Interested In Buying Genesis’ Loans – And Why Not?
After showing interest in buying liquidity troubled FTX but later retracted his offer within 24 hours, Binance big boss Changpeng ‘CZ’ Zhao is said to be interested on acquiring Genesis’ loan assets. Following the implosion of FTX, cryptocurrency platform Genesis temporarily halted withdrawals in its lending operation.
bitcoinist.com
Blockchain Travel: The Future Of Travel?
Blockchain technology has captured our imagination as the future of travel, but what does it mean for travellers? In this article, we’ll explore the history and benefits of blockchain technology, plus where you can see it used in the travel industry today. Read on to learn how blockchain will impact the travel industry in the years to come.
bitcoinist.com
Runfy, Decentraland, and Stacks are 3 Metaverse Cryptos You Should Prioritize Buying
The rise of the virtual metaverse has led to a surge of crypto projects, creating windows of opportunity to enable crypto users to benefit from the growing metaverse sector. One such project is Runfy (RUNF), a new cryptocurrency set to enter the cryptocurrency market. Runfy (RUNF), currently on pre-sale, aims...
bitcoinist.com
Trust Wallet Token and KuCoin are trying to gain a foothold with investors! Snowfall Protocol Explodes In Growth!
New cryptocurrencies are constantly rising to the top and then trying to maintain that position. Some new coins are also appearing frequently. While many can be labelled as a short-term flash in the pans, some have real promise for delivering strength to any portfolio. The main coin being Snowfall Protocol – it has increased over 500% already and is still only in stage 2 of its presale!!
bitcoinist.com
Paolo Ardoino Talks FTX, Adoption And Self-Custody With Bitcoinist
What happened here was not a mistake; it is not that they were hacked. They took several decisions to put at risk customer assets. The crypto industry saw dark days over the past week. FTX, the former second-largest exchange in the world, crumbled. The fallout continues to ripple across the industry, with FTX-backed companies filing for bankruptcy, users filing for lawsuits, and regulators sharpening their claws.
bitcoinist.com
B2Broker Implementing Centroid Technology As Part Of Its Turnkey Brokerage Solutions
B2Broker, a global liquidity provider for Cryptocurrency, Forex, CFD, and technology solutions for brokerages and exchanges, is thrilled to announce the addition of Centroid technology to the packages of its turnkey brokerage. The company constantly strives to structure its liquidity offering using the best technology available to give its clients the most cutting-edge management tools. With Centroid’s multi-asset connectivity and order execution engine, extensive real-time risk management system, and low-latency trading infrastructure, the company’s clients may now take advantage of these features.
bitcoinist.com
Binance Receives FSP License In Abu Dhabi Amidst FTX Fiasco
Binance is the leading crypto exchange worldwide, with several digital tokens available to traders and investors. Its trade volume makes it the largest in the world. Binance primarily provides a seamless crypto transaction experience to its users. It also offers digital wallets for those who wish to hold their digital assets.
bitcoinist.com
BingX Is the First to Initiate Elite Copy Traders Program for Crypto Copy Trading
BingX, the world’s leading social trading crypto exchange, is excited to introduce its Elite Copy Traders Program. With this new tiering system, BingX wishes to provide global traders with more opportunities and offer our users better services. Elite Copy Traders Program is a trader incentive copy trading program launched...
Comments / 0